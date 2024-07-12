Click here for the Indexed Glossary of RTE Terms, Models, and Ideas.
Original source of idea: Whistleblower: Intelligence Organized Cult Training? Werner Erhard's EST/Landmark Under a Microscope
Naming of concept: The Bigger Picture - Exercising the Attempt at Cybernetic Modeling.
The Quantum New World Order: The New World Order has a unique duality in which it is simultaneously an extremely important topic in global politics, often referenced at the United Nations, and also a mockworthy conspiracy theory.
This duality has the effect of encouraging zombie sheep who rarely, if ever, read books to attack people interested and concerned over the details about how powerful people are shaping the future on Earth for all people.
9-11-1990, I heard these words, "New World Order" for the first time and knew it was all going down the tubes.
The fact that there are "global politics" speaks to the skullduggery still permeating the planet. Either one of two things will occur; the NWO will destroy all humanity or the pitchfork crowd will rise to crush the NWO.