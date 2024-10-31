" In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation ." -Prince Philip

This article has moments of pure speculation. Making conclusions about bits of information is not always the point. Sometimes the point is to be certain that we do not bypass good science and model building when coming to conclusions. We are in a highly propagandized environment, and there is a lot of work to be done to dismantle the information Matrix, which certainly includes a large portion of the "alt media", and seeks to compromise the rest.

No, I don't know what planes spray, aside from silver iodide, potassium iodide, and sodium chloride.

I have unfortunately had a larger pile of research projects and ideas to work through than I've had time to explain them all. However, I wanted to take time out to lay out a plausible scenario of how the plandemonium may have taken place because, even though I've tried to bring attention to it for a couple of years, far too few people are paying attention.

Most people who think that something awful and intentional took place on a large-scale level offer one-agent and two-agent hypotheses. These often involve discussions of engineered viruses and toxic vaccines. Many of these theories become popular because they explain one challenging observation or another, but are also contradicted by various data.

The Three Agents:

Virus-like particles (infectious clones) to create signals for PCR tests.

A poison (biological or chemical) to create illness.

Biological products termed "vaccines" of various sorts, mostly mRNA.

Understand that I do worry about gene drive editing technology, but consider that a separate or branching hypothesis unrelated to this particular article [aside from the fact that it qualifies as a candidate "poison"].

The most ignored aspect of this particular three-agent model [among those who question the official narrative] is the second (poison) agent, though the first of the three is only well-discussed in some quarters. I'll get to all that.

Note that a guy that I consider a weird LARPer of a Chaos Agent, John Cullen, was the first to propose a three-agent model back in 2022. While I suspected the conversation to be some form of disinformation, there was something about his data that caught my eye.

I interviewed Cullen after seeing him have an unproductive conversation with Steve Kirsch. Kirsch dismissed Cullen's theory about a double release of a coronavirus and an influenza virus in a way that made me uncomfortable. While Kirsch's bias against the notion of a revived Spanish flu matches my own, Kirsch outright ignored an interesting data set that Cullen brought to the table that does seem to indicate that there were two things going on in the data. Those who have studied Fourier Analysis may be more likely to recognize two output wave functions of different behavior thrown together.

Some of the narrative dissidents assert that the green waves above are simply the result of hospital protocols and deaths of despair (suicides, drugs/opioids, etc.). While I have long believed that both of these variables contributed to excess deaths during the plandemonium (this is the reason I avoided the herd toward [over-]focus on all cause mortality data), I still strongly lean toward a belief in an unusual illness that I believe did hurt people. I also doubt that the illusion of a pandemic could be micromanaged in such a way that hospital protocols and deaths of despair appear so much like a SIRS wave model in aggregate.

However, as I pointed out in my followup article after my Cullen interview, Cullen's theory not only lacked evidence of his fanciful suggestion of a resurrected Spanish influenza virus, but he was plainly misinterpreting the CDC's Pneumonia and Influenza (PNI) data. The PNI stats throw together influenza and pneumonia mortality together into a single bucket. However, that bucket is nearly all pneumonia, with very little influenza. I suspect that this is done to make influenza appear to be more deadly than it is, justifying a massive vaccination effort (that doesn't even work).

Multiple times I went round and round with Cullen about his misinterpretation on X-Twitter, but he seemed obtusely resistant to his incorrect data definition. I couldn't even get him to journalism up a single phone call. You can learn from a limited hangout or disinformation agent, but it's important to take exact note of where they begin gate keeping.

Cullen also promoted a theory that Trump really sent the Navy hospital ship to NYC in case of an asteroid collision that would kill most of the people on the planet. So…that hospital ship would be like Noah's ark. Yes, seriously.

Entertainingly, Bret Weinstein invited Cullen on to discuss the Butler Trump Rally shooting while the usual players in the alt media demonstrated loudly that they're suspiciously incapable of handling more than the generally same one branch of possibility aside from official narratives. People are starving for anyone who will talk to or at them through their computer screen who isn't reflexively tied to the standard Matrixian gaslighting of network news, so this is where we are.

