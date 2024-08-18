Click here for the Indexed Glossary of RTE Terms, Models, and Ideas.

Mathew's Law:

The more political the topic, the less reliable is Wikipedia.

Wikipedia became the goto web portal for encyclopedic information on a wide category of topics of importance. The rules for inclusion of information in Wikipedia exclude many reliable sources, including court records for living people.

Information in Wikipedia has an outsized effect on the perceptions of internet users. In particular, many people get their first and basic information about a topic from Wikipedia. First information on a topic can result in anchoring bias where people have a hard time believing that their first conception of a topic is not legitimate, and complete.

Mathew's Law was on my mind when I attempted to organize the Campfire.Wiki as a way to bring a larger community together for the purpose of gathering data and information during the plandemonium. Unfortunately, none of the voices with reach promoted participation in and use of the wiki. This is indicative of how captured dissident movements have become.

RTE References of Mathew's Law:

Wikipedia, Epstein, and Plandemonium

A short while ago, I became aware of an Ian Carroll video explaining how all references to Jeffrey Epstein have been removed from Bill Clinton's Wikipedia page as of late July.

If you don't know, Carroll is the best maker of [usually] brief "two levels deeper" political videos that you might expect would be fun to chirp at the goons with at a hockey game.

"Hey, Kastinov, does your coach know you're out there?"

Hockey 'stache jokes aside, Carroll does a good job of at least asking the right questions, then following through with some research. He even runs his own experiments to test hypotheses about the accuracy of political narratives. I don't know much about him yet, but I've seen twenty-ish of his videos over the past couple of years, and he seems legit.

Back to the point….Carroll ended his video asking whether increased tensions associated with Israel might be the motivation for the scrubbing of Epstein information from the Wikipedia page of a former POTUS.

This is a reasonable speculation. The power players in the sphere of Epstein are so endless that even after I put together scores of links within my child sex crimes graph, I started over with a Jeffrey Epstein graph (and a Maxwell family graph) because I realized the need to make space and organize. Sorry that these new graphs are not extremely developed at this moment. I'm going to ask for your help, but I'll explain that below. First, here is a video I made earlier this year before I took a much-needed break from doing way too many things to feel healthy in an even basic way.

The reasons for the protection of Epstein for so long go far beyond "nasty rich dude with friends in high places." There are potential relationships to mass surveillance (PROMIS software), sexual blackmail of top American politicians and other decision makers, the sorts of genetic and bioweapons programs that may be part of the plandemonium, and what I've sometimes referred to as World War E. Epstein was almost certainly an operator within the Military Occult Banking Syndicate (MOBS). Was he MOSSAD?

An Invitation to Participate?

Monday evening at 8 PM Eastern, I'm hosting a discussion of Mathew's Law [of Wikipedia] at my Locals channel. This will include information regarding Epstein, and the potential relationship to what always struck me as an obviously engineered explosion of hostilities surrounding Israel.

Participants can share observations of Mathew's law, Epstein, conflicts in the Middle East, or related topics. Please join us.

