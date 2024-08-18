Click here to see other articles on Chaos Agents. Some more active conversation about topics such as this can be found at the RTE Locals channel. Be sure to check out the Bigger Picture.

My plan was to write a more substantial article on this topic, but I have so many branching priorities. Fortunately, Courtenay Turner put together her own video on the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), asking whether this represents the dialectical right-hand "to build the WEF dreams," or as I might restate the same point, "foster visions of one world government."

A few months ago, I remarked to several friends that ARC looked suspiciously like a Hegelian partner for the WEF. So, when I caught a glimpse of Courtenay Turner making the same argument (or at least asking the question), I thought I might piggy-back off of that. After all, I did already have most of my ARC graph built. While I do hope that somebody else will write a long-form article on this topic, if not a book, I'm going to summarize key points that Turner or I observed gathering information about ARC that independently led us to ponder the Hegelian partner hypothesis.

Also, if you do not think that a Jungian like Peterson would think in terms of Hegelian dialectic, you probably know little about Jung, Hegel, or both.

Before I go any further, the reason I am including this in my Intellectual Dark Web (IDW) article series is the numerous people in the IDW or its orbit involved in ARC:

Jordan Peterson

John Anderson

Niall Ferguson

Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Several additional people have been common podcast conversation partners with members of the IDW or otherwise have close common media associations.

On face, ARC looks very British Empire. A hefty portion of the people involved are from the UK, Canada, and Australia. While ARC purports to stand for conservatism and against socialism, the fact that global socialism is often called Ingsoc (English socialism), revolving around the notions of the Fabian Society (which suspiciously goes hand-in-hand with the corporate banking power base at the City of London), I'm going to make my best judgment based on evidence of Fabian presence in this potential Hegelian partnering. There is also the fact that Jordan Peterson served on a United Nations sustainable policy panel, and there are several additional links in the ARC crowd to sustainable development policy.

The New Statesman is a publication of the Fabian Society with ties to big banks and British intelligence, so it makes sense to start there. While the following people are connected (usually as writers or editors) with the New Statesman, even the well-known conservatives in ARC are talked about enough in the New Statesman that it might qualify as promotion.

British Empire banking and corporate connections:

Paul Marshall built a hedge fund financed by George Soros. His father played an important role at Unilever, which is a corporation that was created to soak up British East India Company assets, working with both the Tavistock Institute and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The New Statesman

Legatum Ventures/Institute seems to be a major player in ARC.

Christopher Chandler who holds a major stake in Gazprom, the Russian state gas corporation that saw a number of current and former executives murdered during the plandemonium. Christopher and his brother Richard are both billionaires. Richard runs the Singapore-based Clermont Group.

The Baroness Stroud, who has little digital footprint, is the CEO at Legatum.

Stroud helped Tim Montgomerie form the Center for Social Justice. Is this an effort to push social justice through the political right in order to bootstrap the globalist agenda?

Pierre Omidyar (via Freedom Fund), who is extremely left-wing.

Alan McCormick

Luminos Fund just sounds like that whole…Lucis Trust…light worship stuff, don't it? Connected to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

WHO Connections:

Legatum's END Fund supports the 2030 WHO "elimination goals."

Tangentially, Unilever and Tavistock have worked closely with the WHO.

Legatum's Freedom Fund is a Pierre Omidyar project. Omidyar's Ebay partner, Jeffrey Skoll, has been the creator of a lot of…suspicious documentaries including Contagion, which worked with the WHO to create the sort of pandemic the WHO wants for people to imagine and feel terrified about.

Health and Pharmaceuticals:

The WHO

Legatum is devoted to putting pills in the hands of poor people because "neglected tropical diseases." You can trust them because they cite Peter Hotez (below).

The aforementioned Clermont Group invests in Asia-based health care corporations.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the billionaire pharma CEO, ramped up what was a modest fortune on the back of a drug that many people question as a fraudulent pump-and-dump scam.

NTDs, which are caused by parasitic worms, protozoa, and the bacterial agents of leprosy, Buruli ulcer, and trachoma, have a long, indeed ancient, history. As detailed in a 2008 paper by Peter Hotez, a professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Virology & Microbiology, “Descriptions of leprosy, schistosomiasis, guinea worm, hookworm, trachoma and other NTDs are found in the Bible.” In fact, one of the diseases, Dracunculiasis medinensis, colloquially known as the Guinea Worm, is believed to be the ‘fiery serpents’ that attacked the Israelites in the desert during their exodus from Egypt.

Wealthy white people make all the difference in Africa out of offices in Dubai

Members of ARC with connections to the WEF Young Global Leaders programs:

Dan Crenshaw

Vivek Ramaswamy (denies it)

A large number of people in the graph hail from universities that take part in the Global University Leaders Forum. This may mean something or nothing in different cases, but it's worth understanding.

Members of ARC connected to the [Rockefeller-funded] Hoover Institution:

There are tremendous numbers of additional second-degree connections. Generally, I discount personal connections more heavily than institutional connections on such levels—particularly in such a highly consolidated and centralized corporate-financial world. You can make your own judgments.

There are additional connections in the New Age/Theosophical realm, though these seem strategically on the sideline. What seems a little less on the sideline are connections to transhumanist philosophy, a theosophically-oriented mission that is generally hard to push on the right. It needs a fight to succeed among traditionalists.

