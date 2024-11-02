Some more active conversation about topics such as this can be found at the RTE Locals channel. Other articles on Theosophy and social engineering can be found here, including the first two articles in this series.

Why can't the alt media just say, "Theosophy"?

I may know the answer, but first, I have the single greatest Canaanite joke of all time:

How many Canaanites does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

The answer is at the end of the article.

This episode of the Candace Owens show may be worth your attention even if a portion of it looks weirdly like a Monty Python skit—and even if Candace is herself guilty of omissions of truth.

Candace's investigations into Kamala's paternal lineage has spawned legitimate, if potentially misleading, interest into the possibility that Kamala is "blackwashing" her familial heritage.

The Jewish Question is Weirder Than You Probably Think

" A Jewish man shipwrecked on an island gets busy building a home, then a synagogue, and then a whole town around it, somewhat populated by the natives. After several years, he is rescued by a passing ship whose captain asks why he's built two synagogues if there are no other Jews on the island. 'That synagogue,' the man sneers, pointing at one of the buildings, 'That's the one I would never step foot in! '" -Unknown

Whatever is your preferred conspiracy theory about who runs the world, it's likely that Yahweh off.

When you start an article with one (or two?) Monty Python skits, you might as well roll with the puns. I've got more coming. You can bank on it. Having gone this far, I might as well goy all the way.

Two or three years ago I was talking with a Jewish friend about Jewish conspiracy theory when he dropped something surprising on me (close if not precisely verbatim): "We Jews also have conspiracy theories about who runs the Jews."

He proceeded to [briefly] explain the concept of the "Phoenician Navy", which I'd read or heard about only in passing. I did not have enough education in historical context to continue the conversation productively. However, I have since read a substantial amount on and around the topic—enough to ask whether or not the powerful Phoenician Canaanites were actually killed off. I very much doubt it.

A long time ago, in a Levant far, far away, Semitic people split into various tribes. To varying degrees, these closely related peoples continued to share language and some aspects of culture. The primary difference was perhaps the largest rift in moral and religious perspectives that you can possibly imagine. It's not particularly far from,

YHWH is the one God/force responsible for all that is, the divine which we worship in appreciation. This worship guides us into moral and ethical principles, reinforced by community, passed down through generations, encouraging a lasting appreciation for the divine;

There are as many deities as we can imagine and conjure, as deities ourselves, including El, Ba'al, Asherah, Anat, Moloch, Astarte, Dagon, Baphomet, Mickey Mouse, and Lady Gaga. We develop technology, including mind control, in asymmetric, weaponized fashion in order to bend the wills of other people whose skins we will sometimes wear while we pump their children with pharmaceutical products when we can't just enslave them, degenerate them as serfs, defeat them in combat, or rape them to death.

So many gods may be the origin of generalized Jewish anxiety over the making of lists.

All this is like the evil twin trope times infinity, divided by zero. Imagine being a Canaanite clan, going full diaspora, building a Thessalonique network (Empire of Empires?) throughout the world, drugging and raping along the way, then getting to blame it on the Jews. To hide your tracks, you sabotage the education of the people you rule over, then engineer their religions. You invent terrorist organizations to keep people in fear, then buy their abandoned properties on the cheap. When people do rise up and kick you out, you blame it on the Jews. This is perhaps the most pernicious and practical form of the invisibility spell ever conjured. When somebody even mentions your existence with the slightest hint of critique, the Anti-Defamation League calls it "antisemitic." That's actually the second worst Jewish joke. The worst Jewish joke is that you get to offer talented Jews jobs building your modern corporate empires, or stuff them into settlements between you and any one of Israel's neighbors.

This scheme may very well underlie the nature of the actual chaos threatening modern civilization. If this model is correct, then it is surely behind the spins of spins or "humanistic" religions/cults and organizations spawned throughout history for the admitted purpose of bringing about what we are told is the utopian Age of Aquarius. This plot weaves through Theosophy, one of whose leaders, Alice Bailey, who was given a large bullhorn by the League of Nations/United Nations, basically promoted the extermination of Orthodox Jews to achieve.

