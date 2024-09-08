"The reason why the sun never sets on the British Empire is because God doesn't trust the British in the dark." -Anonymous

This is not a partisan mission. I have neither cast a ballot for Donald Trump, nor endorsed him. I have never voted for either major party in a national election.

This is an extremely serious article that begins with questions that may at first seem impertinent and unimportant. While I sometimes lay the groundwork with a bit of humor, this is only because my failing is in not knowing how to navigate the political asylum without noticing something funny here and there about the inmates running it. I humbly ask the reader for willingness to suspend any sense of outrage or of whatever we call the feeling of not wanting to wade through the absurdities of the Political Uncanny Valley.

What if the Anglo-Saxon Empire, run out of the City of London, found a way to choose and control American leadership loyal to the Crown without it being as obvious as "another old white dude who, like the Windsor family, is descended from Charlemagne"?

What if Victoria's Secret is that the "Great Game" was won by the Prussian-English Queen when she one-upped Catherine the Great by figuring out a way to pf*ck not only all of Russia, but in fact the entire rest of the world all at once?

Source: Glamour ; It's a joyful celebration

If you're not sure what I'm talking about, just chalk it up for the moment as another failure of the educational system, and know that I'll catch you up on world events. I'm just here to help. This article will zoom in and back out while moving backward and forward in time. In the meantime, I'll take a few victory laps over theories that I published that turned out to be largely true. There are 13 models waiting for us at the finish line. Buckle up. If you're not the sort who can handle Victoria's challenge, turn back now.

A Summary: Comparing Models

In this article, you are challenged to examine a great deal of evidence, and then consider which of two models of reality the evidence best fits.

Model 1: There is the "incumbent" model of history that we are led to believe through a combination of textbooks, mostly written by organizations within the British Empire, reinforced by Hollywood and the social pressure of crowd adherence. I don't need to explain it. You know what most people think. It's the version of modern history that we are required to hear about [for reinforcement].

Model 2: I have come to believe an alternate model, which is that the British Empire never died. It went invisible, by design, and is still run out of the City of London and various outposts around the world, with local headquarters often tucked away on difficult-to-invade islands with names like Singapore, Taiwan, the Bahamas, etc. This is the Military Occult Banking Syndicate (MOBS). And understand that the existence of an invisible British Empire does not exclude the participation by oligarchs of all stripes or people who fit the categorization of "People Who Run the World Theory X," for most values of X. If you desire perfect information to seriously examine a model, you are likely pushing up against some form of dissonance.

The MOBS act ruthlessly, sometimes organizing mass murder, and often experimenting on even their own people in pursuit of better tools of control. They are more than aware of the history of the hashshashin (Order of the Assassins, literally 'drugged boys'), and have refined programs such as MK ULTRA in pursuit of turning human assets into killers. Many of the program managers, including CIA director Allen Dulles, sought to turn human assets into Manchurian candidates—political leaders who could act as puppet rulers. We should ask what evidence we would see if such a program succeeded.

Fools dismiss Model 2 as "conspiracy theory" despite admissions by powerful people like Cecil Rhodes, David Rockefeller, Warren Buffett, and George Soros that there are occult organizations sculpting the world as they deem fit (for some definition of "fit"). The word 'conspiracy' means 'together breathing' as in a meta-organism. The existence of such an organism is the topic of the book The Aquarian Conspiracy, which describes the circumstance of various organizations involved in the process of shaping the world, not necessarily aware of the existence of the others. And it would take a willful reading of history (for those with the fortitude to read history) not to see the parallel paths of oligarchs and occult organizations.

There is a stained glass window at the London School of Economics, a university organized by the Fabian Society that seemed in tune with the proposed direction of Cecil Rhodes. The image is known as 'Hammering out a new world,' and features Fabians such as Sidney Webb, Edward R. Pease, and one whom we will talk about a great deal in this article: Annie Besant. In addition to being a Fabian, Besant founded the Malthusian League, but was more importantly a leader of the Theosophical Society, which seems to have been involved in a host of large scale social engineering projects, up to the United Nations.

In this article, we examine evidence consistent with Kamala Harris being a Manchurian candidate, including,

Evidence of association with the Theosophical Society,

Evidence of political direction consistent with the Fabians of the British MOBS,

Evidence of organized theatrical Hegelian engineerings, including plenty of kayfabe,

Commitment to a political (and politicized) identity built on archetypes,

Proximity to psychiatrists and known centers for MK ULTRA programs,

Unexplained gaps in history and personal relationships,

Unusual behavior, including speech patterns consistent with mantras, sometimes spoken at inappropriate moments,

Single-mindedness.

Some of these details are not specific to the Manchurian candidate, but to the art of building the illusion of the candidate to be sold to the audience.

Much of the evidence we examine here has not been discussed by the mainstream media, or even the larger alternative media outlets. But it should have been. I was able to find all of it through a computer terminal from my home office. I did so by following Model 2 as a guide. As a consequence of Mathew's law, more broadly applied to mainstream (MOBS operated) conglomerate media, this is a big problem already for the incumbent model.

Going Back to the Roots: Besant Nagar and the British Empire

"My grandfather was one of the original Independence fighters in India." -Kamala Harris

Before I proceed, I would like to thank all my new Indian and Pakistani subscribers who have encouraged me to continue to dig deeper into India's history. It is heartening to know how many people are ready for the blinders to be removed.

Shyamala Gopalan was born in Madras, India, in 1938. Her father, PV Gopalan was a well-to-do career civil servant who began his career working for the British Raj. PV moved his family variously between Madras, Delhi, Calcutta, Bombay, and also Southern Africa.

While no one of these intra-India moves is quite the distance that Leon Trotsky and some of his comrades traveled to go to work in the City of London (from where the Theosophy-led sabotage of Tsar Nicholas II was engineered) they each involved up to 2000 miles of travel. This sort of moving around indicates purpose. And it is noteworthy that they began and ended in Madras.

The Gopalan family settled in the Besant Nagar neighborhood in Adyar, which is home to the Theosophical Society headquarters. In 1938, Adyar was still a sparsely populated "suburb" on the Madras map. The neighborhood was named after the Theosophical Society leader Annie Besant who trained British intelligence asset Mohandas Gandhi in the history and practice of Hinduism. I hear that it's a lovely place with a nice beach named for a British home wrecker.

Is it mere coincidence that out of the whole of the Indian subcontinent, Kamala Harris's family lived within walking distance of where Madame Blavatsky and Colonel Henry Olcott planted the international headquarters of the New World Order (NWO)-promoting Theosophical Society, in Adyar?

Shyamala's grandmother, Rajam, reportedly traveled around India promoting birth control. Shortly after its "independence", India became the first country in the developing world to create a state-sponsored "family planning" program.

This part shouldn't be hard unless Team Trump doesn't actually want to get to the roots of Kamala's position or family background for some reason. The social engineers of elections have a few generally solid issues they mold around.

Besant, founder of the Malthusian League, brought the notion of family planning to India. It was in Theosophical Society founder Madame Blavatsky's The Secret Doctrine that the foundations for family planning were laid. If Rajam was not instructed by Besant herself, it is highly likely that she was inducted into the organized cause by one of Besant's agents. As Besant served as President of the Indian National Congress whose members largely took control of the newly "independent" government. These programs received state funding under the third Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whose father, first Prime Minister Jawarhalal Nehru, was closely mentored by Besant.

India stamp celebrating Family Planning; That's definitely not an upside-down cross

Madras is now known as Chennai. The social engineers love to change the names of people, cities, and corporations as a way of confusing the breadcrumb trails of history. When they can't keep you from connecting the British East India Company to slave colonies and the killing of hundreds of millions around the world, they spin up a new organization or corporation, like Unilever, then stock it with funds to buy up British East India Company (or British South Africa Company) assets. That way when a Unilever family scion, propped up by George Soros, promotes an "alternative" to the standard NWO model, most people miss it.

White washing. Get the joke?

Dove(™) Unilever

By royal charter of King James II, the Madras Corporation was established to govern that southeast corner of India. Its first governor was none other than Elihu Yale, who later moved to the U.S. where he founded Yale University, Britain's greatest educational foothold in America, which is definitely not a school that sifts for social engineers. After the independence of India, Madras was renamed Chennia, and now the Greater Chennai Corporation exists as the second oldest corporation in the world behind the City of London.

Chennai is also the home of Kollywood, one of the three cinema production centers of India (along with Bollywood and Tollywood), and the Theosophists dominated much of the development of the Kollywood industry under the leadership of effective recruit Radha Burnier. Theosophical social engineers always need fresh crops of actors to recruit and sell their product. Surely that is why L Ron Hubbard invested in a big Scientology center in Hollywood. Those actors play important roles when the social engineers need to pull off their next big illusion.

To put it plainly, Kamala's mother immigrated not simply from India, but from the Indian social engineering outpost headquarters of the British Empire's new network: the Military Occult Banking Syndicate (MOBS). Prior to leaving for graduate school in California, Shyamala attended Lady Irwin College, which was funded by Lord and Lady Irvin, friends of many of Besant's trainees, as well as the All India Women's Conference, founded by Besant confidante Margaret Cousins.

More evidence emerges of the mission when we follow the family to Zambia. Just as it seems that the British Empire chose to become invisible in India by transferring responsibility to the MOBS social engineers, a parallel task took shape in Africa under Cecil Rhodes. The primary difference is that history documents with complete certainty that Rhodes advocated for the British Empire to adopt occult robes in order to more invisibly perpetuate its reach. He also wanted to foster "philosopher-kings" in America who would be loyal to the British MOBS conglomerate (hence Rhodes scholars).

