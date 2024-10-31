"In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation." -Prince Philip
This article has moments of pure speculation. Making conclusions about bits of information is not always the point. Sometimes the point is to be certain that we do not bypass good science and model building when coming to conclusions. We are in a highly propagandized environment, and there is a lot of work to be done to dismantle the information Matrix, which certainly includes a large portion of the "alt media", and seeks to compromise the rest.
No, I don't know what planes spray, aside from silver iodide, potassium iodide, and sodium chloride.
I have unfortunately had a larger pile of research projects and ideas to work through than I've had time to explain them all. However, I wanted to take time out to lay out a plausible scenario of how the plandemonium may have taken place because, even though I've tried to bring attention to it for a couple of years, far too few people are paying attention.
Most people who think that something awful and intentional took place on a large-scale level offer one-agent and two-agent hypotheses. These often involve discussions of engineered viruses and toxic vaccines. Many of these theories become popular because they explain one challenging observation or another, but are also contradicted by various data.
The Three Agents:
Virus-like particles (infectious clones) to create signals for PCR tests.
A poison (biological or chemical) to create illness.
Biological products termed "vaccines" of various sorts, mostly mRNA.
Understand that I do worry about gene drive editing technology, but consider that a separate or branching hypothesis unrelated to this particular article [aside from the fact that it qualifies as a candidate "poison"].
The most ignored aspect of this particular three-agent model [among those who question the official narrative] is the second (poison) agent, though the first of the three is only well-discussed in some quarters. I'll get to all that.
Note that a guy that I consider a weird LARPer of a Chaos Agent, John Cullen, was the first to propose a three-agent model back in 2022. While I suspected the conversation to be some form of disinformation, there was something about his data that caught my eye.
I interviewed Cullen after seeing him have an unproductive conversation with Steve Kirsch. Kirsch dismissed Cullen's theory about a double release of a coronavirus and an influenza virus in a way that made me uncomfortable. While Kirsch's bias against the notion of a revived Spanish flu matches my own, Kirsch outright ignored an interesting data set that Cullen brought to the table that does seem to indicate that there were two things going on in the data. Those who have studied Fourier Analysis may be more likely to recognize two output wave functions of different behavior thrown together.
Some of the narrative dissidents assert that the green waves above are simply the result of hospital protocols and deaths of despair (suicides, drugs/opioids, etc.). While I have long believed that both of these variables contributed to excess deaths during the plandemonium (this is the reason I avoided the herd toward [over-]focus on all cause mortality data), I still strongly lean toward a belief in an unusual illness that I believe did hurt people. I also doubt that the illusion of a pandemic could be micromanaged in such a way that hospital protocols and deaths of despair appear so much like a SIRS wave model in aggregate.
However, as I pointed out in my followup article after my Cullen interview, Cullen's theory not only lacked evidence of his fanciful suggestion of a resurrected Spanish influenza virus, but he was plainly misinterpreting the CDC's Pneumonia and Influenza (PNI) data. The PNI stats throw together influenza and pneumonia mortality together into a single bucket. However, that bucket is nearly all pneumonia, with very little influenza. I suspect that this is done to make influenza appear to be more deadly than it is, justifying a massive vaccination effort (that doesn't even work).
Multiple times I went round and round with Cullen about his misinterpretation on X-Twitter, but he seemed obtusely resistant to his incorrect data definition. I couldn't even get him to journalism up a single phone call. You can learn from a limited hangout or disinformation agent, but it's important to take exact note of where they begin gate keeping.
Cullen also promoted a theory that Trump really sent the Navy hospital ship to NYC in case of an asteroid collision that would kill most of the people on the planet. So…that hospital ship would be like Noah's ark. Yes, seriously.
Entertainingly, Bret Weinstein invited Cullen on to discuss the Butler Trump Rally shooting while the usual players in the alt media demonstrated loudly that they're suspiciously incapable of handling more than the generally same one branch of possibility aside from official narratives. People are starving for anyone who will talk to or at them through their computer screen who isn't reflexively tied to the standard Matrixian gaslighting of network news, so this is where we are.
The Denial of a Poison Component
As you read further, please note that there is an extreme difficulty investigating the possibility of a poison component of COVID. I do not have the resources to perform such an investigation, but you should expect such an investigation from anyone dismissing the theory.
There are hundreds or thousands of chemicals and bacteria that cause COVID-like symptoms. Bacteria can be grown in simple, makeshift labs. This was the case when the "secretary" of one of the Rolls Royce gurus, who happened to lead or be led by a member of the British Royal Family prior to the event, poisoned nearly a thousand Oregonians in an attempt to take over Wasco County.
