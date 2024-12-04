For more articles on the Plandemonium, click here. Join the RTE Locals community here.

Many news outlets are reporting on the murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson. Thompson was gunned down outside of the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan early on the morning of December 4, 2024.

I like this tweet up until the motive. We are living in the tail-end of plandemonium that masks what might be the largest looting operation in world history. Certainly since Cecil Rhodes suggested for the British Empire to carry on by going underground.

Every aspect of the killing looks not simply like a professional hit, but an extremely well-planned and orchestrated assassination. The killer moved in and executed his plan calmly, like a man who has trained, and probably taken lives before this one. He then took off after shooting Thompson, running in one direction, while circling back to the Avenue where the killing took place, one-and-a-half blocks to the north of where the shooting took place. There he mounted an electric bike, which is a vehicle that can go on and off roads, sidewalks, and most other pathways in the Manhattan urban jungle. He then rode north and disappeared into the cover of Central Park. Any number of tricks may have been used for the murderer to go invisible from there, including the possibility of a team effort in helping him vanish with no good trail of evidence.

I would not expect this slaying to end in the prosecution of the mastermind.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is the largest healthcare company in the United States, bringing in revenues of $371 billion already in 2024. These revenues come from a combination of insurance products sold and managed by UnitedHealthCare and a combination of pharmacy care and data analytics through its Optum division. UNH's market cap exceeds half a trillion dollars, and basically did not budge on news of the assassination.

It is quite unusual for the head of a health insurer to be assassinated. The only other case I found is that of John Sheridan and his wife who were found dead in their New Jersey home in 2014 under suspicious circumstances. Originally ruled a murder-suicide, that case was reclassified as undetermined. Perhaps the guilty parties could not get their narrative to stick?

Is this a case of somebody removing pieces from the chess board? UNH is certainly one of the few health organizations with enough data to answer remaining questions about the so-called COVID-19 pandemic. So, we should ask the question, "Was this a message sent?"

Was This a Message Sent?

Let us remember the way that German health insurance giant BKK's CEO was unceremoniously dismissed after releasing the results of a study performed from 400,000 consultations with vaccinated insureds in Germany. That study was highly consistent with my vaccine mortality analysis based on European data. It would be harder to whack a CEO when it would bring millions of eyeballs to work already released. We might ask whether Thompson had data to release, or an axe to grind.

We might also examine patterns of people who died or stepped aside during the plandemonium, and see what we might learn:

Exhibit A: Elderly and "Eugenics-motivated" mortality

Exhibit B: African Leaders

Exhibit C: Russian Energy Executives and Tech Entrepreneurs

Exhibit D: Iranian Leadership

Exhibit E: Chinese Billionaires (dead or disappeared)

Exhibit F: Scientists (in suspicious numbers)

Exhibit G: The Animals

Exhibit H: The Mass CEO Exodus (mostly Retirement, not mortality)

Exhibit I: War Critics

Maybe not all of these groups represent evidence that messages have been sent. But I'd be lying if I did not suspect that most of them do.

