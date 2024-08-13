Some more active conversation about topics such as this can be found at the RTE Locals channel. Other articles on Theosophy can be found here.
I officially have a new favorite episode of Geopolitics & Empire. While I am humbled by several compliments given by Terry Wolfe (Substack here) to Rounding the Earth, I learned more from Wolfe in this one conversation about the topics I have grown to believe are of ultimate importance than any I have seen in a while. I say that with no disrespect to the other great teachers I've learned from over the past couple of years—sometimes a new vector is what each of us needs to expand our understanding.
I just ordered two of Wolfe's books because I am certain that I will continue to learn from these different vectors of knowledge Wolfe has put together. I also found an online copy of Marilyn Ferguson's The Aquarian Conspiracy.
Key Takeaways and Additional Thoughts
Some of this is about what I learned from Wolfe's conversation with Hrvoje Moric, and some is simply what came together in my head as they talked.
A week-and-a-half ago I had a 3.5 long conversation with a young tech entrepreneur who asked me, and I paraphrase, "It seems like the Theosophists have disappeared, so who took up the task?"
I gave a partially correct answer, which is that there are still Theosophists at the United Nations churning out programs like Social Emotional Learning (in the name of the pedophile Gandhi, no less) and World Core Curriculum (whose creator was a Theosophist).
The number of Neo-Theosophical organizations and movements, along with New Ageism, is enormous and gaining in influence. These groups are often aimed at dissidents of any era, which may be what the series of Great Awakenings is all about—farming the dissidents into paths that lead back toward the Cybernetic World Order.
The United Nations is the attempt at global Theocracy.
At a governance level, the World Economic Forum has been preparing leaders to insert them into governments around the world. Robert Malone is happy to be the twelve-hundredth person to explain this, but without explaining the Hegelian dialectic that requires that all roads lead back to New Rome.
False conspiracies are pushed by occult networks into any and all dissident discussions. Examples include the Flat Earthers, the No Virus crowds, and whatever you want to call the DMED psyop folks. The result is gaslighting and a hall of mirrors that slows the ability of free thinkers to examine evidence and form strong communities. These activities are a big clue as to just how evil the Theosophists can be.
The many gurus form networks of followers who can be steered en masse through what I deem Governance by Aggressive Nonsensical Guruism. Outside of tight cults run by gurus like Rajneesh Osho, there were the mass media New Age gurus of the Fourth Great Awakening such as Oprah and much of the rest of the bored housewife talk show circuit of the era.
Theosophy was injected into Big Tech networks in a combination of ways that include corporate coaching programs such as EST/Landmark, and also Effective Altruism, which Elon Musk claimed as his own philosophy.
After multiple discussions about UFO religions/cults with Matthew Ehret a few months ago, I gradually recognized the arc of the Great Awakenings as part of the evolution of what we might call the Aquarian Conspiracy that seems to be congeling into a global technocratic (cybernetic) theocracy. I have begun to map that out within my Theosophy map. Note how many of the religions created along the way are spawned from Freemasons, including the LDS church that housed a strict majority of the masons in Illinois before Joseph Smith was murdered. Along with the technocrats and WEF Young(ish) Global Leaders, a substantial portion of Hollywood, and much of the modern and avant-garde art communities, we can certainly see the (Segmented Poly-centric Integrated Networks) spins of spins—fractals of the whole that were meant by the social engineers to appear organic.
Then there is Darwinism- the perfect psyop to infiltrate all aspects of society claiming a bleak dog eat dog mechanical survival mechanism as the basis of biology and human activity. It was the cia who sought out the nobody Darwin and promised him fame- tweaking his work to their advantage. Just another example of infiltration. Virology also has a sketchy ‘scientific’ basis if you look at the origins. A complex subject over simplified to manipulate the public.
I want to bring to your attention the case of Justin Leslie, whislteblower from Pfizer. This young man seems pretty angry at James O'Keefe. His version of events is that O'Keefe stopped the release of the full story on the so called "Directed Evolution" saga, which affects Malone. Back in 2023, when O'Keefe broke the internet with those videos at the diner/stage, Malone went on video the next two days insisting (I think on Bannon's and in other places) that the story was real, that Walker was a real executive, that they were really trying to make the virus worse with the vaccine (if I understand the story correctly.) But the undercover journalists / young lab scientist who went on a "date" twice with Walker is this Justin Leslie, who is solidly on the no virus camp, and denounces the mass poisoning campaign of the mRNA injectable products.
And he has friends on the gnostic arena. And everything is very confusing, as always.
I see gnostic totalitarianism in both no-virus and yes-virus camps. How could not be so? The entire enterprise of vaccines is redolent of gnosticism, in particular that weird idea promoted by Bret Weinstein and others about extinguishing the virus through vaccination and perennial lockdowns. The virus is the archon that keeps us prisoner. Only virus communism will save us from the virus. It's as stupid as that, when we boil it down.
But all people with an actually functional frontal lobe argued that there is no way to eradicate viruses, much less bacteria. And of these, some went so far as to admit that myth about smallpox eradication was always textbook and think-tank bullshit anyway, a just-so story tailored to placate the hubris of brainiacs and unternerds.
If there was no SARS virus and it was all theatre, which is perfectly possible given the level of penetration and development of scientific fraud involved, then the bigger crime, the coerced injections of God-knows-what, becomes less confusing. More painful, but more clear. The pain makes many of us avert our eyes. But the problem is real, in spite of the horrendous behavior of foot-soldiers of the no-virus camp, who spend so much time eating up people of their own side.
In a sense, it's much better that certain types of people never form a strong community. People who want order should take advantage of the trollish incompetence of their foes. But I'm worried about Christians supporting the bigger and well organized totalitarian gnosticism simply because of disgust.
Right now I am waiting for a reasonable response by a non-jerk expert of the yes-virus side, of the published work of Jamie Andrews, the pictures of CPE (cyto-pathic effects) in cell-line cultures that show "viruses" even on uninfected samples, vert tight negative controls. Which is a repetition and extension of Stephan Lanka's work that everyone ignores. Why is it ignored? Why is it so difficult to explain?
Are we expected to believe that any possible "pathogenic" sequence of genetic code is already embedded in all other genomes of all other organisms, and therefore all viral experiments can find and "prove" anything because, speaking with metaphysical lingo, everything is in everything, as Anaxagoras, that old pre-Socratic philosopher, is supposed to have taught?
Just like a fraudulent statistician is capable of torturing and manipulating the data as much as necessary so that it says whatever the main investigator wants to hear, a lab scientist can simply try as many combinations of antibiotics, antifungal drugs, stains and culture media as necessary until the right virus they are searching for is formed under the electron microscope.
This is impossible!!!
This is madness!!!
If you imagine you have a virus, will that virus appear ***ACTUALLY*** in your system, somewhere? Are humans capable of create actual things with their thoughts, as opposed of just being able to create fictions?