PV served as advisor to Kenneth Kaundi, the first president of "independent" Zambia.

Kaundi enjoyed literature on Mohandas Gandhi, and brought Zambia into the so-called "Non-Aligned Movement" (NAM). NAM was conjured by Nehru and Nehru's Defense Minister and Theosophist VK Krishna Menon. Menon was friends with Countess Mountbatten whose husband oversaw the Partition of India. Forming NAM as the second largest organization of nations (next to the United Nations) required a bootstrapping of relationships through invisible hands of the British Empire, most often using Theosophically trained agents.

The Zambian leader also concocted a plan to transfer a full quarter of Zambia's land to Rolls Royce Guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi! While Maharishi Mahesh Yogi was not himself affiliated with Theosophy, he, his transcendental meditation, and the rest of the Rolls Royce gurus have long been championed by Theosophists working in alignment with the invisible MOBS network of the British Empire. And the Yogi's increasingly apparent connections to the British Empire, including through the Beatles, Mick Jagger, Buckminster Fuller, and Justin Trudeau, further establish the connection between all three—certainly in the sense of "spins of spins".

On a related side note, Canadian Author Ann Diamond claims to have been part of an MK ULTRA program at McGill University (which is definitely not a school for training social engineers) that included Mick Jagger and Leonard Cohen as participants.

Where would an African school teacher-turned-president even come up with a notion like handing his people's lands over to a wealthy Indian guru? In 2021, Stephen Chan wrote (unironically, I think),

China had already been building the Tazara Railway to give Zambia a transport route to the sea that was not dependent on the white south, instead reaching the Indian Ocean at Dar es Salaam. It never worked to its intended capacity, but China retained a high respect for Kaunda. Chairman Mao delayed announcing the grand Chinese Three World Theory – basically a conflation of non-alignment and Chinese leadership – till 1974 to coincide with a visit to Beijing by Kaunda. They wanted to associate the theory with the African “philosopher king”. When Kaunda died on 17 June 2021, he was nowhere mourned outside Zambia as much as in China, where the official tributes and the newspaper editorials were fulsome. In his time, Kaunda was hailed as a philosopher king not just by China but many others too, including the Fabian wing of Britain’s Labour Party. Kaunda had been influenced by the ideas of moral economy advanced by economic historian R.H. Tawney and ideas of the welfare state advanced by theorist Harold Laski. He was also moved by the doctrine of pacific resistance advanced by Gandhi. Kaunda’s deployment of this approach was paraded as being principled in the face of white southern aggression but, in reality, Zambia had no armed forces that could have offered equal battle with those of Rhodesia and especially South Africa. As with much of Kaunda’ principles, it was finally boiled down to pragmatism.

Pragmatism, or good old Fabian social engineering, as praised by the Marxist eugenicist Harold Laski, Menon's personal tutor when he was young.

After Shyamala had left the nest to study at university in the United States, PV helped manage refugees during the Rhodesian (named for Cecil Rhodes) and Zimbabwean conflicts in which communist Russia and communist China each armed one of the sides in what otherwise might simply be described as more "color revolutions of the British Empire."

The Kamala family in Africa; Source: India Today

A task such as refugee management can be easily encoded as humanitarian. If you want to believe that about the British Empire, which regularly drug Indian workers such as silk weavers out into the street for humiliating beatings, you have that right. But Rhodes was financed by Baron Nathan de Rothschild. The Baron was the sort of man who held back funds from JP Morgan who wanted to consolidate railroad networks in the U.S. over the lack of law-and-order stability that resulted from an infamous gunfight in Tombstone, Arizona. The oligarch class does not invest until conditions are favorable.

Political Uncanny Valley

"I guess the most surprising discovery was how long Gandhi remained loyal to the ideal of the British Empire, even in India." -Arthur L. Herman

Surprise is relative to the model. Reaction time of understanding is relative to the level of surprise, and resistance to dissonance.

Elections are growing weirder at a rate that calls into question mainstream media narratives about cosmological constants. Questions must be asked. Questions like, "Why is almost nobody talking about what would be called a coup in a shithole country if it weren't happening in France?"

While I remain skeptical of the runaway claims by artificial intelligence gurus about "summoning the demon" of general artificial intelligence, the ability for A.I. to change the political landscape concerns me deeply. How can we ever again know for certain that politicians lie when their lips move if we don't actually know whether we're seeing their lips move?

It's not funny because it's true.

The Economist may mislead you, but they're not lying. Or are they?

How much work do we have to do these days to be certain?

Now we're not only seeing fake A.I. generated images, but we're seeing real images retouched by A.I. to make audiences doubt the existence of [the unpresented] real documentation.

How much work do you really want to do to keep up with an election season? What's it all worth?

Note that the partisan political attacks during this particular election are more vague than ever. This allows for the faithful in partisan camps to just fill in the details in their own minds.

"Donald Trump is the most grave threat we will face to our democracy in our lifetime, and potentially in American history." -Cassidy Hutchinson

"Kamala is quite literally a communist." -Elon Musk (and a lot of other people)

Does anyone else find it suspicious that so many early Theosophists referred to each other as "comrades"? Never mind…

One of the people calling Kamala a communist did so while posting a video of Kamala talking about snatching patents. The short snippet makes Kamala's intent vague, but if Kamala were going to end intellectual property, that might be the one great thing I've ever heard from her! Intellectual property has enabled intense capital accumulation among the elites.

But I'm not sure that I trust any interpretation from either side given that Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff, used to make money suing people over copyright infringement.

If you process all this as "fascism vs. communism", you're probably just data for a nudge unit. Welcome to your virtual reality. Here's your chip, citizen.

Ideological labels have always confused voters. This enables the capture of government to take place in front of our faces because such a large portion of the population stops at "Ideology A/B/C" without asking deeper questions or taking notes.

If electoral democracy actually existed (which it doesn't), did somebody just ruin it? (Probably.)

If liars lie about lying liars, do political lobbyists stop writing the bills?

Is your noodle cooking yet?

Really, stop and think about it all for a moment. Have the past few elections moved a little closer, one or two steps at a time, to some sort of Political Uncanny Valley (PUV)?

Sure, there are some pundits who have asked similar questions. They sound a little smarter than the "standard boring pundit unit" plugged into any particular consolidated information gatekeeping media outlet. But, after a little while, didn't "New and Improved Pundit" in the "alt media" also begin to reveal itself as PUV?

Ultimately, isn't that why it's all PUV, now?

Did anyone at all actually believe, deep down inside, that Biden's campaign was anything other than cover for the prepared mission of Queen Kamala, the Identitarian of Joy who found herself in this position without ever winning a state primary?

You with me?

Good. Let's have a discussion. It's about Kamala, but it's also about everything all at once, and that makes this a challenge. We may have one shot to spot the glitches in the Matrix as the new software loads, and the cyberneticists are still hunting for bugs you can eat.

Marvel at Marvel's Political Universe

"Propaganda is the executive arm of the invisible government." -Edward Bernays

Fun fact: Netflix co-founder and former CEO Marc Randolph is the grand-nephew of Edward Bernays, and the great-grand nephew of Sigmund Freud. I just wanted to put that out there.

Now, let's take in some good news.

Before we move forward, take a moment to soak up the following. I'll break it into parts to make this easier.

Don't worry! It's not…a political advertisement. This is not propaganda aimed at young, formative minds. Really, it's not. I pinky swear.

Okay, this is some sort of comic book promoting a politician. It's real. I checked. You can buy it on Amazon. Let's continue…

In the advertisement, Kamala is sold as "bi-racial", elevating the importance of one version of her identity. We will talk more about identity building later.

They said "Advertisement" twice, so there is definitely nothing unethical about aiming this level of politics at young minds that haven't graduated past comic books.

This isn't just about Kamala.

Justin Trudeau attended McGill University, which is part of the WEF's Global University Leaders Forum network.

I didn't read them, so you don't have to.

I also didn't look through each full series, so I can't tell you if they feature any Republican men who aren't into dudes.

It appears (from what I could find) that vaccine investor and promoter Dolly Parton, who has multiple butterfly tattoos and an active sex life outside of her marriage to a military man, is the only person with two editions.

Why are we talking about a comic book?

Because we really have moved into a world in which that Matrix-level perception of reality is governed by media first aimed at children, whether through Netflix, comic books, or smartphones. This fact may be more important (maybe far more important) than who gets elected in November.

Politics is downstream from culture, and culture is downstream from education. What gets fed into the minds of children shapes the way the masses participate in the building of the Matrix. That's how the Cybernetic machinery works:

Traumatize children to destabilize their brains and personalities,

Feed them fantasy and fiction while telling them it's [pretty close to] reality,

Hook them on all sorts of drugs that dampen the will to struggle out of virtual captivity,

Educate them into insect-like specialization (eusocial structure of the Rockefellers),

Steer perception with Hegelian dialectic, engineering the illusion of consent at each step,

Never let them see the other side of the information and economic firewall.

Ultimately, this is the reason why so many of us have this disquieting feeling that we do not really know much about Kamala. Who she actually is has largely been written out of the equation. The whole goal is to raise an empty vessel that can be decorated in any way for the purposes of winning or losing elections—or even spurring political chaos.

It's devilish alchemy.

What is education downstream from?

From however the children get raised. The entire structure of society.

There are feedback loops, which is why it's a Cybernetic system. The ante is the outcome, which is the ante, which is the outcome.

Welcome to the new economy of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It's about control. This is how you ensure full employment. It's all a game of cosplay, see?

Why stop at a single Kamala comic when we can extend the cosplay to a whole new Marvel series.

