Please read RTE's other articles on the Military Occult Banking Syndicate (MOBS) and Social Engineers. Your owe it to your family and to your community to understand this moment.

On day one of Trump's second turn, he shocked many people by announcing the half-trillion dollar project to pursue personalized mRNA medicine. I was not among the shocked, nor were RTE readers who were picking up what I was laying down. That the plan was dubbed the Stargate surprised me only in the audacity of the transparency. This was a plan decades in the making.

At first, the two Stargate Projects seem highly disparate in goals and topics. The first, which might be said to have begun at the Stanford Research Institute in 1971, was said to study paranormal phenomena rebranded as Remote Viewing.

The new Stargate Project focuses on mRNA as an operating system for "medical intervention" of humans in an individualized way.

How could these two projects be connected in any way?

Clearly, as the relationship graph above shows, the connections are deep and clear, at least on the propaganda level. If you still are not certain, click and open the graph, and study the deep webs of connections within each node. You have no excuse to be fooled again.

While I have recently been resting, exercising, and recovering health, my research continues. Many thanks to RTE readers who have supported the journey. Please share this post in any community where the members may not have understood how dissidents were being farmed and steered toward supporting the process of building and accepting the Stargate Project.

Share