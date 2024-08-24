Some more active conversation about topics such as this can be found at the RTE Locals channel. Other articles on Theosophy and social engineering can be found here.

What if the Anglo-Saxon Empire, run out of the City of London, found a way to choose and control American leaders loyal to the Crown without it being as obvious as "another old white dude who, like the Windsor family, is descended from Charlemagne "?

If you're still skeptical about the theory of the MOBS Matrix that governs, consider the history of gurus ejected from post-British India directly at the United States.

Before reading this article, I recommend relaxing in a standard sitting yoga pose. Focus on your breath. Repeat the internal mantra, "I will not be fooled by conmen." I want to leave this imprinted on your mind. It's important.

Now, strip naked, open your mind and your third eye, then commence reading. Pay no attention to the guru's hand as it caresses you. You're not being charged for the first session.

It is worth thinking about how it came to be that after British rule resulting in the deaths of tens of millions of people on the Indian subcontinent, trains built to support a massive looting operation, industrial scale drug and human trafficking operations, and forced migrations that destroyed communities while establishing new boundaries that established violent rivalries out of previously coexisting religious divisions, a huge number of people in India venerate the icons of the British Raj, past and present.

The Rolls Royce was even the tool of expression by the wealthy Jai Singh Prabhakar after a perceived snub while car shopping in London. He converted ten Rolls Royces into garbage collection vehicles.

The definition of "pfuck you" money in India

When many or most Westerners think of gurus, the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi comes to mind. As with many of the gurus born in British India, Maharishi did not start out on a religious or spiritual path. He studied physics at university. Little seems to be written from that point about Maharishi's leap into spiritualism.

According to his Wikipedia profile, Maharishi was the creator of transcendental meditation, which already encourages me to think of him more as a LARP than a genuine religious figure. Maharishi, who simply called himself "Yogi" and whose followers referred to the "giggling guru" as "His Holiness", became an international celebrity when the Beatles and then the Beach Boys went to India to learn from him. His exceptional media presentation continued with Oprah favorite Deepak Chopra.

Rock guru John Lennon and his Phantom V Rolls Royce; Getty images

It has been reported that the Beatles distanced themselves from the guru when he made sexual advances toward Mia Farrow during a meditation session. Despite that, Mia's sister Prudence returned to the guru for further training years later, and some members of the Beatles entourage downplayed the story. John Lennon wrote the song "Sexy Sadie" about the Maharishi and the incident. The song was originally entitled "Maharishi", but George Harrison talked Lennon into obfuscating the story with the change of title. Neo-Theosophist and one time friend to the Beach Boys Brian Wilson, Charles Manson, gave his follower, convicted murderer Susan Atkins, the nickname "Sexy Sadie".

When Maharishi died, his organization's assets in the U.S. alone were valued at $300 million, and some say the current value of the global assets tallies in the billions. He lived in an opulent 200-room mansion, with helicopters and dozens of cars, but he preferred to travel in a Rolls Royce, though I found no online pictures of those toys.

There's just something about meditating on a bed of money that takes the stress away, you know what I mean?

Now, let's move on to Yogi Bhajan, whom I previously wrote about. Since there are quotes embedded, I am simply copying some of the paragraphs from that article. Forgive the announced self-plagiarism.

Kundalini is an aspect of Hindu and Sikh yoga developed by the Śākta cults who saw the godhead as a woman, ferried through a bearded brown man to the West around the time when Theosophy had evolved into New Ageism and the Dalai Lama had become a cult celebrity, pun intended. From what I can tell, the Westernized version of Kundalini involves wearing longer necklaces than those typically worn in the West, and that must look like they are made out of rocks you can find in the forest—maybe just behind the last row of Mcmansions in a typical suburb. Also, flowing robes or designer clothing made to look like flowing robes. That's what helps suburban white women whose churches did not meet their need, and who have time on their hands, and also Russell Brand, transcend [something].

