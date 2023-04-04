For more on The Pharmafia, check out the RTE articles here. Also, join our Locals community where active discussions often take place about challenging events in real time.

If you're like me, you have thought through and re-evaluated everything we've seen over the past several years over and over, wondering what the root of the insanity might really be. I believe that Jennifer Bilek worked hard on a critical piece that sheds like on the Bigger Picture Puzzle.

I'm going to break down one version of this as it fits into a model of World War E that makes sense to me, given everything else that I know.

Observation 1: The world is heading into a major financial transition. This is not just about passing the reserve currency between nations any more. There is too much "value" tied up in institutions. And if we consider that government is actually made up of a fabric that includes public government institutions, corporations (including the military-industrial complex), the banking system, and the pharma-medical complex, then we are at a crossroads of civilization.

The implication is that this (the collapse of the dollar) is a crisis of government. Therefore, we are seeing a plan that we might as well call "continuity of government".

Observation 2: The U.S. federal government has been making strange plans for decades through organizations such as USAID (tied to the CIA and the Pharmafia), FEMA, and the WHO.

Do we even know where the totalitarian levers will be pulled, anymore? It seems that we are beset with institutions and organizations arranged around us that can steer us hard at any moment. And just as begin to understand one large scale manipulation, we get pushed around from another vector. This all took some engineering. Decades of engineering.

Observation 3: The transgender ideology rose up in less than a decade between the mortgage bond crisis and the Plandemonium. This took a great deal of funding and organization, not to mention years of funneling money to those in Academia and even religious institutions who would run with the ideologies they were sold while pushing out those who resisted the process.

The transgender ideological push even quickly infected the U.S. military, which might be the world's most testosterone-driven organization in the entire humaniverse. This ideological coup was first seeded with the friendly feminist inclusion of women among the ranks of soldiers. But the last leg of the transition happened rather quickly.

Identify the men. Just kidding—members of the U.S. military self-identify their genders.

Observation 4: Intellectual property (IP) law has been steered to include biology and genetics. It doesn't even matter if all of the science is real or not. All that matters is that all profits are controlled by holders of IP. The new profit center for the old ruling class can now fund itself through all of the medical services associated with people choosing their own adventure through their medical malformation.

I previously hypothesized that the repeated vaccination process was intended to be a new tax to fund the Pharmafia. But I think that I see the Bigger Picture more clearly now. The Plandemonium was the catalyst not for Tranhumanism for the sake of Transhumanism, as some have proffered. That theory always had some truth to it, but missed the most obvious motivation among the Kunlangeta: a global monopoly on power and money.

