Remote Viewing Contracts: The CIA and Scientology
Remote Viewing Chronicles, Part 2
  
Mathew Crawford
33
What Does the Reiner Fuellmich Case Tell us About Scientology and Plandemonium?
Cults, Mind Control, and Plandemonium, Part 7
  
Mathew Crawford
169

March 2024

Why do Malone's Supporters Not Care That He Lies About Me?
Chaos Agents, Part 27
  
Mathew Crawford
204
A Summary of the Remote Viewing Program (aka Project Stargate)
Remote Viewing Chronicles, Part 1
  
Mathew Crawford
15
David Martin: A Conspirituality Limited Hangout?
Chaos Agents, Part 26
  
Mathew Crawford
248

February 2024

Mercola's Psychic Friends Network
Cults, Mind Control, and Plandemonium, Part 6
  
Mathew Crawford
304
The Chloroquine Wars Book Project
Introduction and Summary
  
Mathew Crawford
38
Mass Migration as Pivot and Bootstrapping Decentralized Banking?
The Wars of Wars Part 12
  
Mathew Crawford
13
A Discussion With Mike Church About the Taylor Swift Psyop Theory
The Mindwar Chronicles, Part 6
  
Mathew Crawford
100

January 2024

Lies and Gaslighting Over the Military Health Data - Calling Out Steve Kirsch and Robert Malone
The DMED Chronicles, Part 1
  
Mathew Crawford
206
The Disease X Dramedy
A New RTE Podcast Series
  
Mathew Crawford
26
Whistleblower: Intelligence Organized Cult Training? Werner Erhard's EST/Landmark Under a Microscope
Plandemonium: A New World Order Project, Part 1
  
Mathew Crawford
65
