The other day I was invited into a Bitcoin chat group that originally spawned from one that I got tired of running. I've whittled the time commitments of such groups from maybe 50 to closer to 10 over the past couple of years. I immediately ran into two or three people who wanted to push me out due to my challenge of their narratives, such as Rockefeller agendas "alien disclosure" and the Malthusian "peak energy" talking points. After two days, I just left the chat. It's hard to understand why people would want to talk in a group that is often dominated by people who do not want to do the reading work, and talk with people who do.

https://rumble.com/v5rfgk2-brainstorm-session-with-courtenay-turner-cynthia-chung-mathew-crawford-and-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Last week I had the pleasure to join Matthew Ehret, Cynthia Chung, and Courtenay Turner for what we called a "Brainstorm Session", which I hope becomes a regular thing. This is a group of people I particularly enjoy talking with, individually or as a group. We all keep copious amounts of notes on our investigations into important topics kept occult by the media and educational system.

Speaking of notes, I highly encourage everyone to learn the habit of organized note taking. I have a 5-digit number of pages of notes from the past six or seven years (mostly since the plandemonium, but I fortunately started that good habit prior). Moving to graphs has added dimensional depth and presentation to this note taking, though they are still very far from merged (maybe only 2-3%, sigh).

We had no particular agenda for what we planned to talk about, though this meeting spawned from various conversations we had each had, including this one speculating about a relationship between the Rothschild family, several of whose members studied butterflies and worked with British Intelligence, including at Bletchley Circle, and the speculative MKULTRA-like program often referred to as "Project Monarch".

It was interesting to find, while starting this graph, that the Napoleon family did not end in Hessian defeat. One branch married into the Rothschild banking family, while Charles Joseph Bonaparte established the Federal Bureau of Investigation while serving as U.S. Attorney General in 1908.

People who consume the research work of others may not often see how the sausage is made, but it's generally a combination of long reading hours, open source information searches, library sessions, graph building—and then sharing thoughts and resources with other motivated (the key ingredient to "intelligence") people.

Here was the conversation between Cynthia, Matt, and myself on Project Monarch:

Note that all of us understand (as I mentioned early during the Brainstorm Session) the difference between speculative models, and solid theories or models backed by substantial bodies of fact or experimentation. But you get to interesting theories through playful speculation, and that's often a point at which interested minds gather in person, by phone, by zoom, or however.

I hope these discussions are educational to some. Perhaps more importantly, I hope they encourage people to get offline and do more of their own reading—even if it means our audiences shrink a little.

