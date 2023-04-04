For more on The Pharmafia, check out the RTE articles here. Also, join our Locals community where active discussions often take place about challenging events in real time.
If you're like me, you have thought through and re-evaluated everything we've seen over the past several years over and over, wondering what the root of the insanity might really be. I believe that Jennifer Bilek worked hard on a critical piece that sheds like on the Bigger Picture Puzzle.
I'm going to break down one version of this as it fits into a model of World War E that makes sense to me, given everything else that I know.
Observation 1: The world is heading into a major financial transition. This is not just about passing the reserve currency between nations any more. There is too much "value" tied up in institutions. And if we consider that government is actually made up of a fabric that includes public government institutions, corporations (including the military-industrial complex), the banking system, and the pharma-medical complex, then we are at a crossroads of civilization.
The implication is that this (the collapse of the dollar) is a crisis of government. Therefore, we are seeing a plan that we might as well call "continuity of government".
Observation 2: The U.S. federal government has been making strange plans for decades through organizations such as USAID (tied to the CIA and the Pharmafia), FEMA, and the WHO.
Do we even know where the totalitarian levers will be pulled, anymore? It seems that we are beset with institutions and organizations arranged around us that can steer us hard at any moment. And just as begin to understand one large scale manipulation, we get pushed around from another vector. This all took some engineering. Decades of engineering.
Observation 3: The transgender ideology rose up in less than a decade between the mortgage bond crisis and the Plandemonium. This took a great deal of funding and organization, not to mention years of funneling money to those in Academia and even religious institutions who would run with the ideologies they were sold while pushing out those who resisted the process.
The transgender ideological push even quickly infected the U.S. military, which might be the world's most testosterone-driven organization in the entire humaniverse. This ideological coup was first seeded with the friendly feminist inclusion of women among the ranks of soldiers. But the last leg of the transition happened rather quickly.
Observation 4: Intellectual property (IP) law has been steered to include biology and genetics. It doesn't even matter if all of the science is real or not. All that matters is that all profits are controlled by holders of IP. The new profit center for the old ruling class can now fund itself through all of the medical services associated with people choosing their own adventure through their medical malformation.
I previously hypothesized that the repeated vaccination process was intended to be a new tax to fund the Pharmafia. But I think that I see the Bigger Picture more clearly now. The Plandemonium was the catalyst not for Tranhumanism for the sake of Transhumanism, as some have proffered. That theory always had some truth to it, but missed the most obvious motivation among the Kunlangeta: a global monopoly on power and money.
This is a brand new theory for me, so please attack it thoughtfully in the comments.
I’m as sure as I can be that we’re moving into a totalitarian tyranny marked by mandatory digital ID & cashless CBDC.
So far, so unremarkable. Most of us have arrived here some while ago.
Why do it? The powerful move from high level control of events but little control over individuals to machine control of every individual.
What will they do with that power?
Kill almost everyone is my surmise.
mRNA injections have no protective value. Their design intent is to injure, maim and kill. Please note, I’ve spent my entire professional life doing things like this, putting molecules & mechanisms together, in order to test medical hypotheses, in pursuit of novel medicines. This is called “rational drug design”. Structural motifs & resulting biology are linked. It’s not luck.
Govts have agreed to acquire ten more jabs per person. They’re all mRNA format. That’s not survivable.
Look at the moving parts: WHO is controlled by Gates and his backers plus WEF/Schwab and his backers.
WHO will be used to require lockdowns and injections. All that’s needed is a media tale of certain pandemics with associated nasty ways to die.
Turn up for your mRNA jab, designed to produce just such symptoms & in some, death. This can go on for years, titrating the population downward until whatever the objective is reached. This top down conttol by the remote & anonymous WHO is hard to resist if your local leaders recognize the authority of WHO. Those who say they cannot repeat this, I disagree. I think most people have now been trained & will mostly do what they’re told.
But please note, they won’t need your cooperation & consent. They just need to create rules that mean your resistance hurts you very immediately. Say your digital ID becomes invalid if you miss your jabs. It’ll be anonymous. There’s nobody you could argue with.
Bottom up control seems likely as well, an expression of which is 15 minute cities. Again, impossible to resist if your local law enforcement chooses to align to the control grid. They will. Incentives are in place: money and preferment if they comply. Financial ruin and a destroyed reputation if you resist.