The character is Muslim and looks more like Kamala's sister, Maya, but we all recognize the identity priming. Younger superheroes allow for new narratives. They're sexier and know how to fly and chew bubblegum at the same time. It's aspirational.

"But we should have a Muslim female superhero. There are so many white male superheroes, and…"

And see what all those lame fictional heroes did to white male American culture?

Fine, have it your way. Jump right in. Maybe it's best for all of us if the civil war happens between warring parties of cosplayers shouting "Shazam!" while waiting for that moment lightning shoots from their fingertips. Just…waiting…chewing bubblegum…

Leaping Past the Comic Books in a Single Bound

Who is this woman who might be the next "leader of the free world"?

It occurred to me this week that I have never written much more than a Mathew's law article and a tweet or two about Kamala Harris. She is now reportedly the favorite to be the next POTUS after predictably being thrust in as a Biden replacement (a Biden replacement replacement?) very late in the game. More than that, I knew less about Kamala than just about any major American politician who has run for the top office since before that forty year span in which they were all mentored by founders of the Trilateral Commission (yes, even Obama).

For all the obvious reasons, I do not put much stock in election polling. But the betting markets do show the ComicCop neck-in-neck with OrangeMan in a contest that started somewhere around the 8th inning, or maybe closer to the 8th century?

(Yes, I replaced that image after the very predictable Kennedy announcement. Cue victory lap.)

Despite nearly-four-years of vaccine wars and a shocking border experiment, already financially struggling Americans are getting beat up. That's been going on since the 60s no matter which party has held power. If you're not in the upper quintiles, you're running a Red Queen's race, at best. And let's be real: a lot of the people in those two upper quintiles are the well-educated, hard working immigrants (or their children) who are both glad to be Americans, and also pawns in a game of East-West brain drain.

Notice those down trends starting around the time the WHO said "panic"? That's the result of inflation, which is itself the result of the greatest wealth transfer (theft) in the history of the world. This is certainly not what the Democratic Party has claimed to be fighting for. And they can't even blame the portion on Trump that Trump is responsible for because their own outrage machine was used to fuel the spending decisions.

The voters don't care. They don't care largely because of the intricately sculpted media matrix that used their data to break their communities with propaganda flooding. People…or global citizens or whatever the social engineers want everyone to call themselves…pulled themselves up from their trauma by forming…or more likely joining…new groups that are likely managed for the purpose of curated information, targeting them, tailored to fit their biases..

Welcome to the new normal. Is it getting better, yet?

It was always true that it was easier to recognize the political atmosphere than the facts, and Gell-Mann amnesia means most people (even if they have time, which most don't) won't figure out their need to self-navigate. As a result, what matters most during a national election is the ways in which people make noise.

I spent several years explaining to friends—some of whom will probably never speak to me again—that the left elected Trump just like they elected [Dubya] Bush. They did it by being mean loudly. Yes, that was by design of the social engineers. Stop misunderestimating them.

But what is worse is the fact that the outrage machine isn't even based on principles. It clearly just follows those actors that we're told are the policy makers as they memory hole the principles deployed in the last episode of Reality Show politics.

Judging purely from my albeit limited vantage point, the Democrats have grown a little wiser in containing their expressions of outrage over the past few years. The Trump derangement syndrome seems at least somewhat toned down. Their strategy has turned closer to simply "socially isolate the others." Meanwhile, the MAGA crowd has rapidly grown meaner.

If nobody stops to draw the maps (as I started doing last year), almost nobody outside of the gamemaker's inner circle will recognize the process amidst the information flood. It is hierarchical and compartmentalized. Transhumanists like Elon Musk sell it to you as, "simulations within simulations." This leads us to a political system that is completely engineered theater, set to the tune of whatever it was voters were paying attention to on the tv-now-interwebz while their brains were still maturing.

Yeah, that's what I've been trying to explain. And even if it's not AOC, you'll find the same corps of social engineers behind them. And if you don't bother to connect the dots, the hands inside the British East India Company's brown leather gloves will elude you.

I'm not the cynical one. I'm just pulling the curtain back so that you can see just how cynical are the social engineers designing the costumes.

No, wait, I am cynical—positively so.

But you're here to see what I might write about Kamala, so I'll try to relate what I've learned in 24 hours and change.

The Origins of Kamala

"You may be the first to do many things." -Shyamala Gopalan (to her daughter Kamala, as the story goes)

I had previously assumed that Kamala sprang fully grown from the head of Progressive Zeus.

I wasn't all that far off. Kamala means lotus in Sanskrit. It is at once both feminine and effective in playing a role. Kamala's middle name, Devi, is the sanskrit word for 'goddess'. Kamala's sister Maya's middle name is Lakshmi, as in She who springs forth from the lotus.

The Hindu goddess Lakshmi, the supreme goddess of Vishnuism, is associated with Maya, which is magic or illusion in the sense of an orchestrated false reality. In Hindu lore, Maya is the consort of Vishnu, who transforms the universe. If you wanted to conjure a highly educated (partially) Indian family as a New World Order Façade, these are names you would use.

Many good Hindus would be understandably upset if this pair of women turn out to be social engineers on behalf of European pagans, or Anglicans, or whatever the great puppet masters might be. Many African-Americans would be offended to have their identity borrowed for the purpose.

In 1964, Kamala was born to immigrant parents: Jamaican Economist Donald J. Harris and Indian-born Biomedical Scientist Shyamala Gopalan. We are told that Donald and Shyamala met at UC Berkeley, shared a passion for the civil rights movement, got married in 1963, had two children together while earning their doctoral degrees, then split up in 1971.

That Donald J is Kamala's daddy did not escape my notice. It's fine. Just giggle and move on.

That's a good looking young couple. Healthy, well-educated, and graceful. If eugenicists wanted to build a new family power dynasty around a pair of young minorities within largely Anglo-America, they could not have done much better. They had two cute little girls, too.

Neither of the girls' parents remarried after a bitter custody dispute in which Donald's identity as a black man was used against him. Shyamala won custody, and continued forward as a single mother while distance grew between the girls and their father.

Donald is apparently descended from an Anglican church founder and the owner of a vast slave pool. His studies took him to the University of London, which has educated the descendants of slave holders since 1836. Oh, I'm just kidding, folks. They let other people in, too.

Donald earned a PhD at UC Berkeley, which is definitely not a school for training social engineers, then ascended to a faculty position at Stanford University, which is also definitely not a school for training social engineers. He also served as a visiting fellow at Cambridge University, which couldn't possibly be a school for training social engineers of the British Empire, and at the Delhi School of Economics.

Wikipedia's page for the Delhi School of Economics fails to mention its founder, Vijayendra Kasturi Ranga Varadaraja Rao, a student of John Maynard Keynes, possibly to reduce the size of the article, but perhaps to reduce the number of node connections among British-educated Indians from Madras.

Donald is a "Post-Keynesian", the branch of economics from which Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) emerged. These are the people who have no worry about runaway price inflation due to a government or central bank inflating the fiat currency supply at faster rates. Just don't ever read up on the equation of exchange. Don't do it. I said don't do it.

MMT sprang from chartalism (which may seem a bit like charlatanism), mixing together ideas from economic theorists as dissimilar as Adam Smith, Karl Marx, and John Stuart Mill, in an alchemy that justifies increasing monetary consolidation, such as that which drove the formation of the European Economic Community, an economic goal of the Nazi Party which had to wait a few decades.

vacuous NPR garbage at least records some quotes.

Most of the problems these social engineers want to inflate-tax from you to spend on are externalities for which the ruling class is most responsible. Giving those people the ability, who already seem to spend at will, the ability to also spend more to the point of full employment and whatever other forms of moral hazard they can dream up, seems literally insane. Its achievability is an illusion. But remember: You are the cause. It's all your fault. To the degree the final solution of fiat money results in destabilization, it fails because you didn't believe hard enough.

If MMT is to be delivered, it will likely come in the form of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that would allow for taxation to take place per currency transaction. And that definitely lacks any sort of moral hazard. Nobody could imagine central planners rigging the code of policy process in favor of the oligarch class. Who could imagine such a thing? It would be like modern open-air slavery where the slaves are encouraged to spend as fast as possible at the company store because their money loses value as the second hand rotates around the clock.

As the Oprah-approved version of the story goes, Shyamala raised her children into "strong, black women." Why not strong, Indian women, as named, if they were more Indian than black, and their black father departed the family structure? Is there a political promotion at play?

At left is of course Shyamala. The woman on the right is psychiatrist Lenore Pomerance whose husband Rafe has been called, "the original climate change warrior," which is usually a good sign that somebody hails from a banking family involved in social engineering. Rafe's great-grandfather, Henry Morgenthau Sr., was made U.S. ambassador to the Ottoman Empire just in time to express outrage over the Armenian genocide.

As Shyamala raised the two girls as a single mother, we are told that she frequently took them to Rainbow Sign, which was a black cultural center near their home in Berkeley. Many have suspected the Rainbow Sign of being an intelligence front. The "Rainbow" designation was used in the late 60s and early 70s by U.S. intelligence social engineers to mark their projects. For instance, the Rainbow Family was given the appearance of an organic utopian camping crowd with lots of drum circles, but was one of the several CIA-orchestrated drug dealing operations designated to follow the Tavistock creation of the Grateful Dead and then Phish.

As the name would imply, Rainbow Sign was a radical place devoted to queer and transgender ideology, while at the same time playing host to the Black Panthers, which has looked more and more over the years to be a social engineering project of the intelligence agencies. A few quick notes before moving on:

The Black Panthers are said to have taken inspiration from the Nation of Islam, which later morphed into a Neo-Theosophy organization following L Ron Hubbard's Dianetics under the leadership of Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan claims to have been taken aboard an alien mothership while in Mexico, where he was told it was his destiny to take the reins of the movement.