The Denial of a Poison Component

As you read further, please note that there is an extreme difficulty investigating the possibility of a poison component of COVID. I do not have the resources to perform such an investigation, but you should expect such an investigation from anyone dismissing the theory.

There are hundreds or thousands of chemicals and bacteria that cause COVID-like symptoms. Bacteria can be grown in simple, makeshift labs. This was the case when the "secretary" of one of the Rolls Royce gurus, who happened to lead or be led by a member of the British Royal Family prior to the event, poisoned nearly a thousand Oregonians in an attempt to take over Wasco County.

Also, when PCR-positivity only somewhat correlates with those symptoms, the pool of "COVID-positive" (a phrase that should never have existed) people will be a statistical mixture of people

with ordinary winter respiratory illness,

already sick people in hospitals,

people who fall off ladders, and

people who may have been poisoned.

I've suffered a lot of attacks internal to the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) or whatever you might want to call the counter-narrative dissidents. Most of these seemed to follow two events: (1) my refusal to lie over the military health database, (2) my interest in the occult organizations suspiciously populating the "dissident" groups, and (3) my interest in the possibility of a poison component to the branches of alternate plandemonium theory. I toss my interest in Chaos Agents into (1) since the DMED investigation is what spurred my interest into Chaos Agents. Since I am one person [not] playing politics in a large pool, that is a game that I cannot win, so even people whom I suspect are honest players are now predisposed to stand aside from those attacks.

Now, let's talk about some strange observations about the ways in which waterways were tampered with during the plandemonium. Was rotenone really just dumped into a Canadian watershed to kill off some invasive fish?

Or was this an explanation concocted to hide something more sinister in case of getting caught? After all, there were mass fish die-offs that seem to defy historical incidence in many locations. This includes the Oder River in Poland, but also widely around the United States.

I bring these events up not because I have a strong opinion about them or their potential relationship to a poisoning hypothesis of COVID. I bring up this surge of fish die-offs to demonstrate that we should be investigating the causes and motivations. We should not conclusively dismiss the possibility of illness-by-poison without substantial evidence. And we should be suspicious of parasocial entities within the surely [sic] organic dissident communities often seem to argue theoretical conclusions, with tones of veracity, while model testing and scientific testing are in short supply. After all, even where there is testing on some topics, it looks suspiciously artificial. And even within the dissident community, it's often hard to get people past the game of hero ball to stop and measure twice.

The first time I thought about the possibility that many COVID illnesses might be the result of chemical or biological agents (weapons?) was sometime after I came across Rossana Segreto's preprint entitled, "Is SARS-CoV-2 the causative agents of EVALI cases prior to the COVID-19 pandemic?" Really, doesn't this curve of EVALI look suspiciously like an infectious disease curve?! Doesn't this warrant careful conversation?

With the information firehose on full blast, I did not at first have the time to leisurely think through all the possibilities. While Segreto opined about the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 was already circulating in 2019, I hadn't yet thought through the potential of a reverse connection between the EVALI curve and COVID—that COVID itself might have been caused by a poison such as one that may have caused EVALI. And, even if the causes are distinct (I don't have a strong opinion), the EVALI illness might have been a test run for the distribution of a poison.

Yes, I'm still uniquely unable to link-post my old articles since early 2022, so I just paste images. Is that still just me? Huh. I'm sure the alt media chatterbots are going to raise my banner any moment now, because being censored means you're over the target, amirite?

Reminder: It is extremely suspicious that both Robert Malone and Andrew Huff worked with the e-cig/vape industry shortly before the plandemonium. The two of them also conveniently intersected in the DMED investigation in which I was left entirely alone telling the truth while anointed dissident speakers and bot armies paved over the results of my investigation.

There is an argument that all illness during the plandemonium did not involve any unusual illness at all. I have found those promoting this argument to be less than helpful in their communication. When I watched Mike Yeadon speak to a group earlier this year, there was a chorus of "No Novel Illness" in the meeting that seemed weirdly like a cult mantra, possibly designed to get him to move past potential branches in his questioning of the narratives. I mentioned in chat that even if there was no novel virus of high replication competence that it doesn't mean that there was no unusual illness. Yeadon responded positively with, "That's possible," while nobody else in the chat took up the conversation in a productive way.

