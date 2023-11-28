The Mindwar Chronicles articles are organized here. The RTE Locals community is here.

Trolls farm tolls at bridges.

By now, you should be considering the real (and obvious) possibility that the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) was pre-hijacked. Why would the largest possible ante not be subject to the most extreme forms of psychological warfare operations? That would make no sense.

Prior to this year, I was not particularly knowledgeable with respect to QAnon. Perhaps this is because, sometime in my 20s, I made the conscious decision to focus on a mission in education to the exclusion of most politics. My belief was that no political inroads could ever be made in education without a tremendous model being demonstrated that it could leap over the high levels of cognitive dissonance that help keep the current system in place. As a high school and college policy debater, and then Wall Street trader, I'd generally kept up on national and international politics to a point, but at some point I just could not justify the effort to keep track of it on a level where I could feel comfortable that I really understood what was going on.

I'd also long stopped voting for major party candidates unless I'd met them in person, which effectively means state level elections or more local.

It was hard not to notice QAnon over the past few years, and "psyop" was on my list of hypotheses, but that is itself an innumerably large family of hypotheses. That's why conspiracy theory should generally be taken lightly—unless you're going to do a very serious level of work to mine the data.

Last year, as I began to come to grips with the fact that I was being gaslit over the military health database (DMED)—I began to notice unusual people and relationships in the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM). As I started taking notes on potential chaos agents (a set of notes that is now a four-digit number of pages), I started to run into more and more members of the MFM who played one role or another in the QAnon operation. Then I came across the facts that Major General Michael Flynn and Mindwar co-author Major Generally Paul Vallely—perhaps the two U.S. generals most associated with psychological warfare operations—had both admitted that QAnon was a military psyop.

Such an admission could itself be part of a Mindwar—particularly if people focus on the information release with their already established biases. But I think they're being honest with us. In fact, I think the evidence that they're both involved is very good.

This article will be updated, and serve as a living document of connections between the QAnon phenomenon and the MFM that gathered steam pushing back against authoritarian public health measures during the plandemonium.

For the record, from nearly the moment the pandemic was announced in 2020, I felt more and more strongly that this period of time is part of the planned death of the dollar. I said as much in my first public interview with Ari Whitten, which is now censored off YouTube (you might be able to find it elsewhere). Now that I've studied the people I'm about to list, my model of what is taking place now places QAnon as an operation to steer people's thoughts into a through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

To what ends?

That's a tougher question to be certain about, but I defer to the Bigger Picture.

The Cast of Characters: QAnon and MFM

Military Bridges from QAnon to Plandemonium. If the virus (or clones or bacteria) or quasi-vaccines are bioweapons, these guys are among those most likely to have full knowledge (and foreknowledge).

Major General Michael Flynn - Most of the theories of QAnon that seem to have some substance put Flynn among the major actors of QAnon. His associations include Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Paul Vallely, the two DMED whistleblower attorneys Leigh Dundas and Thomas Renz, and many others in the MFM.

Steve Bannon (formerly Pentagon Naval Intelligence) - Some of the QAnon drops were from an IP address in Bannon's neighborhood, but that's a fraction of the totality of evidence of his involvement in QAnon. Bannon is connected to Trump, Flynn, Stone, Robert Malone, Naomi Wolf, Joy Villa, and the Epoch Times. Bannon has hosted many of the primary actors in the MFM including Robert Malone. Bannon's War Room was the source of Ed Dowd's Big Short discussion, which likely cost MFM followers millions of dollars. Interestingly, Bannon spent a great deal of time with Jeffrey Epstein between Epstein's arrests. This has been described as "rehabilitating Epstein's image" and helped get people back to his mansion. Maybe so that military intelligence could take control of Epstein's network? Weirdly, I haven't seen Whitney Webb write about this.

Major General Paul Vallely - The former head of psychological warfare operations in the U.S. military, and co-author of the Mindwar paper. Vallely admitted QAnon was a military psyop all the way back in 2019. He leads a network of intelligence experts, many high up in the military, called the Army of Northern Virginia. In addition to working with his understudy Flynn, I suspect that he is working with Robert Malone, which I'll explain in a future article.

Jim Watkins - Formerly military stationed at locations with psyop run by Flynn and Vallely, Watkins profited from the early days of online pornography aimed at an Asian audience. He then moved to the Philippines where he ran the 2Channel board stoking disaffected youth of Japan who take issue with Korean rivals. He took on the 8chan/8kun message board where Q drops were posted, possibly penned by his son. Jim is connected to Stone and Dundas.

The QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley - Chansley, who formerly served in the Navy, claims to be a Super Soldier (an interesting claim that may be true, but would point toward psyops programs in particular, something I need to find the time to write about). He makes an interesting claim to have been trained in a super soldier program. Has been spotted with Scientologist Leigh Dundas who worked with CHD, the AFLDS, and pushed the DMED psyop stats.

Political Bridges from QAnon to Plandemonium

Donald Trump - Stoked QAnon, and likely kicked the operation off taking photos with military leaders at the White House proclaiming, "This could be the calm before the storm." His associates involved include Flynn, Bannon, Stone, Vallely, and this list could go on forever. Trump pushed Operation Warp Speed to develop "vaccines" while skipping key steps in the basic process of establishing valid results.

Jerome Corsi has a history that seems best described as political operative and psyops. Corsi is friends with Roger Stone and Donald Trump, and has appeared with Jason Goodman, George Webb, and others.

Marjory Taylor Greene - Georgia House Rep. and former QAnon follower who is now hosting pandemic-related hearings including Malone, Renz, and others as speakers.

