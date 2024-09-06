For more articles on the Plandemonium, click here. Join the RTE Locals community here.

I plan a long-form article on this topic, which centers around one of the Rolls Royce gurus. In the meantime, enjoy my conversation with Courtenay Turner about the cult that King Charles III's close cousin joined, then disappeared into, just as most of its members moved from India to Oregon, wreaking all manner of havoc.

Share