Black Panther, Marxist, prison abolitionist, and Kamala supporter Angela Davis called the mostly black flock at Jonestown, some of whom were held in sexual captivity, to tell them to stay strong en route to being subject to the mass murder orchestrated by Jim Jones at the British colony. Davis owned guns used in the murders at the Marin County Civic Center. The Weathermen, who were definitely not just another intelligence chaos operation, later detonated explosives at the scene of the crime.

The Dalit Panthers organized in 1972 in Maharashtra to push back against the caste system that was really only ossified after the British Empire arrived (caste is a Portuguese word, and people moved more freely between the so-called castes of India before society was reorganized into more rigid hierarchy "pointing upward" toward the British Raj).

Stop here for a moment and whether there is anything left at all about the "radical 60s and 70s" that doesn't look designed by the MOBS intelligence networks, with all its cross-promotion of symbolism, even down to the outer walls of the movie theaters in the districts where they operated most.

The Straight Theater at Haight Ashbury was adorned with the power fist over an upside-down cross.

The Black Panthers received political support by famous people like Jane Fonda, who spoke in support of Jim Jones, and also organized the first all-transgender casting of the Vagina Monologues.

Shyamala took Kamala and Maya to Rainbow Sign where they met numerous politically-involved black Americans, such as Maya Angelou. Angelou said a lot of poetic things. Some of them I agree with. But they were always said artfully, whether or not they were accurate.

Of course, Catro never had called himself white, so he was O.K. from the git. Anyhow, America hated Russians, and as black people often said, "Wasn't no Communist country that put my grandpappa in slavery." -Maya Angelou

This is so destructively misleading, but clever and hard to unwind that it surely sticks in the minds of young people who haven't experienced enough of life to find the inspiration to dig into history to sort out the politics. Hopefully, unwinding one of these propaganda verses will reveal the deception:

At that point, the British Empire began doing what the British Empire did to conquer the world, with a few hundred million bodies in its wake: divide, and install puppets. It's what we now refer to somewhat blindly as "The Cold War." And the U.S. was reset after World War 2 with intelligence agencies largely run by Jesuits like the Dulles brothers who were loyal to their larger European network devoted to bringing about the New World Order remote controlled from the Old World MOBS.

Is that deception the one they call [Queen] Victoria's Secret?

Too bad the ole Empress of India isn't around to tell us, and Leslie Wexner's pet Jeffrey Epstein isn't, either.

"You don't have to think about doing the right thing. If you're for the right thing, then you do it without thinking." -Maya Angelou

We want for good intentions to be enough, but it just isn't so. We do need to think through who is muddying our minds, steering us into conflict with people who would otherwise become cooperative allies. Take it from the British expert insider in social engineering:

"Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past." -George Orwell

If you cannot identify your enemy, you are subject to being directed to fight one another. This is what Hegelian dialecticalism is all about.

Understand that I don't blame Angelou. She was the subject of the systems of trauma-based mind control cooked up between the moment psychiatry was invented and the Tavistock Institute began leading what became MKULTRA programs once exported to the CIA. To varying degree, almost all of us were. All of that is misunderstood by the vast majority of Americans of all racial backgrounds, religions, and ideologies. And that is the hidden evil at the center of social engineering.

So, who controls the past?

Politics is downstream from culture, and culture is downstream from education. Nearly every one of us were fooled through our Prussian schooling, in tandem with history books written to the purposes of the British and German (Anglo-Saxon, like the Windsors) intelligence agencies. The textbook publisher MacMillan was run by Fabian British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan. The Penguin and Random House publishing empires were folded together under the control of Bertelsmann, which housed the larger portion of the corporate Nazi propaganda apparatus.

And if you're still under any illusions that the Nazi Party was not an operation run by the British Empire, using the Theosophical Society and its other tools, do the reading, build your own relationship map, and consider who wrote the history after the MOBS-arranged World Wars.

A poet like Angelou was intelligent enough to be taken in and developed into a tool for the Empire, believing all along that she was fighting the Evil Empire when she was really just a pawn of the Charlemagniacs.

Now we must wonder, were Kamala and Maya exposed to these tools of the MOBS Monarchy by chance, or was their mother steered toward the den of social engineers and their project pawns for a purpose?

Note that the Rainbow Sign also supported transgender artists, long before it was cool—long before anyone outside of the social engineering networks could possibly have guessed that we would be living through a sudden explosion in interest among young people in gender transition.

In other news, Kamala was the name of "the Ugandan Giant", a character from professional wrestling who passed away in 2020. That's too bad because the spectacle of Hulk Hogan throwing down with the Ugandan Giant on election day would have been an epic circus voters could spend some of their bread on.

He changed the world, and then departed, like magic. Just like magic.

Identifying the Real Joy of Identity

"That little girl was me." -Kamala Harris, repeatedly

The Kamala Harris ticket is the most blatantly identity-oriented presidential ticket in history. More than that, it is the most theosophical ticket in history:

All the racial identities you could ask for in a diversity marketing ad,

Gender equality,

Zionist,

Family planning,

LGBTQ, which couples with family planning as a population control mechanism in the West,

Religious…gooeyness,

Pop culturized.

Understand that a lot of these "values" relate to things that I support, except that the how and why are just as important as the what. In principle, I couldn't care less about a person's sexuality, for instance, but I have great worries that trauma-based mechanisms have been put in place that are resulting in divergent sexuality in a way that is not healthy, and that can later be used to steer politics toward authoritarian outcomes. Some people might label me "pro-choice" because I believe that the problem of unwanted pregnancies should not be solved at the level of state medicalization, but at the levels of culture and education. If the goal is a world of healthy people, living great lives, checklisting the attributes of a utopian world opens us up to being led by parasocial conmen, which is precisely what I believe the theosophists do for their part in the MOBS complex.

Identity politics is just a culture war strategy to confuse the masses who do not understand the ways in which their educations were sabotaged, or what the "utopian" end goal really looks like.

Kamala's campaign, including their propaganda outlets, have been smart enough to recognize how many Americans have begun to grow suspicious of the "first [identity] to do X" mantras. So, they've taken steps to tell you, dear information consumer, that Kamala is running because she believes that she is the best person [now that the rapidly dimming Biden is out of the way] for the job. You can skip past the following (from Slate), if you already know how it reads (you do):

For feminists like me, this is uncomfortable: For one thing, I’m psyched about the prospect of the first female president. I wish the whole country were shouting it from the rooftops! No, I don’t think a few individual women in positions of power are the solution to sexism, but it also seems obviously true that it’s good when power is more equally shared between women and men. Progress is not linear and it is often hard to measure; these “firsts” are not evidence of problems solved, but they are symbols of changing times. Plus, identity matters—at least, it has certainly mattered to the chain of men, all but one of them white, who have held the presidency, as well as for the American public that has put them in office. And yet I also believe there is something shallow, and sometimes incredibly counterproductive, about a focus on identity. It flattens more than it layers on, and it is certainly damaging to progressive movements when identity is wielded as a cudgel or a gotcha. Donald Trump’s four years in office were such a shock to the system, and such a victory for racism and sexism that the politics of identity on the left went into overdrive. A lot of good came out of this: movements against racial injustice and sexual abuse; a broader shared vocabulary with which to talk about power and fairness. But, as inevitably happens with well-meaning but extremely zealous social movements, there were excesses, especially in the ever-evolving linguistic demands that often obscured more than they clarified, the quickness to abandon other principles in the name of the cause, and the ritual shaming of the less-than-perfect. Zoom out, and Harris’s identity-hesitancy becomes more heartening than disappointing. She’s not denying who she is or saying it doesn’t matter. She’s not ignoring identity-based constituencies, or the ways in which identity shapes people’s lives. She is instead embodying the recalibration of the role of identity politics in American politics—and that’s a very good thing. In an interview last month with CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris was pretty clipped when talking about race and gender. What, Bash asked, do Harris’s race and gender mean to her? Harris’ answer: “I am running because I believe that I am the best person to do this job at this moment for all Americans, regardless of race and gender.” But, she added, she did see the viral photograph of her grandniece gazing up at her in awe, “and I was deeply touched by it. And, you’re right, she’s—it’s the back of her head, and her two little braids, and—and then I’m in the front of the photograph, obviously speaking. It’s very humbling. It’s very humbling in many ways.” It was not the most illuminating answer in the world—it doesn’t really say all that much about what her race and gender mean to her. But it does explain her understanding of how meaningful her campaign is to so many people. And it still manages to emphasize the universality of her message and her leadership—something that too hefty a focus on identity can inhibit.

Support for transgenderism has since become a defining feature of Kamala's family, including among those who call her 'momala'.

Ella Emhoff helps raise money to give over to black trans people.

Unlike her father, Ella does not identify as Jewish. A spokesperson said so, and then it was printed in an online magazine, which qualifies under the rule by which it can then appear on her Wikipedia page. What do you suppose the return on that investment was?

The real question is how many young voters (the only ones who really know who Ella is) have grown wise to virtue signaling celebrities, and how many think this is the LARP of a sociopathic rich girl using a progressive cause for self-promotion while gaming the system to maximize the return on hiring a spokesperson.

Ella has the sort of waif frame that designers who produce expensive clothing like to hang their wares over. And you can put such clothes on a young woman to make her look joyful, sexy, pouty, robotic, and a lot of other things—including like a weirdly non-trans trans person, apparently. Is this mental illness chic?

Look closely. This may be the best example in modern politics of the actual right-wing (in the sense of controlling the tech for which the "king" negotiates) Mandarin blob leading young people (who haven't found good mental health) joyfully by the hair, through their mockery.

