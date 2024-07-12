Click here for the Indexed Glossary of RTE Terms, Models, and Ideas.

The quantum NWO involves a missing finger, here or there

Original source of idea: Whistleblower: Intelligence Organized Cult Training? Werner Erhard's EST/Landmark Under a Microscope

Naming of concept: The Bigger Picture - Exercising the Attempt at Cybernetic Modeling.

The Quantum New World Order: The New World Order has a unique duality in which it is simultaneously an extremely important topic in global politics, often referenced at the United Nations, and also a mockworthy conspiracy theory.

This duality has the effect of encouraging zombie sheep who rarely, if ever, read books to attack people interested and concerned over the details about how powerful people are shaping the future on Earth for all people.