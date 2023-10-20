" Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand ." -Mark Twain

If you thought this story was already dark, brace yourself. This section will trigger or disturb a lot of people. It should disturb you. But it's important.

If magic exists, by some functional definition, then the ability to charm, hypnotize, or make laugh is it.

Hypothesis: A skilled comedian, an adept charmer, or a hypnotist can put you in a mindset that makes it impossible to imagine them as a criminal.

It's not funny because it's true.

Are YouTube and other media companies busy removing content that simply documents Russell Brand's past comedy routines and other behavior?! As I researched Russell Brand's background, I kept running into this problem—over and over and over and over again. Sometimes, if I spent enough time, I could dig and find it in unusual places (outside, but not inside YouTube).

Well, that came out of nowhere. His jokes about raping children sounded a little more prepared (emphasis mine).

Later, he referred in a sort of monologue to how the Greeks had sex with children. "They didn't mind, they were clever, weren't they?" he began. "I've done another triangle and I'm f**king a little kid. "This is great. F**k the kid with the triangle."

Are you not entertained?

Understand that I'm not hating on dark humor. While I use it sparsely, and usually privately, it can be a great shield against the feelings of isolation and horror. Sometimes it cuts surgically like a knife to the point of cognitive friction that needs resolution. Perhaps Russell Brand uses it that way as well. But I have to wonder who found "pf**k the kid with the triangle" actually funny, and what exactly that means about them. What is their cognitive friction being resolved.

It's almost as if YouTube is helping Russell Brand, now. After all, so much humor thrust at such a horrific crime of which he now stands accused might strike some like an obsession. Small publication reporters and internet researchers have tracked down some of these videos, but obviously those videos now won't get the volume of views that they would have.

But why would the video platform that demonetized Brand take unusual steps that protect his reputation?

Hypothesis: YouTube has by far the largest video catalog, so they can prune it in order to make it harder for fans and potential fans of Russell Brand to do their own research and make up their own minds. This has the effect of inserting Brand into their target community of freedom-loving populists who have shown a resistance to other forms of poison. YouTube wants for exhausted skeptics to accept Russell Brand as the babysitter.

It's not as if nobody has ever made the observation that the Streisand effect can be weaponized as a tool of reverse psychology.

Why would you expect the media to let up on a disjointed, makeshift community like the MFM? The beatings will continue until morale improves. Let's start with a tweet that showed up on my first Twitter search for Russell Brand the other day. Apologies for the length. You can skim.

The comments from the tweet go down the toilet quickly…

So, let's see what's in the article that so many largely anonymous denizens of the internet came out to mock.

Jules Hartley, a former actress who studied alongside Brand under the same spiritual teachers between 2011 and 2013 at Los Angeles Kundalini studios, told Insider that she was not surprised by the allegations against him, as the yoga they shared was built on power, control, and manipulation tactics. "It's the same story. It's the same storybook," Hartley told Insider. "It's power, it's control, its manipulation. It's getting others to get sort of mesmerized, to get what they want."

Is this a story about power, control, and manipulation? Or is that notion mockworthy?

Kundalini is an aspect of Hindu and Sikh yoga developed by the Śākta cults who saw the godhead as a woman, ferried through a bearded brown man to the West around the time when Theosophy had evolved into New Ageism and the Dalai Lama had become a cult celebrity, pun intended. From what I can tell, the Westernized version of Kundalini involves wearing longer necklaces than those typically worn in the West, and that must look like they are made out of rocks you can find in the forest—maybe just behind the last row of Mcmansions in a typical suburb. Also, flowing robes or designer clothing made to look like flowing robes. That's what helps suburban white women whose churches did not meet their need, and who have time on their hands, and also Russell Brand, transcend [something].

I'd wonder if they're like Mardi Gras beads, except that bearded brown Kundalini [re]founder Yogi Bhajan taught monogamy and celibacy. And by "taught monogamy and celibacy" I mean that he taught that it's good for other people, not him. And also that men have the right to beat and rape their wives. He coerced attractive young women into staying with him, not having any money, fulfilling his sexual whims, participating in orgies, taking his beatings, and participating as subjects in the pornography he produced.

