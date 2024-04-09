Rounding the Earth Newsletter
Remote Viewing Contracts: The CIA and Scientology
Remote Viewing Chronicles, Part 2
Apr 9
•
Mathew Crawford
85
What Does the Reiner Fuellmich Case Tell us About Scientology and Plandemonium?
Cults, Mind Control, and Plandemonium, Part 7
Apr 5
•
Mathew Crawford
142
March 2024
Why do Malone's Supporters Not Care That He Lies About Me?
Chaos Agents, Part 27
Mar 27
•
Mathew Crawford
175
A Summary of the Remote Viewing Program (aka Project Stargate)
Remote Viewing Chronicles, Part 1
Mar 22
•
Mathew Crawford
104
David Martin: A Conspirituality Limited Hangout?
Chaos Agents, Part 26
Mar 20
•
Mathew Crawford
240
February 2024
Mercola's Psychic Friends Network
Cults, Mind Control, and Plandemonium, Part 6
Feb 16
•
Mathew Crawford
259
The Chloroquine Wars Book Project
Introduction and Summary
Feb 11
•
Mathew Crawford
113
Mass Migration as Pivot and Bootstrapping Decentralized Banking?
The Wars of Wars Part 12
Feb 9
•
Mathew Crawford
105
A Discussion With Mike Church About the Taylor Swift Psyop Theory
The Mindwar Chronicles, Part 6
Feb 3
•
Mathew Crawford
120
January 2024
Lies and Gaslighting Over the Military Health Data - Calling Out Steve Kirsch and Robert Malone
The DMED Chronicles, Part 1
Jan 26
•
Mathew Crawford
238
The Disease X Dramedy
A New RTE Podcast Series
Jan 24
•
Mathew Crawford
102
Whistleblower: Intelligence Organized Cult Training? Werner Erhard's EST/Landmark Under a Microscope
Plandemonium: A New World Order Project, Part 1
Jan 24
•
Mathew Crawford
140
