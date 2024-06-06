Other Plandemonium Tales can be found here at the Campfire.wiki. Find more discussion at the RTE Locals community.

Around three weeks ago I was a guest on Courtenay Turner's podcast. I agreed to the appearance after watching a few episodes and seeing some guests I appreciated. I quickly found out that Courtenay and I have a substantial overlap in personal interests. While the topics we discussed are still "under investigation" by me, her knowledge of some of the information made it easy to create a somewhat fluent conversation, though I can still develop such a talk better in the future.

We hit on Remote Viewing during the first hour of conversation, but the primary topic we discussed after that is a theory I have formulated about an orchestrated/faked independence of India, which I believe is still controlled by the [Anglo-]British Empire, or perhaps more accurately a powerful Military Occult Banking Syndicate (MOBS) network.

Why do I lean toward a theory of controlled independence of India?

This would already require a book to break down, but the graph above has hundreds of links, and embedded links to my other graphs with tens of thousands more. But most specifically we see,

Participation in the organization process by people close to the Crown,

The direction of the independence process by the Theosophical Society. Annie Besant, a Theosophist and Fabian, created relationships that span from Gandhi through (at least) the first six Prime Ministers of India,

The presence of military intelligence (naval intelligence in particular), which often goes hand-in-hand with Theosophy and Neo-Theosophy projects within the MOBS,

The injection of feminism by Theosophists in a way that aided in the disintegration of Hindu culture,

The unnaturally rapid speed at which Theosophical lodges and their associated women's centers were placed around India. When you see a dozen outposts set up by a single organization in a year, it seems reasonable to assume that there is already underlying meta-organization that makes that happen,

Once you start examining the story of Gandhi, an atheist trained in the City of London's Inner Temple, himself taught Hinduism by Annie Besant, with personal accounts that point toward a sort of Spartan pansexualism, there is a lot that makes a reasonable person stop and say, "That's odd."

Much of the leadership of the new India, where the population exploded 10-fold in the 75 years after independence, was trained at English universities, and the Fabian-built London School of Economics (LSE) in particular. Theosophical leader Annie Besant is one of the figures on the "Hammering Out a New World" stained glass window displayed at the LSE.

Put in context, the Theosophical Society is the religious organization at the center of the United Nations (UN) where Annie Besant's confidante and Theosophical Society leader Alice Bailey promoted the concept of the New World Order. Establishing a larger and powerful South Asian nation as a leader of "Third World" nations would be a powerful step toward establishing the UN as the center of global governance.

Note: After this interview, I aggravated a neck injury I suffered in a car accident a number of years ago, so I took some time off, which led me into projects/hobbies that took more of my time away. But I am back to writing now about at least some of my research. Stay tuned.

