Reminder:

Mathew's Law: The more political the topic, the less reliable is Wikipedia.

As Kamala Harris's search for a running mate ramped up into full gear, so too did Wikipedia edits. This happened at warp speed the moment people around Biden put his name on a letter announcing his/their intention to step away from the election.

While the Wikipedia editor brigade pushed back against some of the flash mob editing process run by political operatives (and often straight out of government departments and intelligence agencies), some slanted or false information is often soaked up from popular pages before the dust settles. And, as Robert Anton Wilson said, "Reality is what you can get away with." Some of the information sculpting process will remain.

It's all a game. And everyone on an important political stage plays it.

Four years ago, Kamala's selection as VP candidate was starkly predicted by Wikipedia edit count.

This time around, Wikipedia edits would have led those in the know to two candidates: Tim Walz and Josh Shapiro. This is not particularly surprising given that Kamala's team wasn't shy about telling us these two, along with Mark Kelly, were being interviewed. Tracking Wikipedia edits through the second half of July, we could get a grip on the likely VP candidates.

While Shapiro edits had the early lead, we could already see the race of Wikipedia edits ramping up, with Walz in the lead for more recent edits.

On August 3, it was noted on X-Twitter that Josh Shapiro edits ramped up. Shapiro was likely the runner-up.

By this point, however, the game was likely already decided, and further Shapiro edits might simply have been the result of his team finding out after Walz's team that the decision had been made.

Ultimately, the game I've described has become fairly obvious to many people. What I would encourage readers to do is to focus back on the metaconcept presented as Mathew's Law. The fact that Wikipedia edits are such a good predictor of politics strongly suggests an infosphere far more manipulated than most people recognize. That is the nature of the noosphere as the Cyberneticists craft it. It's a feature, not a bug. This is the meaning of the Matrix. This is what totalitarianism looks like, and if in all seriousness it looks sillier and sillier, that is also part of the goal. The process encourages you to pat yourself on the head for noticing. You're invited to be a player in the game.

In the meantime, this is what the game looks like. Behold, the Democratic ticket for the 2024 election for the "Leader of the Free World," if you can still believe that.

Gonzo and Camilla

