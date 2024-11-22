Click here for the Indexed Glossary of RTE Terms, Models, and Ideas.

I'm laying these definitions out so that I can use them all with easy linkage going forward. And I will be using them often.

LARP: A Live Action Role Playing (LARP) game is one in which humans act out fiction. Examples include Civil War reenactments and dudes dressing up in chainmail as an excuse for beating the crap out of each other with [usually nerfed] swords.

Origin of term: The term "LARP" gained traction in the mid-1980s after its use in the early 80s by the Society for Interactive Literature and the UK-based medieval fantasy Treasure Trap. But the coinage likely happened in the 1970s among the LARP subculture.

InfoLARP: An InfoLARP is a LARP presenting itself as serious media to its audience. Examples include most of the media, especially including most of the more popular alt media. At least Infotainment presents itself with a warning, though many fail to understand that. The purpose of InfoLARPing is to confuse and weaken the populace. In most cases, the goal is probably profit or easier/cheaper governance.

InfoLARPs are most successful when they target an audience that rarely ventures outside of its echo chamber.

Consider the following quotes, then think about why it is we were born into the Matrix era.

"Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost." -Thomas Jefferson

"Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people, who have a right…and a desire to know." -John Adams

"Journalism is the first rough draft of history." -Philip L. Graham

"In America, the president reigns for four years, and journalism governs forever and ever." -Oscar Wilde

"The function of the press in society is to inform, but its role in society is to make money." -A.J. Liebling

"The biggest problem with every art is by the use of appearance to create a loftier reality." -Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Technology has made journalism more accessible to everyone, but it has also made it more difficult to separate fact from fiction." -David Brooks

"Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed. Everything else is public relations." -George Orwell

Consider, just briefly, how many copies of Orwell books have been sold. It's worth examining how much of that was actually public relations. Did you really think that all the people who told you they were on your side were actually on your side? The Matrix doesn't work that way.

Origin of the Term: Understand that I just made this one up before writing this article. But it just works, right?

UniLARPy: The Military Occult Banking Syndicate (MOBS) run the majority of the serious InfoLARPs. We can borrow then from the concept of the Uniparty, and define the UniLARPy as the Hegelian theater crafted by the MOBS for the purpose of social engineering.

Origin of Term: I coined "UniLARPy" while talking with some friends earlier in 2024 about the reasons that I believe that the same group (MOBS) arranges the LARP media and politics across the Uniparty. This allows the MOBS, who have tremendous amounts of data by which to model, to arrange partisans, fractured into personality bubbles by extreme levels of Mindwar and Culture War, into targeted fantasy media almost like a personal Matrix for each citizen. I've mostly used it on X-Twitter and in private chats.

A few related articles that may help readers soak up the concept:

Share