Lauren Boebert

Intelligence Agents from QAnon to Plandemonium

Robert David Steele - Former CIA agent who died at the end of a pandemic educational tour that kicked Leigh Dundas out. His connections include Sacha Stone, David Martin, and Scientologist John Mappin.

Scientologists involved from QAnon to Plandemonium:

John Mappin - Flew the Q Flag over Camelot Castle (which he owns). Organizes a lot of the MFM in Europe. Interviewed Robert Malone after introducing him to the Carlton Club (conservative Davos crowd). Connected with Robert David Steele.

Vivian Kubrik - Vivian is a Scientologist and daughter of famous director Stanley Kubrik. She pushed the QAnon stories, and I'm told that she is now in chat groups with some of the doctors in the MFM.

Joy Villa - Joy is a Scientologist who wore Q earrings and a Trump dress. She also wore a Pink Floyd inspired Build the Wall dress. She has taken at least one photo with Bannon, and was engaged enough with Trump's circle to sue one of Trump's underlings for sexual assault/harassment.

Lisa Clapier - Highly involved in QAnon, but unclear if actively involved in pandemic media.

Other Neo-Theosophists, New Agers, and Cultists:

Romana Didulo (a.k.a. "Queen of Canada) -

The Epoch Times (TET) is run by members of Falun Gong, which is most likely templated from Scientology (which is itself most likely templated from Theosophy).

Alt Media Not Otherwise Listed:

Sean Stone - The son of Oliver Stone seems to have friends everywhere. These include Lisa Clapier (Scientologist), Robert David Steele (CIA; deceased), Tanya Levine (friends with Schoenberger), Trevor Fitzgibbon (Shadowbox and PR for doctors and VSRF), and RFK Jr. VP consideration Jesse Ventura. He produced the 2008 short film 'Singularity' about descending totalitarianism after a global plague.

Ann Vandersteel - Ann is the President and Chair at the Zelenko Freedom Foundation, which has me scratching my head about a lot of things. She has become a force in conservative alt media with access to Michael Flynn, Peter McCullough, Mike Lindell, Mike Adams, Naomi Wolf, Simone Gold, Ed Dowd, and Judy Mikovitz.

George Webb - Not his full real name (Sweigart surname). Many take some of his past comments as an admission of Mossad connections, and two people I've talked with who know him referred to him as Mossad. I have wondered if his spat with Robert Malone is contrived, and a way to make Malone's still uncorrected and false statements used as an attack on me smear in an extra dimension. Webb is connected with Jerome Corsi, Jason Goodman, Mark Kulacz, and others.

John Cullen - Not his real name, and rumored to be an intelligence operative, which I suspect is true. Probably a limited hangout.

Jason Goodman - Interviews with Jerome Corsi, George Webb, and John Cullen.

Mark Kulacz - After blowing the whistle that his company was hosting a server with Hillary Clinton's emails, Mark became a researcher focusing on QAnon, then later on the plandemonium. He was connected to George Webb for several years. Somehow Mark got ahold of information about the abuse I suffered as a child in the super soldier program run by Rima Laibow's husband Major General Albert Stubblebine, and tossed it out at me out of nowhere, mocking what took place. It was pretty shocking and disorienting enough that I took most of two weeks off work. He later tried to gaslight me telling he didn't remember saying anything about it. Because who doesn't remember dropping nonpublic traumatizing memories on somebody, right?

Dave (X22) - Just learning about Dave/X22, but there are details in the comments.

Anons involved from QAnon to Plandemonium:

Anons are far more likely to be intelligence-run psyop accounts for obvious reasons. Such accounts can be given solid information from the inside, helping them avoid missteps and dominate conversations to the glee of cheering crowds of desperate people searching for their Deus ex machina .

Jikkileaks - Formerly @arkancide on Twitter, a censored account.

Dave (X22) - Just learning about Dave/X22, but there are details in the comments.

Others (maybe intelligence, maybe not?) Bridging QAnon to Plandemonium:

Kennedy Family - In QAnon, JFK Jr. was said to be ready to return to save the world. Now RFK Jr. runs for POTUS at a time when many want him to save the world.

Ron Watkins - "C0demonkeyZ" helped run 8chan/8kun, and has been fingered by linguistic analysis as the likely author of the Q drops, once they migrated to the servers owned by his father, Jim. Ron, whose wife is a Chinese national, quickly declared SARS-CoV-2 a bioweapon, stoking early pandemic fear. He is now running for Congress in Arizona. Ron is connected with Leigh Dundas and Kari Lake, though his father is connected with Roger Stone, and is said to be in touch with military intelligence.

Jerome Corsi - Connections to Roger Stone, Alex Jones, George Webb, and others.

Trevor Fitzgibbon - Part of the Shadowbox organization that included Thomas Shoenberger and Erik Prince (Blackwater). Friends with Lara Logan. Handles public relations for numerous of the white coat doctors.

Let me know any names I might be missing. I am not even certain that I’ve covered my still-under-construction ecosystem graph.

Destroying the State?

There are people like me who believe that a world without a top-down government (no government that is not raised bottom-up by communities) is a better world. We fit some definitions of anarchism—not a power vacuum, but community driven parameters that likely maximize effective rights for nearly all people. However, how we get there (to the lack of a top-down state) determines the level of pain it takes to pass through the portal between worlds.

There may be tremendously awful, discrete local suboptima between the status quo and community-driven anarchy in which the Kunlangeta hold excess power, effectively becoming the Leviathan State themselves within a globalist oligarchy. Perhaps we are already living in it.

