Remote Viewing is totalitarianly brainsploztastic, dude

Consider this a very serious warning both to the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) and to the world in general.

This is the first article and will serve as a living summary of my writings about the Remote Viewing program that was pulled into military intelligence from the Stanford Research Institute (SRI), and eventually rebranded as the core piece of Project Stargate.

I might as well begin with my primary thesis:

Remote Viewing (RV) is a fiction that emerged from Scientology, piggybacking off the general fictions of paranormal powers seeded more broadly into public consciousness by Theosophy and Neo-Theosophy groups. These Theosophy groups were themselves formed by military intelligence—primarily the U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence. Ultimately, RV was a continuation of mind control programs such as MKULTRA. The appearance of RV as a study of paranormal phenomena is a cover for trauma-based mind control experimentation. Such mind control programs exist in service of a global cybernetic model essential to the plan of erecting a New World Order.

Put simply, RV is science fiction meant to fool people into immanentizing the eschaton. Many people have already been hurt in the process, but billions could suffer or die if the next few years go the wrong way.

This may be a lot for many people to swallow, but it makes a heck of a lot more sense than, "Interdimensional aliens are taking over the planet," in my mind as I examine the evidence. Also, I'm willing to be wrong about any aspect of my thesis, but this is where I stand after decades of trying to understand why I was told as a child that I needed to train to be a remote viewer in the Neo-Theosophical cult that I grew up in where I was told that it was necessary to defeat the commies at the end of the world.

Remote Viewing: The Big Picture

This graph will continue to evolve, and currently represents a fraction of my research and resources. But there is enough here to do some productive things such as lay out the primary players in the RV Theatrical Production.

The Funding:

The CIA contracted with both scientists and Scientologists to run the early Remote Viewing program experiments at the Stanford Research Institute.

Harold Chipman is the pseudonym of a CIA agent said to have participated in many assassinations or murders or however you might want to characterize it. Also said to have ferried money to SRI for the RV program.

Werner Erhard (below).

The Scientologists :

Werner Erhard , the creator of the cultish corporate training programs EST/Landmark (necessary for establishing global fascism?), is said to have partially funded the initiation of the RV program at SRI. Erhard later left Scientology.

Ingo Swann began taking part in paranormal experiments in college, joined Scientology and quickly worked his way up to the elite OT7 level (not mentioned on his Wikipedia page), then became the RV diva. He thought he saw an alien in a supermarket masquerading as a human woman, and spotted alien bases on the moon during one of his visions.

Hal Putoff is a physicist who earned a PhD in electrical engineering after moving out West to attend Stanford, and worked his way up to the elite OT7 level of Scientology. More recently Putoff seems to act as though he just sort of had a brief flirtation with Scientology. Most everyone who knows the story seems to understand that's a Hubbard-sized pile of feces.

Pat Price was involved in the RV project at SRI, later joined the CIA, and died soon after. He didn't have the chance to inch away from Scientology—not even performatively.

At early stages of the RV program, some of those involved referred to their participation as testing the "technologies" of L Ron Hubbard, though there seems to have been a coordinated effort over the years to squelch that part of the story.

Despite numerous Scientologists claiming to develop psychic RV abilities, even supposedly locating the NSA's superduper secret Sugar Grove facility in the Blue Ridge mountains, Scientology found it necessary to surveille the U.S. government by having 5,000 Scientologists infiltrate the federal government as part of Operation Snow White, which ended with L Ron Hubbard's wife Mary and ten other Scientologists pleading guilty or serving jail time. That's a lot of risk taking when you can just remote view documents and facilities from a safe distance, am I right?

The Illusionists:

Russell Targ is primarily known as a physicist. And when you're testing the alchemy of science-fiction-to-reality, you need the involvement of people you appear to be serious, or at least rigorous. But Targ was also a stage magician. He spent his youth building up the talents of magical entertainers.

Uri Geller was an underwear model and nightclub magic act before being swept into the RV program and perhaps becoming the CIA and Mossad's spoon bending spy.

Michael Aquino, the famously satanic Army chaplain, founder of the Church of Set, first Space Force intelligence officer, and co-author of the Mindwar paper, also studied stage magic. Aquino does not appear to have worked at the SRI portion of the RV program, and may have rankled some feathers by publicly dismissing RV as nonsense.

Sidney Gottlieb was the director of the 149 programs summarized as MKULTRA, which is probably the most famous and wide-reaching set of torture and mind control experiments publicly known. Bringing in Gottlieb to RV is like calling in the Godfather. Even if the physicist was just a sideshow hack, this guy wanted results. The question is, "What kind of results?"

Louis Jolyon "Jolly" West may be the most misunderstood figure in the bunch. He was supposedly Scientology's biggest critic, and Scientology's Dianetics is based partially on an existential dismissal of psychiatry (West's academic study). Yet, here they are working together on what was initially said to be the testing of Hubbard's "technology". Is this an indication of a fake fight to disguise the true intention of Scientology, including its direct involvement with intelligence?

Jim Channon gets an honorable mention here because he brought RV into the Army after spending a great deal of time with the Esalen Institute where many MKULTRA researchers gathered.

The Psychiatrists:

Jolly West , as above.

Rima Laibow married Major General Albert Stubblebine, who was himself placed in charge of restructuring U.S. military intelligence by Jimmy Carter. Carter was cofounder of the Trilateral Commission with David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezenski. Actually, Stubblebine's divorce papers suggest that his relationship with Laibow had already sparked while they were exploring the arcane together.

Finding the psychiatrists and Scientologists all playing so well together for the benefit Grand Masonogarchs or whoever really is such a thrill. It's just sort of uniquely revealing in a way that cuts through the heavy layers of bullshit between the dog shit and the horse shit. Know what I mean?

RV and the Plandemonium

I will come back to fill out this section later, but you can explore the bottom-left portion of the graph to find a few interesting stories.

One of those stories is the story of the rubbery clots. As I previously wrote, an RVer claimed to have predicted the clots ahead of the plandemonium. I find that even more interesting after finding out that a physician in the military, Dr. Theresa Long (the lead DMED whistleblower who seemed irritated that I refused to play along with her findings), was also the initially unnamed source who "discovered" embalmer Richard Hirschmann around whom the calamari clot story developed.

Maybe there is a good reason to question people like Steve Kirsch, even when he confirms your biases on some topics, and do some legwork like The NakedEmperor with a neutral mindset.

If you're wondering—yes, I do still believe the vaccines harmed and killed people. Heart inflammation isn't a trivial concern. I also worry that there was a plan in place to radicalize partisans in the discussion in order to make public sorting of the facts challenging in the short term. There are so many plandemonium claims and issues that no honest person can say to have sorted through all of them. Were I military intelligence running a Mindwar toward global domination, trying to run out the shot clock, I'd do my best to make sure all partisans believed a mixture of truth and falsehood, look silly to each other, and become too radicalized to sit down for tea and a chat together.

Primary Hypothesis: Trauma-Based Mind Control

I will come back to fill out this section later, perhaps after devoting a full article to the topic. For now, I will simply point back to my article on Kay Griggs. It is amazing that the lawsuit against the Association for Research and Enlightenment is not bigger news. In this day and age where QAnoners have made sure that nobody left exists who are not aware of the horrific reality of organized child sex abuse, it seems like the only groups who could dodge a mass child rape scandal blowing up are the United Nations, Dyncorp/Blackwater, the Vatican, and military intelligence. Am I right?