Also, when PCR-positivity only somewhat correlates with those symptoms, the pool of "COVID-positive" (a phrase that should never have existed) people will be a statistical mixture of people
with ordinary winter respiratory illness,
already sick people in hospitals,
people who fall off ladders, and
people who may have been poisoned.
I've suffered a lot of attacks internal to the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) or whatever you might want to call the counter-narrative dissidents. Most of these seemed to follow two events: (1) my refusal to lie over the military health database, (2) my interest in the occult organizations suspiciously populating the "dissident" groups, and (3) my interest in the possibility of a poison component to the branches of alternate plandemonium theory. I toss my interest in Chaos Agents into (1) since the DMED investigation is what spurred my interest into Chaos Agents. Since I am one person [not] playing politics in a large pool, that is a game that I cannot win, so even people whom I suspect are honest players are now predisposed to stand aside from those attacks.
Now, let's talk about some strange observations about the ways in which waterways were tampered with during the plandemonium. Was rotenone really just dumped into a Canadian watershed to kill off some invasive fish?
Or was this an explanation concocted to hide something more sinister in case of getting caught? After all, there were mass fish die-offs that seem to defy historical incidence in many locations. This includes the Oder River in Poland, but also widely around the United States.
I bring these events up not because I have a strong opinion about them or their potential relationship to a poisoning hypothesis of COVID. I bring up this surge of fish die-offs to demonstrate that we should be investigating the causes and motivations. We should not conclusively dismiss the possibility of illness-by-poison without substantial evidence. And we should be suspicious of parasocial entities within the surely [sic] organic dissident communities often seem to argue theoretical conclusions, with tones of veracity, while model testing and scientific testing are in short supply. After all, even where there is testing on some topics, it looks suspiciously artificial. And even within the dissident community, it's often hard to get people past the game of hero ball to stop and measure twice.
The first time I thought about the possibility that many COVID illnesses might be the result of chemical or biological agents (weapons?) was sometime after I came across Rossana Segreto's preprint entitled, "Is SARS-CoV-2 the causative agents of EVALI cases prior to the COVID-19 pandemic?" Really, doesn't this curve of EVALI look suspiciously like an infectious disease curve?! Doesn't this warrant careful conversation?
With the information firehose on full blast, I did not at first have the time to leisurely think through all the possibilities. While Segreto opined about the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 was already circulating in 2019, I hadn't yet thought through the potential of a reverse connection between the EVALI curve and COVID—that COVID itself might have been caused by a poison such as one that may have caused EVALI. And, even if the causes are distinct (I don't have a strong opinion), the EVALI illness might have been a test run for the distribution of a poison.
Reminder: It is extremely suspicious that both Robert Malone and Andrew Huff worked with the e-cig/vape industry shortly before the plandemonium. The two of them also conveniently intersected in the DMED investigation in which I was left entirely alone telling the truth while anointed dissident speakers and bot armies paved over the results of my investigation.
There is an argument that all illness during the plandemonium did not involve any unusual illness at all. I have found those promoting this argument to be less than helpful in their communication. When I watched Mike Yeadon speak to a group earlier this year, there was a chorus of "No Novel Illness" in the meeting that seemed weirdly like a cult mantra, possibly designed to get him to move past potential branches in his questioning of the narratives. I mentioned in chat that even if there was no novel virus of high replication competence that it doesn't mean that there was no unusual illness. Yeadon responded positively with, "That's possible," while nobody else in the chat took up the conversation in a productive way.
Nick Hudson told me on X-Twitter that a dispersion model showed that there was not anything like an ordinary viral spread. Perhaps, but what did the model show, and might it be consistent with supply chain tampering, or other vectors of poisoning? When I asked to view the model, he ceased communicating, and X-Twitter no longer shows me his tweets in my stream (nor those of anyone he regularly communicates with).
A few of the MFM leaders, and some of the chatter crowd, says that all excess illness was psychosomatic. This declaration seems to be a false deduction set up to channel the audience who now recognizes problems with the likely Level 2 psyop gain of function narrative. I hate seeing this declaration repeated without a well laid out case. I feel as though it belittles people who got sick, and also makes the dissident community appear uniformly crazy to populations whom we would like to draw into civil conversation.
The deduction leading to the Purely Psychosomatic Illness Hypothesis cannot be complete without ruling out other branches, including poison. But the real reasons I dislike the "It was all in your head" crowd's argument is that
It is backed by no mechanistic evidence I've seen,
It has a hard time explaining why Italy was hard hit before the rest of Europe,
It has a hard time explaining why NYC and surrounding counties were hit before the rest of the United States,
It fails to explain the unusual change in symptom patterns that large changes in rates of anosmia, tinnitus, tachycardia, and perhaps more [if anyone bothers to lay out the data for consistency with their proposed model],
It fails to account for observations of PCR-positivity (test runs of infectious clones that were not associated with COVID?) in 2019 waste samples in Brazil and Spain (not to mention in Antarctica in 2020), and
It ignores the summary of biowarfare evidence. I may add more reasons later, but that's off the top of my head.
