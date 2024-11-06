Update: Within minutes of posting this article to Farcebook, it was censored. Multiple friends also reported links to it being quickly removed.

Some more active conversation about topics such as this can be found at the RTE Locals channel. Other articles on Theosophy and social engineering can be found here.

This is not a partisan article. There is content here that will trigger some partisans, but the simple goal is to present observations about social engineering in a helpful fashion. Whether you voted for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, my aim is to break down the machinations of the world as I see them. My hope is that the exercise is educational for as many people as possible. For instance, I would encourage people to step outside of the side-against-side framework of politics, and absorb better field vision of the model of engineered Hegelian conflict.

Two months in advance, I felt nearly certain that Trump would win the election—enough to make a public prediction, something that I do only very rarely. It got less "likes" than my average post on Facebook (more of my friends from high school and college lean left than right), but the comments were interesting. I'll share some of them, and also explain what I based my prediction on. First, let's take a look at where the polls were back on September 6, 2024.

FiveThirtyEight put Kamala slightly ahead of Trump, as did most polls I saw at the time.

Yeah, really, who cares about whatever Nate Silver's replacements say? It's not as if the wider media promotes people for successfully making major predictions in a rapidly changing world.

If you're going to call yourself the Center for Politics, it should embarrass you not to recognize the signs (we'll get to "the signs").

Polymarket was slightly better than the polling community, and statisticians who use that data, but had Trump at a mere 51% on September 6. But from that point Kamala Harris took a slight lead until around early October.

Track Record: Historical Perspective on Predictions

The statisticians handling public data will inevitably predict mundane events accurately, but get the most interesting moments in history wrong. Exceptions are the social engineers (who have inside information), and the ones who are able and willing to switch toolkits, where appropriate. If you aren't setting up the problem correctly, no amount of flashy math gets you anywhere. When I trade in markets, my focus is rarely on building the perfect model, but rather in identifying the manipulations and structural weaknesses of markets.

My trading station at my old apartment in 2018

The larger portion of my prediction and trading history:

I left Wall Street (where I was bored learning stock methods for simple markets) when I realized that I could make more money on my own from home with a little over $9k in capital than I could staying at my job at the world's largest option trading firm. This was leading up to the Dot Com crash when there were so many option strikes that the screen space on trading floors was insufficient. Traders were blind to option prices going inverted between stock option exchanges, so I went 17x in six weeks arbitraging between the exchanges.

I predicted the rise and burst of the mortgage bond market after a Senior VP at the first hedge fund I worked for told me about senior Goldman quant Gregg Patruno's observation from all the way back in 1996 that the market was beginning to ramp up. I thought it through and realized that the securitization of some of those bonds was essentially the Fed granting free insurance to bond buyers. Such a positive feedback loop will always run away into a bubble, because of course it will. I wrote at least a dozen posts about it on LiveJournal between 2000 and 2003. I did worry that the dollar would collapse, however. I hadn't imagined the quantitative easing scheme. Due to being wrapped up building an education company, I never traded on the information.

I took $4,000 into the Bitcoin market in 2017 and turned it into seven digits by late 2021, nearly always predicting the timing of highs and lows, but more often punishing predictable forms of corruption along the way.

In September 2019, I started calling friends predicting that "something" was coming down the pipeline (though I knew too little about "pandemics", so I focused on discussions of the banking system, global trade, and potential war). This prediction was based on the repo market collapse.

I also predicted the collapse of the yield farming scheme [immediately upon learning about that market] that fed into the FTX fiasco. I actually warned Steve Kirsch about it a few weeks before he lost millions. Had I traded on that knowledge in 2021 rather than spending the year working on vaccine stats, trying to warn people about what was becoming obvious, I'd be more than $10M (perhaps $15M) ahead of where I am now, which is admittedly frustrating. Here is me talking that decision over with a friend who was at the restaurant where the discussion took place:

Yes, I'm good at the math and modeling. That certainly helps. But the key to predictions is understanding the structure of the Bigger Picture, which can be a multi-discliplinary path. Having spent more than two-and-a-half years deeply studying the history of and present patterns of social engineering, I felt that I could see the constructed path for Trump.

Why?

I'll get to that, but first let's take a look at some comments from my Facebook post.

A Slice of What Other People Were Thinking

I sorely wish that more comments and conversations stacked up, and that I had pushed this prediction either here or to other social media. However, this prediction took place as I was rolling out my first Kamala article and preparing for vacation (a wonderful week that I plan to write about soon).

Note that few if any commenters were aligned with my prediction. Below, Philip almost surely voted for Trump, given the conversations we have had:

I don't know Tom well, but I'm fairly certain that he also voted for Trump:

Michael is the son of an economist, and the person I most often discussed the likely crashing of the mortgage bond markets with 20 years ago. He certainly voted for Trump.

