Meet Kay Griggs.

In 1998, Griggs sat down with Rick Strawcutter for one of the most important interviews ever recorded. It lasted over seven hours and has its own IMDB page, sparse though it may be. Frustratingly, I'd never heard about it until the past few days.

Who was Kay Griggs? Is she to be trusted?

There is a debate about the veracity of Kay's words, but I believe her. In particular, her description of a military intelligence mafia that operates in Virginia Beach and uses rape as a tool for trauma-based mind control fits with what went on in the cult that I grew up in (Association for Research and Enlightenment, or A.R.E.).

The testimony of the young woman in this video sounds strikingly similar to the sorts of twisting of values associated with trauma-based mind control, including numerous of the MKULTRA experiments (which Kay cites).

How strange is it that in the era of #MeToo and #QAnon, the scandal of a child rape camp is barely reported by the mainstream media, and entirely ignored by the alt media that pushes out every other story that further establishes the existence of organized pedophilia and child sex trafficking?!

Hmmmm…

A few facts:

Scientology's founder, L Ron Hubbard, was obsessed with the making of Manchurian candidates, a project begun by the Nazis, and carried into MKULTRA. I believe that my now-deceased brother Chad, a musician with vocal, piano, and guitar training, but who self-taught on dozens of instruments by high school, was intended for such a project. He was told from a young age that he was to be a psychic prophet who would help save America from communism. He died nearly four years ago with a needle in his arm, scarred by a long history of sexual violence and fly-by-night mini-cult building initiatives that were almost second nature to him. Our mother once told me that Chad was molested, but she was vague about the nature of the abuse.

The A.R.E. was the organization targeted by military intelligence officer Jim Channon for the teaching of Remote Viewing, led by the head of INSCOM, including to children. I was one of them (and I report faithfully that it's all nonsense, which is a good reason to suspect that the program was a front for something more serious).

The Remote Viewing program was downstream from the [Rockefeller-funded] Esalen Institute, put together by the Stanford Research Institute by several Scientologists (who went out of their way to create the appearance of thin connection between the organizations only years later) and a handful of magicians (Uri Geller, Russell Targ, and even Mindwar author Michael Aquino, who admitted Remote Viewing is a fraud, was part of it…and a stage magician himself). The Esalen Institute (and its older cousin the Tavistock Institute) was primarily concerned with mind control.

MKULTRA LSD-master Sidney Gottlieb was integrated into the Remote Viewing program.

Here is the cluster on my Bigger Picture graph (still under construction) surrounding the Remote Viewing program. The Scientologists are in dark green, while lighter green often represents other Alien/UFO cultists.

Note psychiatrist "Jolly" West in the lower-left. West is strangely present in the Manson story as well as the murders of JFK and RFK. Manson and some of his closest associates were Scientologists. The most notorious murder associated with the Charles Manson "family", which obtained a lot of LSD from the Haight-Ashbury clinic overseen by West, was of Sharon Tate. Tate and her husband, pedophile Roman Polanski, dined with RFK just before his assassination. Tate's father and ex-boyfriend appear to have both worked in Naval intelligence, and the scene of the murder (10050 Cielo Drive) overlooked a military intelligence base. There is more than meets the eye to that story—even more than Tom O'Neil discovered. I've begun gathering notes. There is a great deal of convergence to these stories.

Mothers Have Unique Power Over This Evil

What Kay Griggs seems to have come to understand with her battle against the corrosive forces infiltrating the U.S. Military over the past 50…100…200+ years is uniquely powerful, and on point. She understands the power of women the correct way. She understands the power of a network.

Currently, we see this power being exercised by communities of parents pulling their children out of public school to homeschool. That market exploded during the plandemonium, and a lot of families refused to reverse course. Who wants their kid to be pushed through a Prussian mind control machine subject to a rapidly amplified child grooming mission?

"You can't bully all of the mothers, buster."