The global fracturing of religion into a thousand traditions underlies the extreme culture war that stops resistance to Empire of any form in its tracks.

Once I saw this guy on a bridge about to jump. I said, "Don't do it!" He said, "Nobody loves me." I said, "God loves you. Do you believe in God?" He said, "Yes." I said, "Are you a Christian or a Jew?" He said, "A Christian." I said, "Me, too! Protestant or Catholic?" He said, "Protestant." I said, "Me, too! What franchise?" He said, "Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Baptist or Southern Baptist?" He said, "Northern Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Conservative Baptist or Northern Liberal Baptist?" He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region, or Northern Conservative Baptist Eastern Region?" He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region." I said, "Me, too!" Northern Conservative†Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1879, or Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1912?" He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1912." I said, "Die, heretic!" And I pushed him over. -Emo Philips

Reminder: The Theosophical Society was all over the conjuring of the Nazi Party, whose Jewish extermination operation coincides with a near complete disappearance of Yiddish speakers (from over 10 million to under one million).

Which Semitic people were being targeted, and who controlled the targeting process? Does the Phoenician Navy want to murder all of its cousins as something like a way of covering its historical tracks?

I'm not saying that I've worked out the truth of this model. I'm willing to haggle over the details. I don't know who runs the world, but this model has key intersections and tangents with so many of history's most suspicious events and organizations that it's impossible to ignore. I'll be writing more about evidence pointing toward Canaanite influence moving into the Venetian and British Empires.

The roots of the problem are multitudinal, which is why we live in a complex riddle shielded by what many now call the Matrix [of distorted perception]. There is, however, a growing community of dedicated researchers unraveling some of the threads. A brief list of the plethora of issues faced by anyone trying to understand the truth (and express their own power):

Occult (MOBS) governance, network governance, corporate governance, and media governance are all extremely powerful. This is why the integrity of nationalistic governance is hard to maintain;

Racial and religious identities are mutable, which allows for great illusions to be cast within the aforementioned realms of governance. Within one or several generations, the powerful can change skinsuits. We should ask if and when this is part of an occult network working to bootstrap global authoritarian power.

Of course, all those vexing questions about crypto-Jews fall into place within such a model. Similarly, this model can explain both the highly questionable Protocols of the Elders of Zion and also the most controversial portions of the Talmud (most of which is quite benign).

If all this sounds too vaguely conspiratory, chew on the fact that while 42 percent of American Jews consider "having a good sense of humor" to be an essential facet of Jewish identity, only 19 percent felt the same about observing Jewish law. It's funny because it's Jew.

For the remainder of this article, for the sake of word economics, assume that all references to "Jews/Jewish" to mean, "Semitic people who may be Jewish, Canaanite, Akkadian, whatever British Israelism (yeah, that's somebody's schtick) is all about, or even something else." Because really, do we know?

Theosophy Outside the Overton Window?

" You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? " -Kamala Harris

It's not hard for somebody not deeply hypnotized by the illusion of partisan battle to recognize Kamala Harris as some form of social engineering project. All you really need to notice is that there are more images of her attempting to look natural laughing on the internet than days she has lived in her life. That's almost certainly because propagandists know that action laughs, staged or not, get more clicks on Facebook and dating sites.

But that discussion fits easily through the Overton Window. The Jewish question, once in a while. The Theosophical question, almost never. But with a little willpower, you can carve your own window. You just need to understand how the masons built the wall around it.

As it turns out, the Theosophical Society, its Neo-Theosophical spin-offs, and many related guru orgs are highly stocked with [reformed] Jews. Corporate coaching guru and former Scientologist [Neo-Theosophist] Werner Erhard, and the actual behind-the-scenes leader of the "Sikh" Kundalini yoga cult, were raised in Jewish families. Rajneesh (Osho), who was caught on tape saying that he intended to finish the job that Hitler started, defended himself by noting that 40% of his followers were Jewish.