Kirez is libertarian-ish, but has leaned toward Trump in recent years.

Ryan voted Trump, but I'm nearly certain that both Daniel and Matthew voted for Kamala.

I get fewer comments from Democrats since the culture wars ratched up a decade ago. So many people fell into Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) (which cuts both ways the more time goes on) that even though I wasn't a Trump voter, I was often berated, othered, and excluded for not having the right conversation or "being transphobic" for not know which Hollywood directors were trans, and such nonsense. I even got text-screamed at for suggesting that the goofy long-list of unprovable sexual assault allegations against Trump would hurt any case that he might have been that level of sleazebag. Those were the people who couldn't fathom that the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit was a massive farce almost certainly designed to make any more reasonable allegations turn to vapor.

Surely the social media post of a Trump victim?

If you get one shot at killing the king, don't go to court with a completely unevidenced claim. The social engineers could tell you that.

In the past decade, most partisans have grown exceedingly bad at having basic, civil conversation, even where it is offered in a spirit of helpfulness. Many quickly become agents of the Matrix, ready to attack those whose alternative worldviews strike at the heart of their favored parasocial heroes.

It's not that I never engage in a bit of political combat…

But my goal is to aim humor at the villains, regardless of political stripes. And Oprah is one of the tools of the social engineers, to be certain. I've barely begun to dig through all of Oprah's most disgusting past guests who span the gamut of Theosophical value driving/patterning and [usually sexual] traumatic [often child] abuse.

One way or another, whether we're talking about Trump, Kamala, Oprah, Obama, the Bush Family, I'm generally game to have the conversation aside from emotions [until I'm engaged with in bad faith, or by an agent of the Matrix].

Reasons Why This Election Looked Engineered for a Trump Victory

Understand that none of this has anything to do with the question as to whether I prefer Trump or Kamala. For the most part, I fall back on the social engineering model where the politicians and supporting actors are players on the Hegelian stage. But if we're headed into the abyss, I do lean slightly toward Trump, despite my many criticisms. I do so because the progressive left seems to hate American freedom. And even if Trump is lying as part of a role, they're not. Any support Trump must keep with his voters will push back harder against agendas of global governance. It's a cultural issue, not a candidate issue.

That said, I have still never voted for either major party in a major election, and so long as I live in a state like Texas that is far from being the deciding state in any electoral race, I don't have to work hard to justify a major party vote.

My time and energy are best spent on education. Politics is downstream from culture, and culture is downstream from education. My goal is to do what I can to encourage people to be healthy, and for healthy people to raise healthy children. The better we play that game, the better will be the society that we live in.

Before I list out my reasons for believing this election was engineered, I'm going to share a speculation that the entire past decade of U.S. elections was far more planned out than usual, including the gap between what is likely to be disconnected Trump terms in office. I believe that the social engineers wanted for Biden and Harris to deal with pandemic policy aftermath, and get pinned with the inflation inevitable when trillions of dollars are dedicated to fighting disaster (or even "disaster").

I think that Trump was planned as a candidate for decades. As the story goes, he lost his billions running a casino, which is weirdly hard to fathom given how rare it is for Native Americans without substantial histories of business experience and offices full of MBAs manage to make the sorts of fortunes that spill into construction of some of the world's fanciest golf courses. When Trump needed money to continue operations, it was Trump's future Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross who brokered a bailout by the Rothschild banking family. Since Trump doesn't open up his books, we have no way of knowing whether he ever rose back above sea level, but for the sake of sanity, we should suspect otherwise.

From that [bailout] moment, Trump turned into a constant media fixture, perhaps the most talked about man in the National Enquirer, the infamous tabloid publication of David Pecker. Trump was also promoted in various social magazines as a paragon of the billionaire class, despite his infamous bankruptcy.

Reminder: tabloids are a MOBS social engineering project invented by Theosophist William Thomas Stead.

Interestingly, we got a hint at the link between Trump and the Kennedy family when JFK Jr. promoted Trump in his George Magazine, a relationship that was embellished by propagandists in Trump's favor.

Aside from that background, it is curious how the social engineers memory holed Trump's 2000 presidential campaign, which was an admitted operation to destroy the Reform Party.

I could go on, but suffice it to say that Trump and Kamala both appear to me to be long-term social engineering projects by different arms of the same octopus. While this doesn't necessarily indicate why Trump would win this election, I'll call it Reason #1 because, in conjunction with the other reasons, I could see only one outcomes.

Reason #2 is the way in which Kamala was selected, first as a Vice President, then as a candidate, without ever winning an election. It left the all-important independent middle with an option they knew less about than with any major political figure in American history (hence my research into her family history).

The transition to the Kamala candidacy was so ham-handed late in the game that two weeks before the election, there were still Americans still confused over who was on the Democratic ticket. This fact alone was probably evident to those people who still maintain presence in a relatively wide variety of social circles, or simply study people out of interest. Not being a partisan, I often walk through those boundaries when they're not overly guarded.