"We love you, obedient slave. That's why we aspire to look like you. Really, we do. Follow me on Instagram."

Because this is definitely not about anyone and everyone in a demographic getting their narcissistic fix through a political machine designed by British intelligentsia to transition much of its military outpost into eunuch (slave) form, possibly spurring a profitable [multi-]color revolution along the way.

I can't help but to wonder what this rapidly growing surgical transition industry spends on public relations, and which celebrities it pays.

If you can get into the heads of children, you can encourage them to nag their parents (who might pass the buck to the government, then to the taxpayer) to pay for damn near anything, including the time of highly skilled surgeons who worked their asses off to achieve a narrowly valuable education towing a heap of student loan debt. Artificial penises and vaginas included.

Consumerism.

"I thought the Democratic Party pushed back against…"

The customer is always right. Ahem.

This can go three ways: We can accelerate an era in which kids are sucked into radicalized communities on their smartphones, learning to turn their problems into politics rather than personal growth and development, we can pursue health as a community while coming together, or…

This is a script that the British Empire understands better than most people understand that it understands. This is Hegelian theatrics, as defined. This direction will lead toward the genetic offspring of fascism and communism, with a eusocial world that reduces the mental experience of the world for 99.9999% of the population.

Let's switch gears to talk about how a 29-year-old Kamala once dated 60-year-old married-but-amicably-split Willie Brown. The dull Team Red take we are fed is that Kamala slept her way to the top. The dull Team Blue take that we are fed is that, "Trump is a philanderer; no false equivalencies; tha's racist."

I'm not saying that the dull takes have no truth to them. But I'd like to elevate the discussion. The dull takes combine to distract attention away from more important meanings behind relationships between much older, more powerful leaders and whoever they choose to be with behind closed doors.

I'm neither talking about the former GOP House Gym Whisperer, the current Sniffer-in-Chief, or whoever Queen Victoria's heirs might have on the blackmail leash. This is not unimportant, of course, but I would like to keep our focus on the bigger picture: information that helps us distinguish between the presented models of reality.

Model 1: There is the "incumbent" model of history that we are led to believe through a combination of textbooks, mostly written by organizations within the British Empire, reinforced by Hollywood and the social pressure of crowd adherence.

Model 2: The British Empire never died. It went invisible, by design, and is still run out of the City of London and various outposts around the world, with local headquarters often tucked away on difficult-to-invade islands with names like Singapore, Taiwan, the Bahamas, etc. This is the Military Occult Banking Syndicate (MOBS).

Instead, I would like to shift your focus toward the psychology of a young woman (Kamala) who chooses to enter the tent of the Baron (Willie) despite clearly having the option to build a balanced life full of organically-grown peer love, along with a matching peer with whom she can create and nurture a family (I mean children) with. What does that tell you about Kamala, the sudden would-be candidate whom we know even less about than we knew about Barack Obama?

Understand that I ask this question as a married man who chose a childless route due to the trauma associated with the unchosen path of a Neo-Theosophy social engineering program. If you do not yet understand, I won't blame you. But in order to reach the requisite point of understanding, I had to start by shattering the illusion mutually-crafted by partisan magicians.

Don't worry, we'll get there. It'll be a transition, pun intended.

That's my lame segue into pointing out that trangender social acceptance (and maintenance) policy is about giving people enough rope to population-control themselves. Meanwhile, the immigration issue is less about race than most people think, and more about the filtration of ideology among the immigrant population. Have you stopped to wonder what it means if just 10% of the Asians brought into the U.S. are trained in institutions built by British Empire assets, a basket in which we should include the Rockefeller, Carnegie, and other seemingly-American Empires? What if, unbeknownst to Americans (or even most of the Asian-Americans who are largely highly moral and hard working people), it is those largely pre-selected Asian immigrants who are set up at the control panels of this here…global policing outpost?

As support for the rapidly evolving transgenderism [creation and] support policies, academia has worked overtime to engineer the appearance of historical normalization. A farcical story about transgenderism acceptance in ancient Egypt has been coupled with the story of the Roman Emperor who was probably too aristocratic for his own health (and was assassinated at the age of 18 over his disrespectful behavior).

I flunked Klingon, but I think this says, "Dude looks like a lady."

In 2020, Donald Harris pushed back at Kamala's use of their Jamaican heritage as a cynical use of identity politics. The mainstream media covered the story lightly, then largely memory-holed it.

There are some partisans who over-extrapolate the contention, suggesting that Donald generally dislikes or opposes Kamala, but that is not quite true, either. After a tense custody dispute over two little girls, Shyamala took the kids, engineering their experiences during their formative years. Donald's shock probably indicates his role as a highly educated, useful idiot Mandarin who genuinely has a good heart, but had no idea where Critical Race Theory and Marxism actually fits in the MOBS grand plans.

Donald dedicated his 1978 text Capital Accumulation and Income Distribution to Kamala and Maya.

"I have. And I did inhale. It was a long time ago…I think it gives a lot of people joy." -Kamala Harris

The quote comes from this friendly interview:

This turned into a question as to whether Kamala was just making $#!t up.

The quote refers to an interview Harris did in February 2019 with The Breakfast Club, a morning radio show about Black culture, politics and more. Hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy asked Harris questions on various topics. The full interview can be seen youtu.be/Kh_wQUjeaTk ; . In the interview, Charlamagne Tha God asks Harris if she has ever smoked marijuana and Harris responds that she has ( youtu.be/Kh_wQUjeaTk?t=2193 ). Later in the interview, DJ Envy asks Harris what music she listens to. Before she has a chance to answer, Charlamagne Tha God interrupts by asking what music Harris listened to while smoking marijuana in college ( youtu.be/Kh_wQUjeaTk?t=2288 ). Harris laughs but ignores Charlamagne Tha God’s question and responds to the original query of what music she listens to by saying “Snoop Dogg”, “Tupac” and adds that she loves “Cardi B”. Without seeing the interview, the audio can lead a listener to believe Harris was responding to the marijuana question. In the video, she is looking at DJ Envy and responding to his original question about music.

Honestly, I do lean toward Kamala making $#!t up in the flow of bull$#!tting, but is, after all, what politicians doo-doo. But I don't lean that way very strongly. What I find far more interesting is Kamala's promotion of Cardi B. The rapper Cardi B strikes me as one of the more disturbingly engineered role models the entertainment occult complex has ever thrown at young people. That's saying a lot.

During her teens, Cardi B was employed at a grocery store in Tribeca.[16] She was fired and became a dancer at a strip club across the street.[17][18] Cardi B has said that becoming a stripper was positive for her life in many ways: "It really saved me from a lot of things. When I started stripping I went back to school."[19][20][21] She stated that she became a stripper to escape poverty and domestic violence, having been in an abusive relationship at the time after being kicked out of her mother's house,[22][23] and that stripping was her only way to earn enough money to escape the situation and get an education.[24] She attended Borough of Manhattan Community College[25] before eventually dropping out.[26] While stripping, Cardi B lied to her mother by telling her she was making money by babysitting.[27] In 2013, she began to gain publicity due to several of her videos spreading on social media, on Vine and her Instagram page.[28]

Publicity.

Mathew's law strikes again as Wikipedia just sort of glosses the content of the video, which is Cardi B admitting to drugging and robbing men while working as a stripper.

We might debate the sad state of affairs that brings desperate women into work at strip clubs, but Cardi B bragged about dangerous crimes on a whole different level. Is this desperation for bread to feed kids on the street?

Now, let's zoom in on Cardi B's pregnant photo shoot in which the word 'pedophile' is hidden within 'homesick' (look closely). It's just subtle enough for plausible deniability, which at best reveals Cardi B as a product manipulated by…what should we call them…social engineers? What should we expect from a worker in an industry designed by the CIA to keep the prisons filled?

Message: "There is no age too young"?

Identity.

Perhaps Kamala is too busy being a leader to bother with such details. That might also explain dating a man thirty years her senior who supported cult leader Jim Jones. After transitioning his flock from Second Great Awakening church (pre-Theosophy) Disciples of Christ, Jones played communist pied piper to nearly a thousand now-dead Americans at Guyana (Jones preyed on black Americans most of all), including a concerned Congressman, just prior to the cult's treasury being looted of an estimated $18 million by a suspected CIA officer. Remember, we're not talking about social engineering geared toward tearing down American society. That's just conspiracy theory.

Fun fact: the aforementioned suspected CIA officer, Mark Lane, was one of the few people to escape Jonestown. While multiple other escapees were working on books, they were murdered under suspicious circumstances, which made Lane's book on the incident less debatable. He also defended one of America's biggest white nationalist organizations. He was arrested as a Freedom Rider, and wrote a 10,000 word brief in defense of Lee Harvey Oswald that served to add fuel to the fires of confusion surrounding the JFK assassination. The Guardian published his obfuscatory obituary.

There is a story about a woman named Wanda Kagan, who says that Kamala's family took her in when she was being sexually abused and battered while Wanda and Kamala were in high school. This story may be true. If so, good on Kamala's family. But after everything I've seen, I do have to wonder. We have so few stories about Kamala between kindergarten and adulthood from anyone who grew up with her outside of her family.

Wanda Kagan's X-Twitter account was created in January 2016, though her first tweet was on March 18, 2020. No other tweets take place until after the 2020 election at which point Wanda begins promoting Kamala and the story of their time together. Oh, and retweeting about sex predator Snoop Dogg, Kamala's other music passion, who has been sued multiple times over claims of sexual assault in addition to a host of other criminal matters.

