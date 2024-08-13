Some more active conversation about topics such as this can be found at the RTE Locals channel. Other articles on Theosophy can be found here.

I officially have a new favorite episode of Geopolitics & Empire. While I am humbled by several compliments given by Terry Wolfe (Substack here) to Rounding the Earth, I learned more from Wolfe in this one conversation about the topics I have grown to believe are of ultimate importance than any I have seen in a while. I say that with no disrespect to the other great teachers I've learned from over the past couple of years—sometimes a new vector is what each of us needs to expand our understanding.

I just ordered two of Wolfe's books because I am certain that I will continue to learn from these different vectors of knowledge Wolfe has put together. I also found an online copy of Marilyn Ferguson's The Aquarian Conspiracy.

Key Takeaways and Additional Thoughts

Some of this is about what I learned from Wolfe's conversation with Hrvoje Moric, and some is simply what came together in my head as they talked.

A week-and-a-half ago I had a 3.5 long conversation with a young tech entrepreneur who asked me, and I paraphrase, "It seems like the Theosophists have disappeared, so who took up the task?"

I gave a partially correct answer, which is that there are still Theosophists at the United Nations churning out programs like Social Emotional Learning (in the name of the pedophile Gandhi, no less) and World Core Curriculum (whose creator was a Theosophist).

Theosophy was injected into Big Tech networks in a combination of ways that include corporate coaching programs such as EST/Landmark, and also Effective Altruism, which Elon Musk claimed as his own philosophy.

After multiple discussions about UFO religions/cults with Matthew Ehret a few months ago, I gradually recognized the arc of the Great Awakenings as part of the evolution of what we might call the Aquarian Conspiracy that seems to be congeling into a global technocratic (cybernetic) theocracy. I have begun to map that out within my Theosophy map. Note how many of the religions created along the way are spawned from Freemasons, including the LDS church that housed a strict majority of the masons in Illinois before Joseph Smith was murdered. Along with the technocrats and WEF Young(ish) Global Leaders, a substantial portion of Hollywood, and much of the modern and avant-garde art communities, we can certainly see the (Segmented Poly-centric Integrated Networks) spins of spins—fractals of the whole that were meant by the social engineers to appear organic.

Share