Yogi Bhajan claims to have descended from a helicopter into a cave in the Himalayas in search of a guru who then taught him the secrets of Kundalini yoga after Yogi Bhajan waited patiently for three days. Followers of his yoga describe it as an "ancient technology" similar to the language used by Theosophists and Scientologists.

Good story, bro.

Those who have the time are encouraged to watch this well put together documentary that covers some of Yogi Bhajan's life, but more on his self-appointed successor, Guru Jagat.

After Yogi Bhajan passed, it was almost inevitable that somebody would want to take over his highly profitable empire that seemed to prey on the insecure with deep pockets, including a stunning list of celebrities. An American from Colorado named Katie Griggs took over and infused it with updated marketing techniques. She said that she wanted to reach the most successful, powerful people in the world. That sounds just a bit like the story of Effective Altruism.

I encourage readers to meditate for the discipline to wait for the day when spiritual retreats are 50% off. A few hundred dollars saved is a few hundred dollars earned.

Do you think this is how the intelligence community self-funds its operations now?

Forget I asked that…we'll come back to Katie later.

Wait, what? And Russell Brand was really into this stuff?

I don't know if this studio ever opened, but…

I'm not saying that Russell Brand is a rapist. I repeat: I can't know that with any certainty. But my experience and intuition tells me that there are few variables that better correlate with rapiness than a guy who wants to start a yoga studio.

But it wasn't much of a business plan.

Brand’s yoga studio vision is an idealistic one. “He has this idea of an all-giving studio where teachers work for their own fulfillment and those in need such as the homeless and addicts in need of finding their spiritual soul,” the source told the British tabloid. “He wants to create his own mantra and take his teachings around the world like other renowned teachers he’s learned from in the past.”

A few months after that article appeared, it appears that Brand was not running his own studio. And when a teacher at the studio he attended was not allowed to break a contract, he took a stand, rolled up his mat, and walked out. From BuzzFeed,

Russell Brand rolled up his mat and started a yoga revolution last week because they wouldn't let his favorite teacher break her contract with the studio he attends. Demi Moore also goes to this studio and participated in the walk out. How fun!

That's actress Demi Moore, the former Deepak Chopra advisor who, according to friend and actress Ally Sheedy, craved power above all else,

“Demi was talking about Madonna and she said, ‘That’s what I want, I want that.’ I said, what do you mean? You want all that money? Demi said, ‘It’s not just the money. It’s the power. She has power and I want power.’ It was an illuminating moment for me.”

She's a material girl

Is it possible that celebrities who crave power seek to study the way gurus develop power over their followers? Perhaps Russell Brand just religiously prefers being around celebrity women who pattern their careers after Madonna?

I wonder if he got people to sign a petition after the walkout. I bet that would teach an organization that still hasn't done the work to find out if their fraudulent spirituality-for-profit founder brought true knowledge of much of anything, or just sold the LARP the whole time.

It is noteworthy that New Mexico has consistently been the locale for many desert compounds built by men like L Ron Hubbard and Jeffrey Epstein with a litany of child sexual abuse allegations aimed at them. It's a scarcely-populated state with a low cost of living and land. Also, it's harder to run away into the desert. A few years ago when I went to an organized meeting of cult survivors, including some from the New Age cult I grew up in, I noted that many of the women who had grown up trafficked by cults grew up there. Many were raped as children or teenagers.

The self-styled Kundalini guru who was Yogi Bhajan built a compound in New Mexico where he put together what seems to have been a well-stocked harem of supporters, and lived a lavish lifestyle built on high fees charged to professionals desperate for whatever American culture, religious institutions, and healthcare fail to provide them. He drove between his interstate empire in various of his Rolls Royces or other luxury cars. From India Times,

Soon these were no longer just rumours and multiple women and children started to speak out against him, accusing him of sexual abuse and rape. As per the blog, in a series of Zoom calls in April and May of 2020 with the Khalsa Council, a body of ministers within 3HO, more than 200 first-generation members listened as their children and their friends’ children recalled physical and sexual abuse, some by Yogi Bhajan himself. Child swapping As per The Guardian, the second generation expressed the emotional toll of the social experiments they endured—child swapping, an emphasis on parental detachment that encouraged mothers to suppress their nurture instincts, and being sent to boarding schools in New Mexico and India where a cruel survivalist mentality prevailed, which they compared to Lord of the Flies.

Would you hire such a man as your baby-sitter?

