An RTE reader pointed me to a "Kennedy | MAHA" website asking for participation in shaping whatever this transition is that we're approaching in the incoming Trump 2.0 administration.

In particular, I was encouraged to throw my name into the hat to help lead a reformation of American Education.

So far, the list of potential education leaders is largely filled with a combination of,

Trump acolytes,

Intellectual Dark LARPers and their orbitals,

Charter School engineers, and

People with Neo-Theosophical friends, if not Theosophists.

I previously had higher hopes for the charter school movement, though my personal dealings with a few of those people led me to question their motivations. Some of it may certainly be superior to the extremely rotten public school system, but it's not clear to me that the public school system was not sabotaged in order to force people into a system that promotes the cybernetic world order. I think there is a lot of that going on in highly infiltrated and controlled dissident circles [and their media]. Perhaps this is simply the same social engineering plan for corrupting the Catholic Church [and all other high level religious institutions]]?

Note that the top promoted name is Robert Sepehr, somebody I've been encouraged to check out numerous times. I was barely superficially familiar with Sepehr when I found this video, yesterday:

I don't know the full span of Sepehr's views, but this video pushes the theory that the Nazi [Theosophical] inner core of the Vril Society survived the Second World War, moved to Antarctica, and communicates with extraterrestrials in order to build technological superiority.

The supposed Vril Society is probably just another name for the Thule Society, and is based on a science fiction novel by British Empire political leader, writer, and would-be King of Greece, Edward Bulwer-Lytton. This science fiction work, Vril: The Power of the Coming Race, was canonized by Theosophical Society co-founder Helena Blavatsky, which invented the notion of the coming Aryan root race, destined to rule over humanity.

Some Democrats may suggest this is all part of the literal Trump Nazi agenda, a certainty that leads many to grow unhinged. Those same partisans found themselves supporting a party that undemocratically raised a likely Theosophical Society project to oppose him in guided Hegelian synthesis?

The plans go layers deeper than the comic book versions subscribed to by incoherent partisans, but perhaps an educational program could set us all on a better path?

Should I Apply to be a Trump Era Educational Leader?

Is it the writing instrument that we call the "pen", the first step in engineering the mass media mind-Matrix, that is stronger than the sword? Or is that Matrix a mighty mental slave pen that cannot be broken by violence?

How to break the spell, except through education?

I am skeptical that there is any real route for me to participate in this transitional process. Here are some reasons why:

The Kennedy circle played ball in shutting down my DMED investigation,

This email [I reveal now] was between the husband of Elon's [most recent] ex's bestie and Luke Nosek of the PayPal Mafia. And this interview was conducted by a VC group (in which the author of that email is a partner) that grew out of Peter Thiel's organizations. They are aware of my work, but never took even the smallest step to raising the profile of the methodologies I put together [beyond that interview, which took place during the plandemonium].

A branch of the Betsy Devos charter school ring invited me in, then jerked me around in 2019 when I tried to demonstrate how my methods could raise up the students in one of America's poorest inner cities. I'd sold what is now over half a million dollars worth of Bitcoin to self-fund my move to Chattanooga for the project. I met with the kids, and tested my interview on them. They succeeded. Then I was subtly sabotaged and pushed away before teaching a single class.

At bottom, I play chess with a rising sixth grader whom I taught permutations and exponential counting in just a few minutes after the game.

But I could apply for a position. Perhaps after the now-completed political circus, there is somebody involved who sincerely wants for American children to succeed in sloughing off the Prussian "Best Slave Pageant" that we call an educational system. If nothing else, I could have my say while seeing what the transition looks like from the inside.

Would RTE readers support that? I am certain that some of the many families that I worked with would comment, too.

Let me know.

