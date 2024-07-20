Click here for the Indexed Glossary of RTE Terms, Models, and Ideas.

Original source: The Bigger Picture - Exercising the Attempt at Cybernetic Modeling.

The Military Occult Banking Syndicate (MOBS) describes a set of powerful specialists who generally work together organizing primary geopolitical vectors.

There is no reason why the person or network that makes the bulk of the world's important structural decisions, largely without check, must be completely described or identified. There is a great deal that we can understand by describing global powers in terms of attributes that point toward something like an economic division of labor as it seems to exist.

While former POTUS Dwight D. Eisenhower famously warned of the "military-industrial complex," this framing is overly simplistic to describe the totality of the Imperial Powers.

Viewing the military, the occult schools and networks, the finance/banking industry, and organized crime as a network—or at least its leadership—frames global power dynamics in a way that makes sense on multiple levels:

The military needs the banks and profit centers to pay for it.

Organized crime has a better ROI than any other industry.

Banking/finance makes a tremendous amount of profit, and is necessary for a functioning distributed resource network. We might as well consider billionaire capital providers part of this MOBS wing. The bankers need the military to manage rivals.

The occult schools provide the illusion building tools that are the superset (The Matrix) of the opium(s) of the masses. Occult operations balance military operations, reducing the cost of domination.