Hypothesis: You're a guru precisely when your followers accept your silence, deflections, or jokes about your abuse of people.

Why?

Perhaps some people want governance by aggressive nonsensical guruism? Perhaps it's because we are at the tipping point of a full scale Age of Aquarius? (But only if you accept it.)

Similarly, we should probably define a cult by the presence of magic or mind control. And if the notion of mind control still sounds silly…

Maybe Russell has no idea about any of this, or felt that the institution was reformed or that the practice itself was still worthwhile.

Isn't it amazing how we raise people up on pedestals while simultaneously forgiving them for critical ignorance? What does that make him, and what does that make his followers? Are there words for that? Never mind…

Here's the rub: nearly all men, within minutes of looking in on a sex cult, fully understand at least some of what's going on. Any man practicing pretty words and sounds until he has a following wants to control people so that he never has to compete for money, power, and sex by competing to create and provide value to anyone. And those who understand, make their choice. Most walk on by without another thought, except possibly a joke about the people inside. What can you do?

Those who do not understand make up that small, but easily identifiable group of 75 to 95 IQ beta males who still need direction and approbation of an alpha. They make up the minority as the fluff and filler among low wage servants in organizations like Scientology. Sadly, they generally have no escape.

That's just your opinion.

Okay, sure. That's my opinion. That's my opinion having grown up in a New Age cult and spent more than three decades sifting through the wreckage, being there for any of the beaten and abused [mostly] women who would come to me once they recognized that I was the one person who understood well enough to stay at the periphery. Those who looked for escape eventually figured out why I was marginalized and subject to aggressive violence myself (if you've noticed my tremors in my interviews—I've had them since a particularly rough beating I took when I was ten).

This conversation is about my now-deceased brother, Chad.

If only I could somehow upload the dozens of conversations and chats I've had. The abuse is virtually ubiquitous in the guru-driven New Age communities, and anyone who doesn't say so is either hypnotized, suffering Stockholm syndrome, or one of the abusers.

Watch Brian Ross interview Lora Little about the way teenagers and children in the cult I grew up in were taught to rape one another and put up with rape by adults. And even apologize for being raped. To the rapists. That's how trauma-based mind control gets deployed. The interview portion starts at around 12:00.

She states that it's not true that somebody in the organization covered up the abuse. I think she actually believes what she is saying. I would be willing to bet that she has been in the room while people were discussing the cover up, and that she is under such psychological control that she wouldn't describe it that way. She was told about one of the women's allegations, but states that she was not aware of it. This is not a large organization, and I figured it all out after one outing as an elementary schooler (which is surely part of the reason I was beaten so heavily). Any member of the board could get on the phone and talk with any family in the organization in a matter of minutes. She did not have the guts, which is to say that there is a barrier in her mind not to reach out to somebody in her community in distress. That's an intentionally constructed barrier.

Moments later she has no idea that it would have been appropriate to report the allegations to police. It would take some serious deprogramming to get Lora to even think about the situation naturally. Somebody took powerful control over her. She could be made to say that the sky is green and has always been green. At that level, you would notice things go wrong---people short circuit a bit when the illusion so clearly contradicts reality. They hesitate and shift more. But she would do it just as easily as she would raise children to believe in the cult she helps administrate. This is how, for instance, it came to be that nearly 20 women were discovered to have covered up for Larry Nassar as he established the control that allowed him to abuse so many children in the elite gymnastics community.

So yes, that's my opinion. "Opinion". That's my nearly always correct opinion with respect to New Age Cults. And it was always that way, by design. And for raising the issue when I was growing up, I was beaten almost daily, for years, until I had my last growth spurt at thirteen, and it was made clear that I was not part of my own family in the same sense that everyone else was. That is the degree of mind control involved—fall into line, or suffer eternal isolation.

Yes, that's the very same recipe we currently suffer at the hands of those seeking continuation of globalist domination in the next era. Except now they have all the tools of technocratic surveillance at their disposal.

And those technocrats can even choose the guru candidates. As the NYT reported in 2004, Yogi Bhajan's nonprofit, from which he skimmed gratuitously, was partially funded through the enormous Homeland Security firm, Akal Security.