Notice the near term objectives I started with are the pivots of control, whether we’re to be pinned in ghettos & subject to permissioning, moment to moment, or if we’re to be culled.
It’s possible they’ve not decided everything yet, and they don’t need to. Once the control grid is in place, the decisions demanded of the top controllers become simplified. Do they move resources around to feed & care for the global prison population? We won’t be able to care for ourselves.
Few people are willing to concede that we might be under threat as existential as I paint. That denial ensures they won’t go all in to oppose tyranny, as they might if they appreciated deeply that if they don’t, it’s the permanent end of freedom.
I argue that the plot around the perpetrators so far signals their totalitarian inclinations. Some have been transparent, like WEF’s Harari. There’s no role or requirement for 90% of the population, he asserts. Then there’s “build back better”, stated first iirc by King Charles III, then numerous others, before anything was broken.
I inferred they intended to destroy everything first, then BBB.
Unfortunately, the steps required to have complete control aren’t complicated (making it work in real time may well be very complicated!).
Digital ID to some doesn’t even sound new. But despite the myriad digital tools, there’s nothing that’s of common format & designed to be interoperable in real time.
Again, “digital money”, most people are fervently sure that we’ve been using it for years. But CBDC isn’t like current clearing bank use of credit and debit cards in that the latter isn’t real time at any level beyond “is the cardholder good for the funds in question for these goods or services?” Real time enables YOU, the proposed transaction, your location, your prior transactions, validity of your ID, privileges associated with you, specifically. All this cannot currently be done, but with CBDC it certainly can.
Obviously cash must be removed. So I assume it will be. We could come up with all manner of ways to do it. One of my favorites is De La Rue. How in the world did one company end up printing so much of the world’s important currencies? Imagine something bad was to befall their plate room and the plates destroyed?
Few people have the big picture. I know mine is fuzzy but I’m afraid it fits everything & clashes with nothing (as far as I can discern). Or so I think. If I’m definitely wrong I’d be relieved.
I’ve tried to put myself in the position of national leaders. Are they all stupid and have no idea where we’re headed? Or do they know, but they’ve chosen to believe the assurances they’re been given? Or do they believe in the cause?
I think the myth those people who transduce senior perpetrators orders & make real stuff happen at ground level have been told “This is about saving humanity and the world from destructive climate change”.
A bad essay but there you go.
Almost nobody will accept this. I’ve been saying it for years yet virtually nobody acts as if they’re under threat. Why is this?
1. It has been said that humans would rather die with the herd than to leave the herd.
2. Most of us know good v bad well enough. Few of us believe that’s the wrong axis entirely. It’s good v evil. If you don’t believe in evil, your mind down plays any of the things I warn about.
3. My logic is completely wrong (or, as others would have it, I’m off my chump).
4. We feel completely helpless anyway. Why even consider accepting this might be the plan, if nothing can be done?
5. Other explanations I haven’t thought of.
At very least, I recommend & have for quite some while, the use of cash for almost everything, even if sacrifices are involved.
I’m resolved not to sign up for digital ID, even if the consequences are severe. I think these two steps are the only chance we have of preventing a major & irreversible turning point in human history being passed.
I’d love to be completely wrong.
Best wishes
Mike
Hi Mathew,
My take:
I don't think we are at a crisis of government but rather a transition to a new form of world government from the previous UN form.
They have been setting up the laws and groundwork for decades (perhaps centuries).
In order to implement the new totalitarian-light form of government (with public acceptance as much as possible to reduce the likelihood of rebellion) they still need an enemy.
No longer the communists/capitalists/"other" religions etc. they need a reason for every police force in every country to now implement the draconian laws they have been frantically legislating for half a century and more, on their own families.
They need the internal enemy.
Everything we have seen until now, the blatantly obvious plandemic, the blatantly obvious medical apartheid, the exposure of everything evil they have done to us over the last century, the clear election fraud, and now bringing drag queens to kindergartens, is being done to try and drum up an internal angry segment of the community "the anti-government domestic terrorist" segment, to justify to the wider public implementing the draconian controls. Anti-government = conspirator, anyone who doesn't follow the government narrative on anything.
So it is just a transition to the new stage.
The transgender agenda also plays into the population control aspect, the break down of the family unit (easier to manipulate kids with mother-country) and elevating this segment for even further social apartheid against hetrosexual individuals.