I'd wonder if they're like Mardi Gras beads, except that bearded brown Kundalini [re]founder Yogi Bhajan taught monogamy and celibacy. And by "taught monogamy and celibacy" I mean that he taught that it's good for other people, not him. And also that men have the right to beat and rape their wives. He coerced attractive young women into staying with him, not having any money, fulfilling his sexual whims, participating in orgies, taking his beatings, and participating as subjects in the pornography he produced.

Yogi Bhajan, the son of a wealthy Punjabi physician that owned much of the town he grew up in at the Himalayan foothills, claims to have descended from a helicopter into a cave in the Himalayas in search of a guru who then taught him the secrets of Kundalini yoga after Yogi Bhajan waited patiently for three days. Followers of his yoga describe it as an "ancient technology" oddly similar to the language used by Theosophists, Scientologists, and corporate coaching cults.

Good story, bro.

Those who have the time are encouraged to watch this well put together documentary that covers some of Yogi Bhajan's life, but more on his self-appointed successor, Guru Jagat.

After Yogi Bhajan passed, it was almost inevitable that somebody would want to take over his highly profitable empire that seemed to prey on the insecure with deep pockets, including a stunning list of celebrities. An American from Colorado named Katie Griggs took over and infused it with updated marketing techniques. She said that she wanted to reach the most successful, powerful people in the world. That sounds just a bit like the story of Effective Altruism.

I encourage readers to meditate for the discipline to wait for the day when spiritual retreats are 50% off. A few hundred dollars saved is a few hundred dollars earned.

Do you think this is how the intelligence community self-funds its operations now?

Forget that I asked.

It is noteworthy that New Mexico has consistently been the locale for many desert compounds built by men like L Ron Hubbard and Jeffrey Epstein with a litany of child sexual abuse allegations aimed at them. It's a scarcely-populated state with a low cost of living and land. Also, it's harder to run away into the desert. A few years ago when I went to an organized meeting of cult survivors, including some from the New Age cult I grew up in, I noted that many of the women who had grown up trafficked by cults grew up there. Many were raped as children or teenagers.

The self-styled Kundalini guru who was Yogi Bhajan built a compound in New Mexico where he put together what seems to have been a well-stocked harem of supporters, and lived a lavish lifestyle built on high fees charged to professionals desperate for whatever American culture, religious institutions, and healthcare fail to provide them. He drove between his interstate empire in various of his Rolls Royces or other luxury cars. From India Times,

Soon these were no longer just rumours and multiple women and children started to speak out against him, accusing him of sexual abuse and rape. As per the blog, in a series of Zoom calls in April and May of 2020 with the Khalsa Council, a body of ministers within 3HO, more than 200 first-generation members listened as their children and their friends’ children recalled physical and sexual abuse, some by Yogi Bhajan himself. Child swapping As per The Guardian, the second generation expressed the emotional toll of the social experiments they endured—child swapping, an emphasis on parental detachment that encouraged mothers to suppress their nurture instincts, and being sent to boarding schools in New Mexico and India where a cruel survivalist mentality prevailed, which they compared to Lord of the Flies.

And those technocrats can even choose the guru candidates. As the NYT reported in 2004, Yogi Bhajan's nonprofit, from which he skimmed gratuitously, was partially funded through the enormous Homeland Security firm, Akal Security.

Yogi Bhajan's guidance led to the founding of Akal. In 1980, Akal's other co-founder, Gurutej Khalsa, found that although he had graduated from several law enforcement schools, his beard and turban prevented him from getting a job. He turned to Yogi Bhajan for advice and was told that if he started his own company, the police would begin to work for him. The Amar Infinity Foundation, based in Phoenix, is also tied in financially. It has $100 million in assets, gained mainly through individual donations and through such fund-raising events as the annual Yogiji Golf Classic in Phoenix. Amar Infinity was set up to support the 3HO Foundation, the Sikh Dharma and a long list of other nonprofit groups. A final piece of the Sikh Dharma financial mosaic is the Siri Singh Sahib, a nonprofit organization set up, according to its state incorporation papers, to "administer and manage affairs of Sikh religion." Yogi Bhajan is the sole officer and director. Akal has developed a comfortable relationship with leaders of both major political parties. In Daya Khalsa's office are numerous "grip and grin" photos of him with various politicians, including President Bush, former President Bill Clinton and former vice president Al Gore.