Are these all just mask-wearing social engineers, and the useful idiots who followed them?

My first article on Kamala garnered substantial attention, though not nearly so much as I think that it should have. After all, we are talking about a startling connection between a New World Order pushing pseudo-religion that sits in a position of vast power at the United Nations, and a suddenly inserted presidential candidate whose background is largely a mystery to all American voters. Strangely, most of the positive attention came not from the MAGA crowd, or from those in the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM). I suspect this indicates three things:

I am blackballed in some of these circles, even though I was the first person speaking up with data (Feb 2021) showing that the COVID-19 vaccines were ineffective and harmful. While there are some who blame me for that strange silence due to Chaos Agents articles (some of which are honestly and fairly speculative, as indicated), those articles were a response to me stepping back and investigating the disgustingly dishonest response to my thousand-hour investigation into the military health database (DMED). Call me crazy, I just don't think it's reasonable to fight Lysenkoism with another flavor of Lysenkoism.

The UniLARPy (my name for the real blob that is the Uniparty, and its chaotic media minions) is unified in disguising its connections to the globalist network, which emerged from the British Empire's plan of going invisible (as per the plans of Cecil Rhodes). Each wing of the UniLARPy fowl has media that attacks the other wing. Neither wing does introspection well. Theatrical divide & conquer, just as the social engineers plan it.

The Theosophical Society is strictly out of bounds of the Overton Window, including in the "alt" media. The social engineers definitely do not want for you to investigate the spin that can be traced from the City of London Freemasonry circles to the Russian Revolution, the Nazi Party, the LARPed independence of India, the United Nations, and raped its own child messiah.

Numerous readers of my [somewhat] deep dive into Kamala emailed me to tell me that they forwarded it to Candace's research team. Given that Candace has made a dozen or so videos questioning Kamala Harris's paternal lineage, and has asked the question as to whether Kamala is an engineered candidate, and vehemently pushed back against pro-choice politics, you would think that the connection between Kamala's maternal grandmother and the Theosophical Society (via the world's only Family Planning program in the developing world) would be of interest.

On Thursday, and many times prior, Candace discussed skinsuit wearing of certain Jews, but largely in terms of the morally nihilistic Sabbatean Frankists whom Candace seems to blame for some outsized portion of global corruption. However, the Frankists, who had interesting levels of influence in a couple of places, and could conceivably be involved in an increasingly important and rapidly rising power that is the [nation of] Turkey, make more sense as one spin in the galaxy of spins of dispersed social engineers.

In that same conversation, Candace brushed over the Canaanites and even Beyoncé'd

off the conspiratorial topic of Freemasonry while researching Donald Harris's father. Freemasonry is at the core of Theosophy, many of its branches, many of its projects, the LDS church, and a suspiciously large portion of the Cambrian explosion of humanistic and religious flavors—particularly those promoting the invented notion that humans were planted here by aliens.

Is Candace dodging the connective tissue of the larger conversation on social engineering?

Going a step deeper, could Candace have been deployed to create noise to glue people to the racially charged half of Kamala's family story, possibly in order to keep people investigating Kamala's background from finding and understanding the maternal/Theosophical half of this investigative endeavor?

What is Candace's Angle?

First, let me give Candace credit, assuming that all of her evidence is legitimate (some of which I'm not in a position to validate one way or the other). At the very least, the various trails of Kamala's patriarchal family line is confusing enough that ChatGPT has numerous times given conflicting accounts. Within the past month, ChatGPT first told me that Donald Harris was descended from the Cambridge family in Brownstown, Jamaica. More recently, it told me otherwise.

There is some partial, but highly incomplete pushback relating to some of the questions Candace asks about Kamala's family history.





