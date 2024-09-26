Click here to see other articles on Chaos Agents. Some more active conversation about topics such as this can be found at the RTE Locals channel. Be sure to check out the Bigger Picture.

Johnny Vedmore just dropped an article connecting Eric Weinstein to the immigration rush that took place over the past nearly-four-years. I will re-print the article here, but wanted to first remind readers that there were signs of an orchestrated immigration rush at least six years ago when Joe Crowley "lost" an election to AOC, then went to work with a 7-digit salary at the lobbying firm focused on the border wall construction. RTE articles focused on or covering this story:

In the third of these articles, I mentioned that I do not trust Bret because I tried numerous times in 2021 to talk with both Bret and Chris Martenson about the immigration issue, and then they both left me high and dry when I stood honest on the military health database. That database was handled by the same subcontractor (Unissant) that handles the border data.

I then went on to posit a theory of economic benefits (in somebody's interest) as the driver for various psyops that allowed millions of cheap laborers (willing to forego many rights) to cross the border.

From Vedmore's article,

Eric Weinstein was employed by the UN to produce a document entitled: ‘Migration for the Benefit of All: Towards a New Paradigm of Economic Immigration’ Weinstein was aware of the damage which economic migration was to do to the native populations in places such as the United States and the United Kingdom. In one part of the document he produced for this nefarious United Nations agenda entitled, “Preference for migrants, undercutting of natives”, Weinstein wrote: “When migrant and native workers of comparable value to an employer are asked to compete, it is to be expected that the employer will take the applicant who costs him/her less. If, however, the respective terms of employment of the native and the migrant workers differ considerably, the employer may develop a preference between otherwise equal candidates. If migrant workers are not permitted to seek alternative work in the host country, then their “company loyalty” is reduced to a matter of law and regulation. In such circumstances, employers know that they will not have to earn migrant worker loyalty with the expenditure of resources that would be needed in the case of native workers. Thus it is to be expected that in systems tethering migrant workers to their employer-sponsors, some migrants will out-compete natives of comparable or greater value simply by virtue of the terms of employment set by the MWP. Since this is precipitated by a rational market response on the part of native employers, this consequence must be seen as a natural, if unfortunate, by-product of direct migrant sponsorship.” The Weinstein plan was always going to cost the government money, as we see unfolding today. A meticulous and proactive plan would have to be enacted by the nation-state in question to deal with the impact of large-scale migration and the author makes this clear in the document, with Eric R. Weinstein stating: “In effect, the government would assume all the administrative and transport costs for a group of migrants, as well as calculating the additional external impacts of hosting them. To indicate these costs, the government would calculate the expected migrant impact cost as a function of the number of migrants. Such a function would be expected not only to grow as the number of migrants increased, but also to do so in accelerating fashion, because of concern for the environment, monitoring costs, societal stress, and security risks.”

I encourage readers to view the whole article.

I hereby declare the "W", and have updated my Intellectual LARP Web graph:

Now, an interesting question is whether the United Nations, and its World Health Organization, would do something insane, like LARP a whole pandemic, in order to accomplish the goal.

