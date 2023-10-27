Click here to see other articles on Chaos Agents. Some more active conversation about topics such as this can be found at the RTE Locals channel.

Addendum: I was just called by a mutual friend of mine and Dr. Ryan Cole’s whom I find generally trustworthy. I have not been presented with proof either way regarding the issues I raise here, but will be making some noted edits below. If I am presented with evidence suggesting that Ryan really has been pushed to the financial brink, I will write another article about that, and mutually link the two articles. On another note, I firmly believe that affinity frauds are being run all around Ryan and other dissident doctors, some of whom are good people, but working in a bubble with incomplete information. I still firmly believe that Steve Kirsch’s bizarre hedge fund is one of those. I do also believe that the doctors in the ecosystem defending medical freedom would do well to look into what’s going on with large players around them so that issues explored in this article are never the subject of confusion. That confusion is, I believe the goal of those who organized the plandemonium from the start.

Just recently, it came to my attention that funds are being raised for Dr. Ryan Cole. He said that he is in "extreme debt" due to "defending against illegal attacks".

Could this really be true? And what exactly is the definition of "extreme debt"? Is his net worth in the red? Or does he have a positive net worth after cancellation with some "extreme bills"?

Those who wish can Build Back Butter by giving generously to Dr. Ryan Cole's defense at givebutter.com. Dr. Lynn Fynn made a vague statement of matching. But I'd personally hold off on learning more details before sending your money off to a parasocial hero.

Edit: I am told that Dr. Lynn Fynn started the fund. I personally think that it is her responsibility to put forth evidence of the claim of “extreme debt” given that she takes on that responsibility. Several times in the past she has made claims to me, and said that she would provide receipts, then never provided any.

At this moment, I'd like to declare…something short of "Shenanigans!". Perhaps it's time…to ask more questions?

In doing so, I would like to now relate my experiences with Ryan that lead me to a position of "extreme skepticism".

Reasons for Skepticism

My personal feeling is that somebody asking for money should provide good documentation of their debt story. I haven't seen that done yet. What happened to all the money Ryan made prior to the pandemic, and during the pandemic?

Dr. Ryan Cole made his ascent in the past two years from pathologist at a small laboratory in Garden City, to board member for a Treasure Valley public health department, to national figure in a movement that eroded trust in medical institutions and public health advice. According to interviews and records gathered by the Idaho Capital Sun over the past six months, Cole’s ascent came at the expense of patients, taxpayers and public health. “In my view, it was reckless,” said Mark Carter, former molecular diagnostics supervisor at Cole Diagnostics. During the pandemic, Idaho Medicaid and potentially other health insurers paid Cole Diagnostics a premium rate for COVID-19 tests, because the lab claimed it was using fully automated, high-volume systems. It wasn’t, according to former employees and public records. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare gave Cole Diagnostics nearly a half million dollars to bolster the lab’s COVID-19 test production. But, a large share of the funds instead paid for equipment Cole Diagnostics didn’t use for COVID-19 tests, former lab employees told the Sun in interviews. Former employees say Cole, the lab’s CEO and medical director, also made concerning changes to how Cole Diagnostics operated. Those changes were out of line with accepted laboratory protocols and would have caused people with COVID-19 to receive negative test results, the former employees said. “It was volume over safety and accuracy,” Carter said. Carter holds a doctorate in molecular biology and immunology and previously worked in laboratories at cancer research centers and universities. He quit his job at the laboratory in spring 2021.

I will stand back from offering any opinion over the serious claims made in the Spokeman's article. I'm more interested in understanding how Ryan could be in "extreme debt", and exactly how that occurred.

Aside from the astonishing lack of callouts among members of the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) about serious dishonest and deceptive behaviors among some of its most famous members, I have a growing list of reasons to doubt the story of Dr. Cole's financial crisis, not to mention the organic good will of the people around him, not one of which so much as called me on the phone to see how I was doing after I flew to Puerto Rico to meet them all, had my phone hacked (sim swap according to my tech sec friends), and my home destroyed by a freak water heater bursting (video) into a faulty overflow tray during the only day I had a forced calendar appointment (jury duty). My brother-in-law suffered hospitalization from myocarditis after helping me lift and carry away boxes from the ruin. He had recently been vaccinated to keep his job as a government auditor. My trading account, representing my prior income, was decimated during the time I held trades that I could not easily access. During the 19 days my wife and I were homeless, we probably lost a third or so of our net worth. If somebody wanted to hurt me without bodily violence, they picked the perfect moment.

Interestingly, when I've even mentioned that story online a scarce few times, some in the MFM ecosystem (particularly members of Steve Kirsch's vaccine steering committee) have told me I was displaying "victim mentality". The lines they draw for such thought-terminating cliches seem lacking—particularly given that it's hard to imagine anyone being around Steve and not thinking he is at least two standard deviations toward the extreme end of the whiner scale.

I met Ryan for the first time at the San Juan Summit put together by what I consider a shady media group called Roundtable Media in September 2021. I recall Roundtable Media CEO asking Ryan about his background and history, hearing Ryan mention selling a successfully company, running his own pathology practice, and running two businesses on 20 acres that included three organic farmers and a large saw that could recover more wood from local trees. As a finance guy who performs calculations mentally to a degree that shocks most people, I immediately computed Ryan's likely net worth as in the ballpark of $20 million ($5M to $50M if you want a sufficiently wide range with luck and investment baked in).

I met Ryan again in October 2022 at the Children's Health Defense conference in Knoxville. It's an interesting piece of trivia that one of the world's eeriest statues stands at the front of the park next to where the conference was held. I really couldn't believe it when I stumbled on this while walking with several other conference attendees.

Did the sculptor know that Midjourney was coming? What's up with the fingers on that big left hand? Never mind…

Understand that when I saw Ryan at CHD, this was after the story about cancer increases after vaccination began to take a life of its own, but before his part in the Died Suddenly mockumentary in which he disturbingly played a key part, his words being twisted without apparent protest. At the time I was disturbed over the lack of support for my DMED investigation in the face of what Robert Malone even privately admitted to me was dueling psyops. Some people were pushing narratives of "doubling" or "guazillion percent" increases in cancer, so I put it to Ryan: "What are you seeing?" If I recall correctly, he said something like (paraphrasing), "Maybe 5 to 25 percent overall," which sounded honest and reasonable, except that I felt uncomfortable that he seemed not to be pushing back against the scare stories that I believe discredit the observation. The whole cancer story needs a serious and even-handed investigation, and that's less likely to happen against the backdrop of dissident chaos.

Edit: I remain deeply skeptical of all those involved in the rubbery clots story who remain collectively silent on my repeated recommendation to just run some bodies through a virtopsy machine or two.

While chatting with Ryan one-on-one, he asked me my opinion about whether or not now was a good time for him to put a few hundred thousand dollars of his money into Bitcoin. I told him that we were probably at the bottom of the cycle, and that Bitcoin would likely rise a few months after the New Year—after tax settlements on the calendar year. It may be worth noting that Bitcoin is up around 70% since CHD 2022. (I do get to brag once in a while.)

Given how many times I've been told about cryptocurrency and money laundering among the circle surrounding the Puerto Rico crowd we met, I have to wonder if Ryan hid any cash that way.