Also, some of Candace's questions and investigations simply fall askew of Kamala's family. Candace hits at a couple of real issues in Kamala's claimed paternal lineage, but also examines some real long shots. And that's fine, generally speaking, in an investigation. But there is something about Candace's stream of outrage that makes all of the potential pieces of the investigation sound uniformly interesting when they're clearly not.

All that out of the way, Candace is clearly correct that Kamala abuses race as a political tool, shifting skins and accents. Really, it's just a matter of time until the Democratic Party sheds a lot of the voters it depended on to get to its current position [while washing collard greens in the bathtub and pulling hot sauce out of purses]. In fact, I believe that's a feature, not a bug. The Democratic Party that climbed upward from the backs of the hard working middle class that it abandoned pursued the strategy of rebranding itself the Party of the University Brainwashed. The UniLARPy system does in fact make it hard for any one political wing to achieve total brainwashing coverage of all elements of society, and the GOP is beginning to absorb more voters shifting political wings in the lower socioeconomic quartiles.

While Candace talks some about social engineering and even MK ULTRA with Yoichi Shimatsu, I suspect that these are teasers to draw in a crowd eager for the truth to be revealed. But then she leaves out the most important signal: the Theosophical Society.

Might this omission be part of the social engineering process?

I did not previously know all that much about Candace Owens. I've seen her here and there, but having watched a dozen of her videos over three weeks, it strikes me that her "thing" is mining partisan outrage among a crowd happy to munch popcorn watching a cute young black woman stick it to the party engineered to monopolize the black vote. Once that pattern is clear, it becomes hard not to see her as a performative operative in an alt media that increasingly looks just as controlled as the mainstream media (MSM).

Candace is smart, competent, and probably rates highly on the conscientiousness scale. She rose in her early 20s as an office worker, and it's easy to guess that this was due to a mentality aimed at getting tasks accomplished within the framework of a mission. By the time she was in her late 20s, she was in a position to capitalize on the skill set she developed.

In the same way people used to largely trust the legacy media, Candace's viewers trust her to share the juicy details when she dives into a story. Is there any indication that trust might be displaced?

Once I started questioning Candace herself, I observed several intriguing characters in Candace's network. Candace was propelled to great heights in part due to associations with the Intellectual Dark Web, which looks more and more like a social engineering operation the closer I look. Most of all Candace worked with Ben Shapiro, though there was a rift over some form of the Jewish question that has hints of the Phoenician Navy theory, but charts a course around the Theosophists.

While building the Turning Point media brand(s), Candace spent time in London where she met British entrepreneur George Farmer. While serving as the chairman of Turning Point UK, Farmer apparently proposed to Candace by Facetime less than two weeks later. Farmer is somehow connected to [Neo-Theosophist] Scientologist John Mappin who lives in Camelot Castle, and whose family has served as jewelers to the Royal Crown for 250 years.

Mappin, who flew the QAnon flag above Camelot Castle for a couple of years, has attached himself to as many vaccine dissidents as he could throughout the plandemonium including the dubious Robert Malone, whom Candace also took seriously in an interview. The QAnon media included numerous other Scientologists and associated New Agers, though there are far more of both in the Medical Freedom Movement dissident pool.

This is the point at which we should observe that Trump himself enjoys the support of numerous high profile Scientologists, the Neo-Theosophical Falun Gong organization behind the Epoch Times, and many famous New Age influencers. Aside from Mappin, Trump employs Scientology lawyer and election influencing expert John Coale, while Scientologist Grant Cardone is introducing Trump now that his prior pet project Vivek Ramaswamy is no longer in the running. Bobby Kenney Jr.'s cadre of Scientology and Dianetics-disciplined friends is far deeper.

So, why Canaanite Candace just say, "Theosophical Society"?

Is it because Theosophists and their ilk are really all over both wings of the Uniparty? Is there a real fear that the whole Matrix might fail at a critical moment if people begin to take their own notes, and map out the nature of the MOBS influence at the UniLARPy's core?

The Greatest Canaanite Joke of All Time

How many Canaanites does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Count em up:

Get it?