Kagan describes Kamala as having been very studious, which stands in contrast to pot smoking, Snoop Dogg and Cardi B jamming Kamala. The ability to promote distinct identities to audiences targeted by technology backed with vast quantities of mined data would certainly be an advantage for social engineers marketing a purpose-driven vessel.

After 2021, there are a handful of tweets prior to 2024 when Kagan again starts advertising for Kamala, sometimes repeating their story together, which is only evidenced by a few high school photos. No school or state documentation seems to have been produced to corroborate Kagan's story.

Are you certain that you understand what is going on in all these relationships? Because I'm still noodling over some of it.

Don't worry, it's all for the sake of joy—that brilliant, ecstatic joy that you get from being part of tearing it all down in the name of your chosen guru [who pays homage to the British Empire]?

Joy: Fake it until you break it? Does the psychology transition to policy?

Kamala ally Kelley Robinson explains the radical plan of destroying the Constitution, then seeing how the chaos plays out without a backstop that directs the government to protect the rights of minorities.

Perhaps Robinson is as radical as Angela Davis. Black Americans may want to revisit the advice Davis gave, from a safe distance, to the black Americans at Jonestown.

The Border Wall Flip - A Glitch in the Matrix

You probably know all about the border wall story. Except that if you haven't been following RTE for a good, long while, you probably don't. There is the story we are fed, and then there is the real story.

Hat tip Zerohedge

A politician changing their mind on policy is no more or less common than lobbyists hired by the corporations that own them writing the bills, divided by two. This is one of those mathematical rules that is more or less binary, even if nuanced political positions are not.

Having watched millions of immigrants cross the border over the past four years, being suspiciously handed cash and other goodies, Kamala now wants to sign a bipartisan border bill that spends less than 4% of what Trump wanted to spend on the job. No, I haven't read through the details to know what accounts for the other 96 percent and change. While this action might surprise Blue Wavers who just watched future Democratic POTUS candidate AOC hype up the crowd at the Democratic National Convention, it does fall completely in line with [my bigger picture model and] my "outlandish conspiracy theories" on the matter.

TLDR; The theatrical border debates look to have always been one big LARP.

I'll take another victory lap now, and new(er) readers may want to soak up the what and the why.

From that article,

Before AOC distanced herself from him, Chakrabarti regularly appeared publicly and in interviews wearing a t-shirt featuring Subhas Chandra Bose, an anti-imperialist politician from India whose political ideology settled into a synthesis of Nazi and communist ideologies combined with Indian nationalism, punctuated by a one-party dictatorship for at least 20 years.

I now recognize my mistake, which is that I did not put "anti-imperialist" in quotes. Me culpa. Bose was another servant of the British Raj who worked with Besant and her mentees, Gandhi and Nehru. However, having traveled to Nazi Germany and other fronts that officially opposed the British, Bose maintains an alluring credibility as anti-imperialist. In an interesting twist, many in India believe that his death was faked. Is AOC's former Chief-of-Staff Chakrabarti giving away the game, wearing a t-shirt with the face of an actor?

Actor to some, and culture war wedge to others?

Note that it appears that religious charities have received large cash influxes both from the federal government,everyone's favorite color revolution artist George Soros, and also Bill Gates. This money has been used to entice the immigration flood. Are we to assume that this was done only by the Biden-Harris administration (that much seems certain), but without the GOP screaming bloody murder over it?

Is this preparation for a color revolution?

The British would be proud.

Let us go ahead and agree that Godwin's law is irrelevant to any story that passes through the filter of the Theosophical Society?

Good.

While AOC's script writer may have a tough task over the next few years before she becomes the next political LARP vying to be "leader" of the "free" world. It's fine, a few cheeseburger-fueled late nights in the office should get it all worked out.

“It’s a moooovement. Get it? Moo-vement?”

Apologies. That caption was originally written irrespective of the current discussion of Hindu identification in national politics. I blame Edward Bulwar-Lytton.

Yes, Unilever made Vril magical bovine paste a real thing.

Back to the border wall. My second article that focused on the "immigration crisis" posited that the immigration flood was designed to achieve several goals, perhaps the most important of which was to shore up America's population pyramid (you know, after so many years of successful family planning programs), which is extremely important for maintaining economic production without contraction.

More recently, comments from some politicians have lended credence to my "conspiracy theory":

It is very possible that both political wings saw a need for the immigration influx, and agreed to the theater behind closed doors. Heck, most members of both parties could be easily led into the rhetorical battle without much nudging. From my article,

Step 1: Establish QOZs and build tens of thousands of factories in places where few people would see what was going on. Often you can do it in cheaply purchased existing buildings that can be refurbished from the inside (and keep their sometimes brick character on the outside). Build some hotels in these areas. Most people won't blink at a basic room-box hotel popping up in any county.

Step 2: Organize the immigration of millions of foreigners with a wide swath of skills.'

Motivation 1: Pivot from China. I could write a whole article here, but I'll assume that most readers can imagine a range of financial motivations.

Motivation 2: Boot the Bitcoin network. Bitcoin's easiest first use case was in dark markets. This is why the Ross Ulbricht Silk Road story was the first large Bitcoin controversy. But the second major use case is likely remittances. If several million immigrants send $250 billion of their wages back to their families in other nations, they can dodge the vast majority of the $100 billion or so in remittance fees by using Bitcoin. Boom! The Bitcoin network then comes alive. And as soon as Bitcoin pays for oil or gets ships through the Panama Canal, it's the new global banking system.

What might be contentious, however, is the demographic makeup of the immigrants. If either wing wanted to weight the demographic load to engineer chaos, the opportunity became available. Of course, that assumes that the whole plan is not bipartisan.

Is anyone else starting to see why this is all far more complicated, and therefore more concerning than it even looks?

If the nation devolves into civil war over these matters, do I still get to take a victory lap?

Making Sense of Kamalan "Nonsense"

When the Fourth (Race) arrived at its middle age, the inner vision had to be awakened, and acquired by artificial stimuli, the process of which was known to the old sages.... The third eye, likewise, getting gradually PETRIFIED, soon disappeared. The double-faced became the one-faced, and the eye was drawn deep into the head and is now buried under the hair. During the activity of the inner man (during trances and spiritual visions) the eye swells and expands. The Arhat sees and feels it, and regulates his action accordingly.... The undefiled Lanoo (disciple, chela) need fear no danger; he who keeps himself not in purity (who is not chaste) will receive no help from the "deva eye."

-Madame Blavatsky, The Secret Doctrine, ii 294-295

You heard the creepy woman: the pure asshat sees it. That's what I heard.

And that is definitely not the thousand yard stare of a crazy old fraud witch founded the Theosophical Society with a fraud lawyer, neither of whom gave a crap when their comrades were raping their child messiah.

Sorry, I have a hard time not switching into snark mode when reading through 1300-page books that seem designed to hypnotize people by saying a whole of nothing using an extended vocabulary.

By recognizing the reality that crazy occultists, who worked in lockstep with the oligarchs, devised a startling and disturbing plan for dominating the world, you create for yourself new options for interpreting what otherwise seems like insanity in the world. The mistake is to accept "clown world" as a thought-terminating cliche, and then vote harder. By stepping out of the standard model paradigm, we can make sense of the immigration crisis, whether or not there is more to it than I have so far surmised (I'm sure there always is). What about all the rest of Kamala's "nonsense"?

As with most shots fired across the largely fake barrier between sides of the Uniparty, dumb critics of Kamala point to Kamala's odd-sounding speeches, and tweet out, "More word salad!" Every time I see these oversimplified memes being targeted at conservatives, I want to stop and shout,

STOP DOING THIS! THIS IS WHY YOU KEEP LOSING GROUND!

That's not to declare myself a conservative. I refuse to tether myself to a point on somebody's made-up ideological chart. But for all honest, healthy people, I want for them to engage in the grand process of shaping the world carefully, dodging all mindwar, including disinformation in the form of oversimplified pandering. If you stop at "word salad", you're missing the opportunity to decode it.

Some readers may at this point want to give James Lindsay a listen on the topic of radical joy. It's not necessary, but it may add perspective.

Before we move forward, I will mention that I see the "joy" concept a little differently than James does (which is not to dismiss the large portion of his commentary). Having spent so much time reading about the various gurus of the British Empire over the past couple of years, what I see in their followers is an ecstatic energy, even when approaching events like the largest bioterror attack ever on U.S. soil and various assassination plots. I believe there is a specific form of hypnosis at play that encourages people to let go of their ego and function as a [eusocial] group. This allows for them to do really horrible things together—even without that safety valve of human action that we call "guilt". Think Manson Family.

Now that we have better context, let's see if we can decode Kamala's operating software.

Kamala: "We talked about those lids. You know how those lids on those Starbucks cups, they're white, right? So if you wear lipstick, they get all over the lid. So I find myself in meetings, if I'm the only woman, I keep taking the lid off and having my cup out, so I don't have that big lipstick mark on the lid. So I said can we do something about the color of the lid? *giggles*"

Yes, it's one of the dumber Kamala snippets. Of course, we could find these for any politician. What matters is the message conveyed. Lid color. Fabricated gender issues. The correct decoding is, "I'm thinking about Critical [X] Theory all the time."

That one's easier. Let's increase the level of difficulty.

Kamala: "What can be, unburdened by what has been."

Kamala repeats this phrase over and over in speeches, like a mantra, sometimes changing a word or two, often using the same hand motions. It's weird to bait a lot of "schizo videos" like this one.

