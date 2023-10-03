" Society is collapsing, and people are starting to recognize that the reason they feel like they're mentally ill is that they're living in a system that's not designed to suit the human spirit ." -Russell Brand

This is the start of an article that is currently unfinished, but would represent 100 to 120 pages of printed book. I had no idea how many important topics needed proper framing at the outset. After two-and-a-half weeks of work, I decided to start publishing the article in fragments for paid subscribers, but rest assured that when I am done, I will publish the entire article together for all to read, perhaps with any needed edits or additions.

Understand that this article (or sub-articles) will take substantial twists and turns. There is ample reason to explore multiple perspectives and angles because they each reveal different dimensions of a story that is likely far more complex than what we see on the surface. Along the way, we will explore the entertainment industry, two branching media industries, intelligence programs, cults, psychological warfare programs, and other topics.

This article is a spiritual journey, and it's not a simple one. Buckle up. Maybe twice. I apologize for the length of the article in advance. What I thought was a one day project turned into nearly two weeks of labor. But I learned a lot, and I hope to share that with you.

For the purpose of this article, I am standing back from doing anything like expressing an opinion about the alleged violence at the heart of this story. Obviously, I have an opinion, but expressing where I stand or why is not the primary goal of this article. The primary goal is to explore the relationship between Russell Brand and the loosely defined Medical Freedom Movement (MFM), and show my work in case my thinking processes are helpful to others.

The Burden of Proof

" Hard tasks need hard ways ." -Frank Herbert, Dune

Unfortunately, sexual assault is often difficult to prove in court. However, perpetrators are sometimes convicted on the basis of a confluence of evidence and circumstances. This is the appropriate use of Bayesian reasoning, though you don't have to be trained in Statistics to understand what that means...

Suppose I tell you that somebody on the street caught my attention today. In your mind, what is the probability that person just participated in a theft? Probably low. Now, let's add details to the picture.

If that person was running down the street, that probability probably goes up in your mind, even if just a little.

If that person running was a man, the probability inches higher.

If that running man has a purse in one hand, the probability certainly goes up that he just stole something.

If behind him there is an old lady yelling directly toward him, "Come back with my purse, you…you…Bernie Madoff!" The probability leaps very close to 1 that the person who caught my attention is a thief.

You get the idea.

We form impressions from a confluence of details, within context. We need only research, study, and meditate on those contextual details to form the best impression. In the case of serious claims and issues, that level of scrutiny is warranted. Also, any such judgment is necessarily in the eye of the beholder.

The stakes are high, so here we go…

Claims of Sexual Violence Levied Against Russell Brand

" Propaganda is the executive arm of the invisible government ." -Edward Bernays

As I'm sure that most of you have read, Russell Brand has been accused of rape, and also of being a generally horrible and nasty guy. Some say that all of this has been an open secret. I would encourage serious minds to make a phone call or two to see if you can pierce the entertainment circle to find out.

Hypothesis: Russell Brand is or was a sexual predator and generally nasty guy.

I'm going to be presenting a lot of hypotheses throughout this article. My opinions on them vary widely, but this is an exercise in organizing and arranging information—confluences of events.