Yes, you may now wonder if the 70,000-ton hospital ship was in New York for a modern Operation Sea Spray. After all, the earliest SARS-CoV-2 positive clusters among Americans were aboard U.S. naval vessels in 2019. New York City subways have also been the location for bacterial warfare testing—something that PCR testing would miss completely if not designed to capture the right signal.
Before moving on, I'd like to remind the reader of my up front warning. There are many ways to poison a crowd. The hypothetical examples that I explore may be among the plausible, but the plandemonium is such an enormous Mindwar operation that keeping the notion of a three-agent model open may be more important than declaring a rushed theory of exactly how the magic trick was pulled off.
The first step in recovering from the Matrix is to admit that the Matrix is devilishly deceptive.
The Lack of Intragenic RT-PCR Testing
One peculiar aspect of the questionable PCR testing program has been its reliance on three intergenic sequences. The results have often been interpreted as, "best two out of three means positive/negative." This is despite our being told, "ThEsE tEstS hAvE 110% sEnsItiVitY aNd SpEciFicItY," by clowns who strangely flit from job-to-job in the testing industry without being able to define sensitivity or specificity, much less perform the fundamental computation their work is supposedly based on.
What has happened is that SARS-CoV-2 positivity has rolled in waves between "3 out of 3" and "2 out of 3 [with near uniformity of S-gene target failure]." The official narrative attributes the shift in results to rapid mutation of the gene containing the spike protein. The Science can now design a vaccine [two in fact] over a single weekend, but suddenly can't keep up with an RT-PCR assay that could be designed in any of approximately 25,000 labs around the world.
Why not include one or more intragenic sequences in the PCR testing? I've asked this question in multiple groups, and the result is usually partial silence, with the smarter people I trust more mumbling, "That's interesting." One reason that it's interesting is that multisequence PCR testing doesn't guarantee that the detected genetic sequences come from the same genome. Read that sentence a second time, then stop and meditate. What are we actually detecting?
Could it be that the CDC's and FDA's push to [delay and] centralize PCR testing back in early 2020 (one of the first reasons I stopped to think, and grew suspicious of the Grand COVID Show) is that the sequences used are not from a single virus? Could the delay have enabled the more saturating dispersion of infectious clones that would trigger the RT-PCR?
What if…hypotheticallly speaking, what if one of the intragenic sequences used in the RT-PCR tests (the S-gene, perhaps) is actually from a dangerous bacteria being bred, with adjustments over time, to poison Americans the same way Wasco County Oregonians were poisoned?
I don't know. I'm just asking questions. We're not even doing science if we aren't asking the relevant questions.
Remember that if you feel that the observations and questions raised in this article are important, you can always share it in your conversation groups. These groups may include people who want to suppress RTE for questioning the lot of parasocial heroes raised up during these "crisis years", but a good test is whether or not anointed social media organizers can handle a complete set of questions that opens the full spectrum of debate over what took place.
My theory of the case plays well with your Stack "How Flu Vaccines Accidentally Reveal..." where you show a strong correlation between the flu vaccine and Coronavirus susceptibility:
https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/how-flu-vaccines-accidentally-reveal
Because under my theory of the case it would be prudent to start digging around into what was actually in those 2019 flu jabs that could have precipitated the entire pandemic. And we know that vaccines shed, especially the live-attenuated types that were used in the 2019-2020 flu season design, so one didn't need to receive the flu shot that year to have gotten very sick from it. And the 2019 flu jab used a known severe H3N2 variant that was hotly debated about its inclusion in the quadrivalent because it was known to be very severe. This is some interesting information that may help connect some dots when paired with the study Mathew wrote in his RTE Substack I link to above. And don't miss the November, 2019 CNN Fauci piece that is also very, very curious to consider given all that has transpired since.
- This publication describes a brand-new style of flu vaccine that came online for the 2019-2020 flu season. Mammalian cell-based instead of egg-based. Claims that it was studied for efficacy...but no mention of safety trials:
https://pharmaceutical-journal.com/article/news/first-cell-based-quadrivalent-vaccine-available-for-2019-2020-flu-season
"A new cell-based seasonal influenza vaccine has been issued marketing approval by the European Commission and will be available for the 2019/2020 flu season.
FlucelvaxÂ® Tetra (Seqirus) is the first cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIVc) to be made available in Europe and is licensed for use in individuals aged nine years and older.