Understand that I do not intend to implicate or pass the buck to the Sikh community, which I've personally found highly trustworthy in my own experiences. However, that Yogi Bhajan understood how to connect Sikh's to a large Homeland Security revenue stream that funneled money back to himself may be an indication that he was educated by U.S. intelligence from the start (as seems to have been the case with the Dalai Lama and other gurus). Every community has its Kunlangeta. Is it relevant that Akal means "undying" or "deathless"?

How do so many women get caught up in the traps of the Kunlangeta gurus?

Women are different from men. They are attracted to the guru types, so long as they are sufficiently beautiful or charming. They generally face either cognitive dissonance or blackmail that binds them emotionally. And typically, they do not change course until they or many others have been hurt very badly. I suspect that this is at least part of the reason we have seen so many women of questionable character thrust into positions of power over the past generation. Where a man might tell in 20 seconds when he walks into a sex cult masked as a yoga studio in a strip mall, Katie Griggs found magic in 20 seconds, which is apparently believable to a lot of other women,

Guru Jagat discovered the practice in the early 2000s, right after 9/11. “After 20 seconds of some weird arm-pumping posture, I had a physical experience of elevation and clarity that no other spiritual modality had even come close to touching,” she writes in her new book, Invincible Living. She went on to learn from the late master Yogi Bhajan, the OG who brought Kundalini to America in the late 60s, and encouraged her to share her teachings with the Western world. She did just that, by founding the RA MA Institute for Applied Yogic Science and Technology in Venice, California. (There's also another location in Spain, and one opening soon in New York City.)

That's misogynistic!

After all you've read, that's what you imagine is misogynistic?

The point I make is not to denigrate women, but to acknowledge the ways in which they are targeted for control by the Kunlangeta.

You can typically identify people who are truly hateful of others—or at least hateful of the need to take others into consideration by their consistency in abuse and excesses. One lawsuit against Yogi Bhajan described him as forcing fasting and sleep deprivation on students as what sounds like a method of breaking down the human spirit. That's trauma-based mind control applied as a controlled microaggression (the proper use of the term).

If that sounds like an exaggeration, you may want to consider the story of Pamela Dyson.

This is what mind control looks like, and Pamela was lucky to escape with her life. I suspect that there are unmarked graves in the New Mexico desert, names forgotten, of people Pamela knew (or barely knew).

For many years, the claims of abuse surrounding Yogi Bhajan were largely in the dark. When Pamela Dyson published a book about her experiences in the New Age community, and with Yogi Bhajan in particular, it might have taken the recently renewed community off guard.

In early 2021, this website appeared detailing abuse in Yogi Bhajan's Kundalini Yoga world.

A commission that investigated the allegations came to the conclusion that Yogi Bhajan raped at least three women, organized viewings of pornography by minors, and a host of other gross activities.

Who in such a community would even want to take over and continue its operations after all that? Was the corner of the intelligence community that recruited so many brown gurus out of options?

Katie Griggs was a child of New Agers who changed her professional name several times while jumping from persona to persona until she found, or was directed to, a place where she succeeded. Taking over Yogi Bhajan's Legacy, Katie served as his chief apologist while building what many have described as her own cult. After she died at the age of 41, Vanity Fair published a piece on her that describes an atmosphere of control-through-abuse. The article fits what I have heard from people who spent time around her.

The article also tells the tale of somebody who stepped through religious boundaries to assume control over the organization, referencing the brand of yoga as a "technology" in a way similar to how Scientologists describe their teachings. Also similar to Scientology's founder, she steered her organization, Ra Ma, into becoming what I would call a UFO cult. That's interesting given Brand's supposed rejection by Scientology-guru Tom Cruise. After all, Scientology is an organization that seems to take all comers off the street, and even recruits through the prison system (here, here and, here…and even Charles Manson, apparently). And money. All cults love money.