Reason #3: The immediate branding of the Butler shooting on July 13 as a [genuine] "assassination attempt", including by mainstream media, Tech Lords Elon and Zuck, and Intellectual Dark LARPers alike, is too suspect to ignore. Tack on the weirdly specific "psychic prediction" of the ear graze (among a dozen psychics who predicted an assassination failure), and we have the makings of a Uri Geller moment that seems likely to be intelligence information passed along to psychics.

Startlingly, I found a 2019 QAnon video that I believe was made by a team that connects back to the Remote Viewing program, that featured "Fight. Fight. Fight." at the very end. Does this suggest that a staged assassination was scheduled all the way back then, and by the same social engineers running the QAnon psyop?

When I shared this with one of my discussion groups, the video was promptly scrubbed before I could get it copied or archived. This indicates both that I was being surveilled from within that group, and that the revelation did indeed complicate the sculpted narrative.

Reason #4: Even if the specifics of my various predictions about a Unity Psyop were imperfect, the script seems undeniably obvious.

Reason #5: My feeling over the past more-than-2.5-years as to why I was lied to, lied about, and made invisible for telling the truth about the DMED psyop is that the issue was part of a larger script aimed at election engineering. The fact that it fed into the likely-engineered immigration crisis and border wall LARP controversy is just icing on the case.

Reason #6: The nearly-unanimous and enthusiastic exoneration and inclusion of Pied Piper and unqualified baby-sitter Russell Brand, in the ranks of "Victims of the deep state whom you should give your attention" is suspect from every angle. It only gets worse when you think about how his tale intertwines with those of the Rolls Royce gurus.

Reason #7: The Bitcoin Election narrative includes power players such as Blackrock, which now owns half a million Bitcoin, which is around 3% of the Bitcoin believed not to be lost due to password failures of early adopters. This amount is six times the amount held by the average nation and all its people. This is not to say that I am anti-Bitcoin, but my beliefs about the evolution of Bitcoin have changed over the past year. I think that it is neither going to change as much for the better as I'd previously hoped, nor be the flaming sword of technocracy. It's a digital ledger with security features that has the chance to supplant the inflationary tool of fiat currency. Yes, surveillance can take place, but that's a two-way street. Technologies that allow the tracking of the transactions of oligarchs as easily as those of middle class Americans is far down on the list of dangerous developments.

To make a potentially long story short (I'll try to write it up one day), the Trump-Kennedy-Vance-Thiel-Musk team, and their Bitcoin allies, had a lot of money and media attention to devote to the election. They collectively employ many of the best PR (propaganda) specialists and data miners in the world.

Perhaps that same team of Bitcoin backers was also behind #8…

Reason #8: The invention of the Amish voter. Yeah, sure, I recognize that 2024 wasn't the first year an Amish farmer ever voted. Let's be clear: the drive to register 180,000 first-time Amish voters is one of the more genius political moves in modern American politics. But you can't get to them through the internet, so it took a different sort of campaign that was probably thought up in the sort of room where the social engineers and their teams gather to brainstorm.

Reason #9: The combination of the [Fifth] Great Awakening, Neo-Theosophists, New Agers, and New Religious movement folks in the Medical Freedom Movement outnumber the entire rest of the alternative media talking about vaccines. Many of them are, or work with, military intelligence. The MFM was a MOBS operation, stocked with chaos agents, that ultimately funneled nearly all energy away from Kamala and into Trump.

Reason #10: The less I played ball with the above agendas, the more my comment section got filled with [sometimes cleverly-veiled] harassment, including a variety of disgusting comments about growing up in an environment of physical and psychological torture. I believe this is due to the way that story indicts such a large portion of the MFM. There is a lot more to this story, but I'm keeping it brief for the sake of this article.

Reason #11: I didn't pay attention to the QAnon LARP when it was in full swing. However, I gradually noticed the connection between QAnon and the MFM. I also noticed that Trump supporters seem blissfully unaware that Trump pardoned a sex blackmailer (and…er…supported his daughter's marriage to the blackmailer's son). Trump supporters are also under the weird impression (that would take 15 seconds of research to dispel) that Trump got into office and went after the nasty pedophiles. In reality, prosecutions rose under Obama, then fell back somewhat under Trump (though in fairness, more prosecutions per year took place overall under the Trump administration).

I could keep going. These are just the larger rocks that make up the dam. There are smaller ones, and even the fine grain and silt that is only observable when getting involved in real time. I'm surely forgetting some, and giving some insufficient attention (you'll have to follow the links if you haven't read them).

In summary, these were enough for me to firmly predict a Trump victory, which was probably engineered partially Cambridge Analytica style, partially through chaos agents, and partially through an inviting spiritual awakening that steers dissidents into controlled cults and quasi-cults.

Share