If you somehow found yourself at The Table with The Social Engineers, do you suppose that they'd have no plans at all for one of the most important elections of a head of state in (post-)modern history?

Why wouldn't they?

Now. on with today's story of Farcebook censorship, a topic with which I've grown uniquely familiar.

Shortly after publishing yesterday's article where I discussed my view that the 2024 POTUS election was socially engineered, I posted the article on Farcebook. Within minutes, the post had been removed. The post had been commented on, but I guess I will never be allowed to read that comment.

When I pressed the button that allowed me to see why (or "why") the post was removed, this is what Farcebook shared with me.

Nothing here describes my posting of a link to my article detailing the reasons why Election 2024 looks a lot like a social engineering project. But then, I never got any sort of coherent answer about the dozen or so other times I was censored (including 8 outright bans, half of which were for 30 days) during the plandemonium.

Is it just possible that the Kunlangeta Zuckerborg, and his Farcebook organization, was part of the election engineering process? He was, after all, perfectly willing to move forward with the labeling of the Butler shooting as an "assassination attempt" while appearing with a revamped (cooler, non-robotic, interfacing with an attractive woman) image to call Trump's "Fight Fight Fight" moment, "One of the most badass things I've ever seen in my life."

Soak it up now. My first link was already scrubbed, a Google search wouldn't locate this 136-second sliver of an interview, and the Internet Archive can unfortunately no longer be trusted to thwart the documenting of even basic history.

In an anxiety-driven world, perhaps people have lost all sense of the manipulative tactics of reverse psychology. Perhaps we all need a reminder that we are living in the midst of the largest Mindwar operation in the history of the world.

Reminder: Farcebook Looks Suspiciously Like an Intelligence Project

The official narrative is that Farcebook was the result of some Harvard kids moving fast and breaking shit in their dorms. Is that narrative the deer or the horse?

If Election 2024 were in fact engineered, you would expect that intelligence agencies would be aware, approve, and play a role. I mention this because the history of Farcebook has always looked suspiciously like you would expect of a deep state data mining operation.

In fact, DARPA's Total Information Awareness (TIA) looked a lot like what you might expect of a Farcebook prototype, with elements of other intelligence information channels designed for noisy internet traffic, such as Tor. The TIA program, run by John Poindexter (yes, that John Poindexter) was strangely defunded by Congress in late 2003, despite a Patriotically-driven zest for counter-terrorism programs. A few weeks later, Farcebook was founded. Proud parents have been feeding that site pictures of their food and children ever since.

Consider the following key Farcebook relationships:

One of Farcebook's early investors was Peter Thiel, one of Trump's key supporters. Thiel not only interfaces with the intelligence community via Palantir, but started his career out of law school with Cromwell & Sullivan, the same law firm that first CIA Director and MK ULTRA manager Alan Dulles worked at. That's also the same law firm that helped the Kennedy family and others recover their stock investments in corporations that built the Nazi empire.

Farcebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz was a member of the Effective Altruism community, which looks suspiciously like a New Religious Movement spin.

Former DARPA director Regina Dugan organized Farcebook's Building 8, a secretive division within Farcebook modeled on organizations like DARPA and Google X, where she also managed "a skunk-works inspired team" to manage smart phone projects and biosurveillance projects involving digital tattoos and pills. Building 8 handled projects that include brain-computer interfaces, augmented reality, virtual reality, and skin sensors.

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff (for George W. Bush) Joel Kaplan who took part in the Brooks Brothers riot just after Trump and Roger Stone engineered Bush's victory in the 2000 POTUS election.

Are there any elements of the Military Occult Banking Syndicate missing at Farcebook?

In the meantime, Democrats were largely led into believe that,

Elections are highly secure, and any discussion to the contrary is conspiracy theory,

The social engineers of the so-called Deep State is a conspiracy theory,

The Science is a trustworthy church, so even corporate pharmaceutical medicine is safe and effective, not likely to be involved in conspiratorial social engineering,

Zuckerborg is on their side.

It's worse than that. Democrats have roundly mocked conspiracy theorists with broad strokes while denigrating their opponents (some of whom do believe in some wacky conspiracy theories, but it doesn't logically follow that social engineers aren't conspiring).

The left can imagine that Trump is literally Hitler, but they can't imagine that an American technology company could support a Nazi Empire. It's a frightening lack of imagination, even among the brightest of them, that ironically screams "Prussian educated."

That's a whole lot of dissonance to break through. These are ideal conditions under which to make a plandemonium dissident movement into an election engineering operation. The inability to imagine or question the possibility is precisely the state the social engineers would want for you to be in. And if they could pull it off, which they can, don't you think they'd discuss it?

At their table.

Where you don't have a seat.