On an interesting note, Katie shared something in common with aspiring alt media guru Russell Brand, which is that for years she played to an audience of elites for most of her career, then took a sharp turn toward "pandemic conspiracy theory". And I don't mean the real stuff, like the suppression of effective prophylaxis and antiviral/antibiotic medicines, the absurd Rockefeller-driven Lockstep public health measures, or very real concerns about vaccines. She went straight to QAnon, alien wars, and "5G is the cause of COVID".

She also abused her employees while telling her parasocial followers how they'll never fight with anyone again when they reach her level of enlightenment. At least she admits that her teaching is about collective hypnosis, so you can judge her level of narcissism for yourself. From NPR,

Remski, the host of Conspirituality, noticed a number of yoga teachers flirting with QAnon during the early months of the pandemic. At first, he suspected it was a marketing ploy. With yoga studios around the country suddenly closed, teachers were forced to compete for the same online audience. But as the pandemic progressed, some teachers, like Guru Jagat, did not walk back their rhetoric.

Maybe Russell Brand can distinguish himself in the kundalini yoga community by winning some industry awards. Oops, too late. Kundalini musical band White Sun looks pretty cool accepting a Grammy.

From telemarketing scammer to winning a Grammy for "Best New Age Album". Who knew?

The gentleman above on the right in the white turban was Guru Jagat's mentor—perhaps the man behind the curtain. Born Stephen Oxenhandler in a jewish community in St. Louis, he became Hari Jiwan Singh Khalsa sometime after serving an 18 month stint in prison over a telemarketing scam. He was a guest on the very first episode of Brand X, Russell Brand's former talk show. The two had a laugh over Oxenhandler's styling that the audience likely failed to understand. That clip of the interview seems to have been scrubbed from YouTube since Brand's ascension as a sincere Christian vaccine dissident celebrity who no longer has sex with hundreds of women annually.

Are we certain that the intelligence-backed entertainment industry wasn't pushing gurus on people in order to steer them at a moment when societal cohesion started to break down?

Interestingly, Katie Griggs stopped posting her regular videos to Facebook at the end of 2020. On the second-to-last post, somebody offered up a video critical of Katie as a cult leader.

That video instance was scrubbed by YouTube. However, I was able to find it. It's the documentary about Katie Griggs that I shared earlier.

Does anyone wonder if we're past the point at which we even need brown people to run a cult loosely based on the practices of some brown people whose gurus apparently live in Himalayan caves?

Father Yod was the pseudonym for ex-marine James Edward Baker, the front man for the psychedelic band Ya Ho Wha 13, all of whose 13 members took the last name "Aquarian". Father Yod took 13 wives, some of whom were underage when he took them in.

Following the kundalini yogic teachings of Yogi Bhajan, Father Yod established a Los Angeles based cult known as the Source Family. The Source Family documentary (2012) is typical of such documentaries, detailing some of the craziness amidst bits of shallow glorification, but without ever connecting the story to the Bigger Picture of the Theosophical social engineering of India, much less the global list of such projects.

In case you're wondering, yes, Father Yod was a devotee of the Rolls Royce.

From Wikipedia,

Sean Ono Lennon credited the Source Family with inspiring the look and attitude portrayed in the video for his 2013 song "Animals".[7] The experimental sound collage program Over the Edge, hosted by members of Negativland, presented a Source Family retrospective in the second half of the program on the night of June 30, 2017.[8]

Meditation guru Mahara ji, also known as Prem Rawat, has also grown quite wealthy and enjoys the Rolls Royce.

And he apparently gives no pf*cks what you think about it.

Because, as he explains, there is no conflict between spiritual and economic success.

All this, and we still haven't met the ultimate Rolls Royce Guru.