What we need to understand is that this phrase has particular significance to occult social engineers. Here are a few quotes from Theosophy's spiritual writers, or academic historians, emphasis mine:

"Moral learning and the recovery of metaphysical insight are not the result of formal education or the exclusive privilege of any social class. In fact, many ordinary people of the world, unburdened by the dichotomies of modern thought, the tedium of high school and the conformist sophistry of college, are more likely to appreciate the real nature of learning." -Raghavan Iyer, The Eye of Shiva

"New Thought was noteworthy in that many of the leaders of the movement were women. Unburdened from traditional Judeo-Christi-Islamic ideas of paternal divinity, New Thought had no use for male-centeredness." -Steve A. Wiggins

"Not until pleasure and pain, however, have been seen in the light of eternity can the crowding memories of the past be safely confronted; when they have thus been seen, then those memories calm the emotions of the present, and that which would otherwise have crushed becomes a support and consolation. Goethe rejoiced that on his return to earth-life he would be washed clean of his memories, and lesser men may be content with the wisdom which starts each new life on its way, enriched with the results, but unburdened with the recollections of its past." -Annie Besant, Riddle of Life: And how Theosophy Answers It

"Within this Theosophical logic, pure Sikhs bodies bridged the gap between Blavatsky’s incorporeal Masters and colonial reality, functioning as bodies unburdened by temporal constraints. Sikhs, therefore, within Blavatsky’s fantastic racial landscape, signaled the possibility of thwarting the horror of degeneration presented by lived bodies on the subcontinent including Hindu Brahmins, Muslims, and secular Europeans." -Rajbir Judge, The Search for "Snow White Turbans": The Theosophical Society, Sikhs, and Conceptualizing Degeneration at the End of the 19th Century

Over and over again, "unburdened" is used by the Theosophists to identify what many people identify as suffering that began in the past, continuing in the present. For the moment, I won't quibble with the observations of these sufferings. I simply do not trust the flowery prose of the social engineers of the rape of the Indian subcontinent, the Nazi Empire, the Russian Revolution, the United Nations, NATO, and other interconnected projects to step back from their historically unparalleled destruction to lead us through the unburdening. Call me cynical; I just worry that they harbor ulterior motives.

But your mileage may vary. If so…

May the odds be ever in your favor, citizen.

There are some videos showing Kamala contradicting newer narratives such as about election security. This one is a little shadier than usual, but ultimately, this could simply fit into the category of "politicians are gonna politician," not that this is the image she's campaigning on. But let's move back toward the theosophical side of the social engineering test…

Kamala: "...talking about the passage of time. Right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires; what we need to do to create these jobs; and there is such great significance to the passage of time when you think about a day in the life of our children—and what that means to the future of our nation, depending on whether or not they have the resources they need to achieve their god-given talents."

This does appear to be the specific form of word salad utilized by the Theosophists and Neo-Theosophical self-help New Age crowd that serves to hypnotize while saying nothing that is particularly grounded in anything. There's not even a plan to which to tack a warrant. We can compare this to the words of Theosophist Alice Howell,

As we identify with our ego or who we think we are, the temptation to know the future arises for various reasons: curiosity, fear, or the need for power and control. If we place the ego at the circumference of the circle, we experience "going around in circles" and the passage of time through space, but our inner sun at the centerpoint transcends time/space and offers us at least a logical glimpse into the unus mundus, that other world hidden in this one. Another analogy is that time is like a phonograph record and we are limited in our consciousness to the point of the needle in the present.

It was nice of her to add the drawing of a circle. At least it helps you understand the intended audience, amirite?

Back to the purely contradictory form of nonsense—and once again on a grand level.

I knew this shot was going to come from somewhere. The Republicans probably hired a consulting firm to best determine who could take that shot without looking like a hypocrite. Massie is the man willing to be on the losing side of a 420-1, over and over again, to make a statement for freedom. Unfortunately, such votes also tell you where the GOP stands. Given the way the meme wars go online, you'd think candidates like Massie would be more popular.

Finally, I'm just going to point out the way this photo on Kamala's X-Twitter account is cut. Do you think she is advertising for the authority of the UN?

I can understand if you might be skeptical of such intended symbolism. I am certainly not 100% on this one, myself. The problem is that I see these sorts of arranged symbols so often, and particularly with Democratic politicians, that it has become hard not to see them.

Can you spot it? What is…that? Was that…intentional? It looks inserted:

Again, I'm not 100% on any interpretation. It's just that we've been talking so much about a specific organization among the MOBS social engineers whose leadership kidnapped and raped their own messiah when he was a boy.

The British Inversion

"We are fast approaching the stage of the ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permission; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brutal force." -Ayn Rand

As with the Huxley brothers, you should probably scratch your head about who Ayn Rand really was, and whether her warnings were passed from the inside of the MOBS complex as a carrot, designed to draw you into just another cult under her leadership. There is, after all, a cult waiting for basically every other personality type exploring outside of the bounds of the larger religious structures.

The American partisan wealth inversion has been taking place since the 60s, but it accelerated along with Asian immigration to the United States.

The best way to smuggle operatives for a social engineering network into what is basically the only nation that takes in large numbers of immigrants from all over the world would be to smuggle in just a few hundred or a few thousand highly-selected individuals from among a pool of otherwise hard-working, highly moral people. Indian-Americans stand out as a group of high earners who are generally trusted by American society due to low rates of criminality. I call this form of smuggling ideological operatives within a demographic crowd "humanitarian shielding", and it also applies highly to the Jewish population. However, powerful Indian-Americans are not currently so noted for being at the scenes of as many British crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein and British superspy Robert Maxwell; Source: New York Post

There is more to break down here than I plan to take on in this article. Kamala's maternal bloodline hails from India, as does J.D. Vance's wife, Vivek Ramaswamy's, Ro Khanna's, and a host of political powerhouses that largely developed since the mortgage bond crisis.

As a nation, India has one of the lowest average IQs outside of Africa, and if IQ has some small value as a metric, it has a small degree of predictive correlation with earnings in the modern technological economy. Most any data scientist would immediately tell you that there is selection bias at play. The U.S. imports highly educated workers. It's a great way for the West (or North) to maintain economic dominance, if that's the goal.

However, higher-earning white Americans have also leaned further and further left as they've filtered through the university system. The social pressure to do so—both the carrot and the stick—is powerful enough that it really can stand some comparison to the brainwashing of the hashashin. As a result, Kamala voters will own more than twice as much wealth as Trump voters, even after factoring in the poverty of ghetto voters who vote heavily Democratic.

What is now called the "right wing" is the impoverished class of Americans who have been squeezed by the global economics of job outsourcing (something that happens gradually, but that a nation should come together to find solutions to) and the life shattering issues of sudden, rapid immigration without assimilation. The Democratic Party barely even pretends to help such Americans.

If the typical elite university graduate could stop feeling superior long enough to have the appropriate conversations, and use what they learned to lead, we would not be living in such a viciously divided nation. It has been terrifyingly ironic how masterfully the oligarch strategists have throttled the usefully educated using this engineered superiority complex.

Even if he's lying [about loving less educated voters], you're not.

Barack Obama putting the screws to Swiss banks might have been the last step of the inversion process. The Obama campaign sat outside the banks in Switzerland—collecting donations from Americans who had likely just been filmed emerging from banks from which they rushed to transfer their savings elsewhere. Between that and so many additional elderly dying during the pandemic, America's remaining wealthy are pretty firmly Democratic, and their uber-elite, like Warren Buffet, are pretty straight-forward about how they're winning the rich-against-poor class war.

Was the whole progressive ideology thing just an illusion conjured by Mandarin priests as a way of redirecting the pitchforks? Or simply waging war on the only middle class that stood between the social engineers and a global cybernetic New World Order?

Whatever this era of the Democratic Party is about, it's something other than democracy. I mean…they can pretend, just as Kathy Hochul pretended to be outraged at Trump for being a philanderer. Hochul rode the coattails of Andrew Cuomo into her position as Governor of New York. Also, Kamala married a philanderer. It was nice of Hochul to speak at the DNC, taking time away from the fallout over her employee who was spying on behalf of China.

What was once true, may no longer be true? Something something passage of time…

Sadly, few good people survive the gauntlet to become rich in this era.

The once strong Republican middle class suffered the Rapture. Maybe we'll see them again one day? The left is now running against the left. Behold, the challengers to the Democratic Political machinery.

Not only are these all men and women who spent most of their adult lives as progressive or outright globalist Democrats, they collectively pushed tens or hundreds of millions of dollars through the Democratic machinery to make it what it is. That's all before we explore the intelligence connections that pass through everyone or nearly everyone above. But all that is for another article. I just wanted to make it starkly clear how completely dead conservative leadership is in America.

The Larger Pattern

"I pray, I meditate–it's loosey-goosey, pick'n'mix spirituality probably, if I'm being honest with myself; but for me the name I can give to it is 'Islam'." -Ash Sarkar

If I'm right about my theory of a bene gesserit Kamala, we might see other examples of people in politics, or important industries, that fit the model. I could certainly expand such an investigative effort, but this article is long, so I'll keep it brief.

Who is Ro Khanna, anyhow?

Back in 2021, around August, I think, Steve Kirsch asked me to join him in a zoom meeting with one of Ro Khanna's staffers. This young woman from Iowa claimed to have "read all the [vaccine] studies," and was certain there were no problems. She couldn't name any of the authors of said studies, or discuss (IIRC) a single fact put forth in one of those papers (aside from "It's all good; pandemic of the unvaccinated," or somesuch), but she was just certain there couldn't possibly be any issue, and said so with a weird sort of nervous smile.

She declined a request to record the conversation, though Steve did so, anyhow, which was one of my early signals that he might not be somebody I wanted to hitch my wagon to for very long.