Nick Hudson told me on X-Twitter that a dispersion model showed that there was not anything like an ordinary viral spread. Perhaps, but what did the model show, and might it be consistent with supply chain tampering, or other vectors of poisoning? When I asked to view the model, he ceased communicating, and X-Twitter no longer shows me his tweets in my stream (nor those of anyone he regularly communicates with).

A few of the MFM leaders, and some of the chatter crowd, says that all excess illness was psychosomatic. This declaration seems to be a false deduction set up to channel the audience who now recognizes problems with the likely Level 2 psyop gain of function narrative. I hate seeing this declaration repeated without a well laid out case. I feel as though it belittles people who got sick, and also makes the dissident community appear uniformly crazy to populations whom we would like to draw into civil conversation.

The deduction leading to the Purely Psychosomatic Illness Hypothesis cannot be complete without ruling out other branches, including poison. But the real reasons I dislike the "It was all in your head" crowd's argument is that

It is backed by no mechanistic evidence I've seen,

It has a hard time explaining why Italy was hard hit before the rest of Europe,

It has a hard time explaining why NYC and surrounding counties were hit before the rest of the United States,

It fails to explain the unusual change in symptom patterns that large changes in rates of anosmia, tinnitus, tachycardia, and perhaps more [if anyone bothers to lay out the data for consistency with their proposed model],

It fails to account for observations of PCR-positivity (test runs of infectious clones that were not associated with COVID?) in 2019 waste samples in Brazil and Spain (not to mention in Antarctica in 2020), and

It ignores the summary of biowarfare evidence. I may add more reasons later, but that's off the top of my head.

Yes, you may now wonder if the 70,000-ton hospital ship was in New York for a modern Operation Sea Spray. After all, the earliest SARS-CoV-2 positive clusters among Americans were aboard U.S. naval vessels in 2019. New York City subways have also been the location for bacterial warfare testing—something that PCR testing would miss completely if not designed to capture the right signal.

Before moving on, I'd like to remind the reader of my up front warning. There are many ways to poison a crowd. The hypothetical examples that I explore may be among the plausible, but the plandemonium is such an enormous Mindwar operation that keeping the notion of a three-agent model open may be more important than declaring a rushed theory of exactly how the magic trick was pulled off.

The first step in recovering from the Matrix is to admit that the Matrix is devilishly deceptive.

The Lack of Intragenic RT-PCR Testing

One peculiar aspect of the questionable PCR testing program has been its reliance on three intergenic sequences. The results have often been interpreted as, "best two out of three means positive/negative." This is despite our being told, "ThEsE tEstS hAvE 110% sEnsItiVitY aNd SpEciFicItY," by clowns who strangely flit from job-to-job in the testing industry without being able to define sensitivity or specificity, much less perform the fundamental computation their work is supposedly based on.

What has happened is that SARS-CoV-2 positivity has rolled in waves between "3 out of 3" and "2 out of 3 [with near uniformity of S-gene target failure]." The official narrative attributes the shift in results to rapid mutation of the gene containing the spike protein. The Science can now design a vaccine [two in fact] over a single weekend, but suddenly can't keep up with an RT-PCR assay that could be designed in any of approximately 25,000 labs around the world.

Why not include one or more intragenic sequences in the PCR testing? I've asked this question in multiple groups, and the result is usually partial silence, with the smarter people I trust more mumbling, "That's interesting." One reason that it's interesting is that multisequence PCR testing doesn't guarantee that the detected genetic sequences come from the same genome. Read that sentence a second time, then stop and meditate. What are we actually detecting?

Could it be that the CDC's and FDA's push to [delay and] centralize PCR testing back in early 2020 (one of the first reasons I stopped to think, and grew suspicious of the Grand COVID Show) is that the sequences used are not from a single virus? Could the delay have enabled the more saturating dispersion of infectious clones that would trigger the RT-PCR?

What if…hypotheticallly speaking, what if one of the intragenic sequences used in the RT-PCR tests (the S-gene, perhaps) is actually from a dangerous bacteria being bred, with adjustments over time, to poison Americans the same way Wasco County Oregonians were poisoned?

I don't know. I'm just asking questions. We're not even doing science if we aren't asking the relevant questions.