This is where the guru feces hits the fan and flies straight into the food supply.

I plan to write a stand alone article on the guru with too many names to count. I'll call him Rajneesh. His story gets complicated pretty quickly.

Like most of the other gurus from India, Rajneesh grew up well off and well educated. He began reading communist literature as a boy, and formulated his own notions of socialism and anarchism. He developed a taste for Russian literature along the way.

He was probably also a psychopath, but I'll explain that amateur, but possibly obvious diagnosis on another occasion, if you don't see it on your own.

At some point in the 60s, Rajneesh had risen to the level of full on sex guru. Aside from free love, he sold his "dynamic meditation" to throngs of followers from the U.S. and all over Europe. It was a combination of yoga, meditation, and an extreme form of the twisted Gestalt (conditioning) therapy pushed through places like the Tavistock and Esalen institutes. The group "therapy" sessions sometimes resulted in serious injuries such as broken bones or the sort that result from gang rape.

Rajneesh discouraged children, and members of the cult that developed around him were reportedly subjected to thousands of forced abortions. Still, there were some children around, and they too were snatched up in the flow of free love (and rape).

"I will succeed where Hitler failed." -Rajneesh

After years of being a Rolls Royce chauffeured, over-sexed guru in Pune, Rajneesh and his English girlfriend packed up and moved to Oregon, along with throngs of his "neo-sannyasins". Rajneesh chose a new secretary, Ma Anand Sheela, bought up a hundred square miles at the Big Muddy ranch in Oregon, and started building (er, having his followers build) a whole new town…that was already part of a town. And this is where things went from really crazy to, "Nobody would buy this script."

Fast forwarding through the complexities of using fake marriages to commit immigration fraud, more orgies, mounting tensions with local retirees who weren't too happy with their weird new neighbors, more orgies, arming themselves to the teeth with more automatic weapons than the whole of Oregon's law enforcement agencies (really), things come to a head. Sheela has a loyal member of her circle try to murder Rajneesh's doctor, approaching a planned euthanization that would have martyred him on American soil. A serious assassination plot is aimed at presidential appointee Charles Turner. Oh, and neo-sannyasins pull off the largest domestic bioterrorism attack ever to take place on American soil.

"What?!"

Yeah, I was shocked to read about it. I guess I was around six years old when it all went down. It got memory holed just well enough that I only read about it fairly recently. Memory holing an event like this is surprisingly easier than most people would think. After all, almost nobody in America had all the context we just plowed through.

And thank you for reading this far.

Sheela was running a hidden biological laboratory on the compound, building up stocks of bacteria and maybe other agents. Her team surreptitiously poisoned salad bars at restaurants all over Wasco County, Oregon. Hundreds of people got sick.

"But why?!"

The whole thing was a plot to take over all local government completely and thoroughly.

That's the short story, at least. I just wanted to get us through to the part where all this appears to have been a dry run of an "alien invasion of the United States," maybe like the one M.I.A. sings about.

Notable people in Rajneesh's cult:

Multiple of the people listed above developed schizophrenia.

Someday I plan to put together a complete Venn intersection of actor/politician/occultist. It would shock a lot of the sorts of people who still think everything they needed to know was in a book they read for school.

You might wonder if some portion of the talented and entertaining cast of followers was seeded in the cult by social engineers in order to attract so many others. Note that while many of Rajneesh's followers were American-born, few if any of the prominent members were. One way or another, there was always plenty of music.

"Wait, go back. The cousin of King Charles III?"

Glad you noticed. While members of the cult are often quoted in documentaries as saying, "Nobody died," Prince Welf of Hanover reportedly died after a morning karate training session. The story is rarely told, and the Windsor prince's Wikipedia profile has been scrubbed.

"What?!"

Yeah, so, this was Welf Ernst August Andreas Philipp Georg Wilhelm Ludwig Berthold Prinz von Hannover, which was so cumbersome to say by members of the British press [who understandably still have trouble with some Sri Lankan names], that it was agreed by all parties to simple pretend that he never existed.