Yogi Bhajan's guidance led to the founding of Akal. In 1980, Akal's other co-founder, Gurutej Khalsa, found that although he had graduated from several law enforcement schools, his beard and turban prevented him from getting a job. He turned to Yogi Bhajan for advice and was told that if he started his own company, the police would begin to work for him. The Amar Infinity Foundation, based in Phoenix, is also tied in financially. It has $100 million in assets, gained mainly through individual donations and through such fund-raising events as the annual Yogiji Golf Classic in Phoenix. Amar Infinity was set up to support the 3HO Foundation, the Sikh Dharma and a long list of other nonprofit groups. A final piece of the Sikh Dharma financial mosaic is the Siri Singh Sahib, a nonprofit organization set up, according to its state incorporation papers, to "administer and manage affairs of Sikh religion." Yogi Bhajan is the sole officer and director. Akal has developed a comfortable relationship with leaders of both major political parties. In Daya Khalsa's office are numerous "grip and grin" photos of him with various politicians, including President Bush, former President Bill Clinton and former vice president Al Gore.

Understand that I do not intend to implicate or pass the buck to the Sikh community, which I've personally found highly trustworthy in my own experiences. However, that Yogi Bhajan understood how to connect Sikh's to a large Homeland Security revenue stream that funneled money back to himself may be an indication that he was educated by U.S. intelligence from the start (as seems to have been the case with the Dalai Lama and other gurus). Every community has its Kunlangeta. Is it relevant that Akal means "undying" or "deathless"?

How do so many women get caught up in the traps of the Kunlangeta gurus?

Women are different from men. They are attracted to the guru types, so long as they are sufficiently beautiful or charming. They generally face either cognitive dissonance or blackmail that binds them emotionally. And typically, they do not change course until they or many others have been hurt very badly. I suspect that this is at least part of the reason we have seen so many women of questionable character thrust into positions of power over the past generation. Where a man might tell in 20 seconds when he walks into a sex cult masked as a yoga studio in a strip mall, Katie Griggs found magic in 20 seconds, which is apparently believable to a lot of other women,

Guru Jagat discovered the practice in the early 2000s, right after 9/11. “After 20 seconds of some weird arm-pumping posture, I had a physical experience of elevation and clarity that no other spiritual modality had even come close to touching,” she writes in her new book, Invincible Living. She went on to learn from the late master Yogi Bhajan, the OG who brought Kundalini to America in the late 60s, and encouraged her to share her teachings with the Western world. She did just that, by founding the RA MA Institute for Applied Yogic Science and Technology in Venice, California. (There's also another location in Spain, and one opening soon in New York City.)

That's misogynistic!

After all you've read, that's what you imagine is misogynistic?

The point I make is not to denigrate women, but to acknowledge the ways in which they are targeted for control by the Kunlangeta.

You can typically identify people who are truly hateful of others—or at least hateful of the need to take others into consideration by their consistency in abuse and excesses. One lawsuit against Yogi Bhajan described him as forcing fasting and sleep deprivation on students as what sounds like a method of breaking down the human spirit. That's trauma-based mind control applied as a controlled microaggression (the proper use of the term).

If that sounds like an exaggeration, you may want to consider the story of Pamela Dyson.

This is what mind control looks like, and Pamela was lucky to escape with her life. I suspect that there are unmarked graves in the New Mexico desert, names forgotten, of people Pamela knew (or barely knew).

For many years, the claims of abuse surrounding Yogi Bhajan were largely in the dark. When Pamela Dyson published a book about her experiences in the New Age community, and with Yogi Bhajan in particular, it might have taken the recently renewed community off guard.

Katie Griggs attacked Pamela's story, calling it a "tale" that is "no truer than any other tale", mirroring the way some of Russell Brand's defenders immediately described allegations against him. This was after the pandemic began, and influencers were busy planting divisive rhetoric in the ether. Another indication that Katie shoes the low road was her defense of unnecessarily inflammatory language during the BLM riots,

Staffers were appalled to see Jagat defend an employee who described Black Lives Matter protesters as “cockroaches” in the company-wide WhatsApp. As one employee said, “It shook me to the core.”

In early 2021, this website appeared detailing abuse in Yogi Bhajan's Kundalini Yoga world.

Who in such a community would even want to take over and continue its operations after all that? Was the corner of the intelligence community that recruited so many brown gurus out of options?