Khanna is another descendant of an important figure in the very LARPy Independence movement in India. Amarnath Vidyalankar was a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family's circle. In particular, he supported the illegal and despotic Emergency Act of 1975, which Indira Gandhi invoked to suppress election results. This is one of those glitches in the Matrix that really lets you see what is really going on behind the curtain.

It should be no surprise that Khanna graduated from the University of Chicago (Rockefellers) and Yale University, two of the dozen or so universities in North America that serve to prepare British Empire globalist assets. Then he married into a wealthy family. Despite the supposedly socialist roots of his family, Khanna worked as an intellectual property lawyer representing corporations in the technology industry. He is a proponent of AOC's Green New Deal.

He is well-trained in the art of identitarian group hugs. Because everyone in tech needs to know which way you swing before politically automating support.

The constant and intense trauma of mindwar keeps everyone's head spinning. Given the history of all this, what can we possibly make of Ash Sarkar's “chat” with Piers Morgan from a years back?

Sarkar's frustration was palpable.

Piers Morgan played the role of the dull bully, which is about as convincing as Tucker Carlson's patented "Really? I'm so confused," face.

You only earn this face training with the CIA for one whole year.

The money quote came from Sarkar who, under a barrage that never cohered, and appeared aimed at Morgan's faux-strawman psychosis, explained why she need not support either Trump or Obama policies,

"I'm literally a communist."

While I'm certainly no communist (I refuse to pick from among the flavors the social engineers invent for us to squabble over), I recognize that Sarkar's exclamation was both sincere and, for her case, the reasonable explanation as to why an audience member projecting their own psychology onto Morgan was trapped in political psychosis.

What's the story?

The radical Sarkar is promoted as being worthy of being a public figure by the Fabian Society's rag, the New Statesman. She is closely related to a Muslim Bengali suicide terrorist, which she proudly wrote about. The Guardian gave her the platform to do it.

Why would the British Empire usher in the descendants of terrorists, and then platform them in the media?

People project their own worldview onto others (I had to pry my mind away from doing so over the past decade). Almost none of us easily think like the Kunlangeta, but if you put yourself in the mindset of a cold, hard strategist, you might imagine that multiple media arms of the MOBS are just happy to use Ash as a tool for their own agenda. They might have allowed for her family to immigrate precisely for that reason. In fact, given the British Empire's long history of inventing and training terrorist organizations around the world, we might even wonder if Ash's great-great-auntie was simply one of the empire's many dupes.

Isn't that also the likely story of rapper MIA's father?

MIA (whose grown up name is Mathangi "Maya" Arulgragasam) may not even be aware of the fact that the Theosophists riled up the Buddhists to take domineering control over Sri Lanka, at which point they started mass raping Hindu Tamils. Oh, but this is what MIA's father was a revolutionary fighter against? Or would you call the Sri Lankan Civil War just another British Empire color revolution?

The funny thing is that if you write a song blaming all the racism (like murdering hundreds of millions en route to building an empire) on America (which didn't), useful idiots will eat it up without realizing that you're making a threat to their nation. Because, as the British will tell you over tea, if you smile politely, your enemy often won't even understand that you're negotiating over their violent demise. Then you're appointed to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire and get to marry a billionaire whose philanthropathic family got involved in a [Neo-Theosophical] sex cult that plotted to take over an entire continent. Yes, really.

Don't worry, she says she's a Christian now. You can trust her.

If you wondered, "Maybe this is normalization of the presence of radicals from the subcontinent in the minds of Westerners," you just might be thinking like a social engineer. Five points to Ravenpuff.

Tim Walz

Minimized in the textbooks crafted by the intelligence agencies of the Anglo-Prussian imperialists is the story of how the British Empire destroyed no less than a hundred million Chinese lives through the Opium Wars and the periods around it. That set the stage for a six-year-old boy to bend the knee from the Forbidden Palace as the flame of the Qing Dynasty was forever extinguished. Because only a child could yet comprehend the loss of face, and generations of shame-based culture that would traumatize Asia for generations.

A few years later, China turned red. Then millions more died. Is this just another color revolution joke? Are you keeping count?

The story with Tim Walz, aside from never having done much of anything worth talking about at a big stage level [which I suspect is the real point of his selection as it dodges what it can of Mathew's law], is that he spent a lot of time going back and forth to China—a total of more than 30 trips. This took place under the guise of "education". Walz defenders push back saying that his mission under WorldTeach, a program created by Harvard graduates, is just good international relations, and human capital building.

From Charles Johnson,

WorldTeach was a sort of Peace Corps-style program funded by the Luce, Rockefeller and Alfred Jurzykowski foundations that placed teachers in areas of interest to the U.S. intelligence community — Costa Rica, Thailand, Poland, China, and Botswana. Just what exactly Walz did in China we don’t really know. His college paper The Chadron Record notes that Walz was selected for the program in 1989.

Note that 1989 was the year the Tiananmen Square event, which has been deeply propagandized in the West, and looks like what you might expect of an attempted color revolution, took place. And it was right around that time that the Neo-Theosophy Falun Gong sprang up, looking templated after Scientology/Theosophy with Taoism tacked on to make it more Chinesey. The leader of Falun Gong now resides in a large compound in Upstate New York, enjoying protection of U.S. intelligence (likely on behalf of the British Empire?).

So, what's the truth?

As an educator myself who has had a few students filter through WorldTeach, what I have gathered is that it trains teachers who [drink the kool-aid and] believe that the U.S., not the British Empire, so harshly screwed the world (a default assumption for people who never moved beyond those textbooks written by British intelligence). Understand, I do not mean for this to whitewash all the U.S. participation in conflict since the World War, regime changes included, but that role certainly looks like what you would expect of the designated Global Cop outpost of the British Empire. If you're not familiar with Camp X where British intelligence taught the art of covert operations to CIA agents, now is the time to catch up on all that history you weren't told was important.

Who points at a deer and calls it a horse?

You could take it from me, but I'd recommend digging deeper. One of the WorldTeach founders was Economist Michael Kremer whose background is packed with associations including Bill Gates, USAID (a CIA cutout), the Rockefellers, the Center for Global Development (his wife), and all the OxCam connections you could ask for. Oh, and he helped architect the public-private partnership injected into Operation Warp Speed, which skipped such steps as testing to see whether the quasi-vaccines themselves alter the qualification of RT-PCR results. Yes, really.

But Kremer did win a Nobel Trinket in Economic Sciences for being a "leading proponent" of randomized control trials in development economics. But unlike Walz, he can't brag that his wedding anniversary is also the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square event, or being photographed for a newspaper alongside a CCP official on a CIA watchlist.

Walz hasn't seen his own brother in eight years—a brother who opposes Tim Walz's political…ideological…mission? He has, however, made time for the Dalai Lama's traveling road show.

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is how you collect all the sorts of credentials that get you an audience with the heir to the British Empire's Minister of Color Revolutions.

My interpretation of Walz, who seems to be the most Family Planning branded option for a Family Planning ticket, is that he is a designed ideological place holder. We might even wonder if he was shifted between political positions simply to save himself for the purpose.

Given the politics of Minnesota (led by the flavor of the intelligence agencies and assets who set up shop there), these numbers do not indicate a man of lasting popularity. But his flaws may only need to be glossed over for as long as it takes for the election to take place. If Kamala wins, the public image of the vessel that is Walz will simply be more micromanaged by whoever the British Empire has managing Washington D.C.

13 Models, As Promised

Forgive what this article became. It was originally intended as a short exploration of Kamala's background. I expected to spend more time on her career in California. The likely connections between her family and the Theosophical social engineers presented themselves as I explored, and this forced a presentation that required greater historical background that I was forced to rush in order to resume normal operations.

At this point, a responsible thing is to identify models and principles (I'm cheating here) that help us recognize the social engineering process throughout modern history. Perhaps this list can be better distilled in the future (probably), but I picked 13, as the number of Victoria's Secret Models, just to be a little cute.

If the data favors the competing model, you must abandon the standard model.

The Empire is not the soil. The Empire is a [MOBS] network.

If you view anything in politics as a British Empire MOBS looting operation, it makes more sense. You just have to read enough history to understand the connections that aren't going to be made for you by very many people.

The theater is Hegelian social engineering. The fight between fascism and communism is meant to resolve in that quantum New World Order that you're simultaneously told exists, but doesn't.

Ideologies are spells cast as window dressing. The network's ideologues are the actors in the larger production.

Parasocial Dunbar hacking: The actors/politicians represent parasocial archetypes, including personality and ideology. Your heroes are your weakness. You will be exploited according to your choice of heroes.

The MOBS network builds invisible connections partially by operating through subnetworks—the "spins of spins" that work separately toward the same goal. You can sometimes spot this in various ways, such as through funding.

The nation, race, or religion that you're being told to blame [for most all world events] is just a MOBS scapegoat. Like the "Crown" virus, you can probably default to the starting point, which is that it's ultimately in the hands of King Charles III.

The British people aren't the problem. That's just where the royals landed. Even then, there were coups along the way.

All of the mass media you've ever consumed is propaganda.

The textbooks, encyclopedias, and Wikipedia are the worst propaganda. This is because we pick them up as children, trusting them as authorities, and don't have the time to resolve the lies. Then we trust them to our own kids.

The MOBS network changes skins and identities often.

Victoria's Secret is something naughtier than you can comprehend if you're not one of the Kunlangeta.

If, perhaps after some pacing, you appreciate the more than 100 hours I spent on this article, please consider subscribing to Rounding the Earth so that I can spend more time mapping out the world's criminal enterprises. At least, press the like button and share this with whatever friends you might still have after the past N years of vicious culture warfare.