"You're…joking, right?"

Yes and no. That's his name. He really existed. He and his wife joined the cult. King Charles III visited him in India. Sometime later, he is said to have died.

"Said to have?"

I'm not sure how to put this, but after all we have learned together about the social engineers, I can't take a report of death and scrubbing of online discussion at face value. I'm not saying it's wrong. Crazier things have happened. But I do not even see the official story as a default assumption.

King Charles III was a year younger than Prince Welf. As boys they were sent off to one of those abusive elite boarding schools that the English are fond of destroying the souls of their children at. Many of the other boys were not of the mind to trust the Windsor family. While American textbooks and television don't tell the story, a large portion of the British felt that the Windsor family conspired with Hitler. After all, Edwar VIII stepped down from the throne to marry a Nazi, then served high in military command in WW2, touring the French defenses just before the Nazi war machine inexplicably just ran right through the Maginot line. The Windsor family had been practicing the Nazi salute at home, not just figuratively.

Those English school boys were the children of men who fought in that war, and saw their brothers die. They were not amused. And Charles needed a bigger kid to watch his back, so plans were rearranged so the two would not get their brains smeared across the halls at Hogwarts.

So, if you're trying to imagine whom King Charles III could possibly trust, out of every man in the world, to govern the mass trauma-based mind control machinery from within India, there is really only one possible name on that list (but it's so long that it's still quite a list). And all this is easier to imagine when you realize that, after his death—and after all the crazy shit that went down in Oregon, Prince Welf's widow stayed at the commune in Pune where she reportedly remains to this day.

"How do we not know this?"

Because we project the images of who we are onto the world. And for as long as we accept the Fabian propaganda written by Anglo-Saxon textbook authors, without doing our own reading, we might never imagine the lengths that the magicians will go to in order to fool us.

And Tavistock knows that about us.

What if the Anglo-Saxon Empire, run out of the City of London, found a way to choose and control American leaders loyal to the Crown without it being as obvious as "another old white dude who, like the Windsor family, is descended from Charlemagne"?

Once you view these stories together, and recognize the common features among them, it becomes difficult to deny the appearance of a common purpose. These are stories of the occult used as a weaponized force to keep Americans [who aren't loyal to the Crown] in check. The need for this is clear: there is no good counterbalancing force to America. Despite a seemingly never-ending stream of West-to-East tech transfers, such as Rolls Royce engines for Soviet aircraft and the Koch family patriarch showing the Soviets how to build large carbon cracking plants, the overly-centralized and authoritarian Soviet system could not make the bank payments.

Modern India was engineered by the British and their occult partners, and then ejected one crazy guru after another into America. The result was added fuel to the promotion of hedonistic drug culture, the destruction of lives that might have cohered into real resistance to the MOBS, and justification for the greater security infrastructure that in turn both justified further taxation on the American worker (who struggled to accumulate generational wealth) and also crippled the ability for the federal government to appropriate money to more productive purposes.

Don't get me wrong—I love taking the time to meditate. Having that time is how you know you're not impoverished. More importantly, meditari is to learn, and learning is, by definition, how we elevate ourselves. And you don't need any guru to tell you that taking time out to meditate and accrue lessons is good for you. It's self-evident.

Ordinarily, if you brought up the topic of so many New Age gurus being associated with cultic sex abuse, you might find yourself the butt of a joke—declared to be wearing a tin foil hat. And this is one of the reasons why the problem persists.

That ends now.

Ignore the problem long enough, and entire nations can wind up being governed by aggressive nonsensical gurus. No, seriously!

No, seriously.

Is this the Hegelian dystopia, financed by educationally and spiritually misdirected Westerners?

And if you can monetize that 550-year-old religious practice to a more-sick-than-Sikh American audience, I can respect that grift. I guess. For some definition of "respect".

What I can't respect is the constant and debilitating abuse from the narcissistic gaslighting that compounds it.

It's worth meditating on.