To date, there have been no randomised controlled trials comparing the efficacy of QIVc and standard egg-based quadrivalent vaccines (QIVe)"
“This real-world study, along with other emerging evidence, indicates that cell-based influenza vaccines may result in better influenza-related outcomes compared to standard egg-based vaccine options in some seasons"
"In the UK, the potential advantages of QIVc, which is cultured in mammalian cells rather than eggs"
“We are pleased to be bringing Flucelvax Tetra to the UK next season and have sufficient capacity at our cell-based manufacturing facility in the US to also ensure supply in September 2019"
- This article is interesting. It says that they added live-attenuated influenza vaccines to the schedule. It goes on to say that flu vaccines most definitely, positively, absolutely don't cause the flu, and by that definition won't shed...even after all of the science on vaccines admit that live-attenuated vaccines do shed. Curious:
https://www.uspharmacist.com/article/20192020-influenza-vaccine-update
"The 2019–2020 influenza vaccine recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have remained mostly the same, with the exception of adding the LAIV to the immunization schedule."
- These articles tell us about what the WHO's process is and what they decided the 2019-2020 vaccine recommendations would be. I'll note that the first link speaks to concerns with preparing for H3N2 from the prior year, while the second link says they ended up not developing that specific strain of vaccines, after all, and the third link says they went ahead and included the H3N2 variant, after all. H3N2 was a "very severe" variant:
https://elemental.medium.com/inside-the-making-of-the-flu-vaccine-c5d6f8cd174c
https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/who-vaccine-recommendations-are-used-pharmaceutical-companies-develop-produce-and-license-influenza
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/918053
- Now, this is an interesting story from CNN that came out in November, 2019, an important time frame in the evolution of the CV story. Note the discussion about the need to develop a new type of all-purpose vaccine, a desire to test it widely, one that focused on a protein they link to a particular virus...like, say, a spike protein. Fauci is frequently quoted in it:
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/11/29/health/universal-flu-vaccine/index.html
"But a universal flu shot would theoretically cover every strain of the flu using what’s known as an ice cream cone approach."
"Last spring, doctors at the NIH started testing universal flu shots on Sonn and other study participants to see how their bodies respond.
The research got an extra push in September when President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at developing a better flu vaccine.
Fauci said it could take less time – but still many years – to develop a semi-universal flu shot, which would protect against not all flu viruses, but rather a group of flu viruses."
"The faster and more precise method is not to grow the virus at all and instead just create the virus’ protein, he said.
“We clone the gene that codes for the specific protein we want,” Fauci said. “I don’t even want to see the virus. I just need the sequence of that virus, the genetic map of that virus. And you could send that to me by email.”
That’s the technology that’s being used to create the vaccines being trialed on participants like Sonn right now.
“We feel like we’re pioneers, and our volunteers are pioneers,” Ledgerwood said."
How does the 2019 flu vaccine look like now? And how does that CNN piece from November, 2019 read in hindsight now?
I’m most curious about the cluster of people in a remote Canadian village who were stricken with a neurological disease mirroring the symptoms of Spongiform Encephalitis ( Mad Cow Disease/Kuru)type symptoms, but remains “ undiagnosed” . If I remember correctly, the last count was fifty some-odd symptomatic with near thirty already deceased.
The outbreak was covered for just a few days before being literally wiped. It happened concurrently with the Plandemic. I have my own theories, one being that several bizarre diseases or environmental poisonings were playing out globally, none were naturally occuring, but the usual yearly flu strains and pneumonia was being deliberately diagnosed as COVID.
Kary Mullis, Nobel Laureate developer of the PCR test was Fauci’s 30 year nemesis, taunting and trashing him time and again. He warned that the PCR test should NEVER be used during a pandemic. It was designed to diagnose specific, elusive diseases ranging from viruses to infections to rare cancers and neurological diseases. The test had to be narrowly calibrated to isolate whatever it was to determine. The test was so sensitive it would come back positive if even a single dead cell existed. Essentially, it would come back positive with whatever the disease or infection one wanted it to. Staph, Strep, E.Coli-every human carries bacteria , but not every human is “infected”.He blasted Fauci a few months prior to the “ Covid outbreak “and suddenly fell ill and died from PCP pneumonia a month before Covid “ appeared”. Not only was Mullis’ death odd, but what nobody seems to have picked up on is the Fauci/HIV/AIDS/Bactrim connection. In the midst of the early 80s AIDS hysteria, Fauci treated 17,000 “ infected “ patients and literally tortured them to death with the hyper-toxic chemo drug, AZT. All but one succumbed , most to PCP pneumonia. A very rare strain that for whatever reason was the strain infecting the HIV/AIDS patients. A researcher/practitioner submitted a paper to Nature Magazine , popular within the LGBT community. She discovered that the long approved and since off-label sulfa antibiotic, Bactrim effectively treated PCP pneumonia.A large activist group led by Charles Ortleb brought the info to Fauci and instead of administering Bactrim, withheld it. He refused to even run tests. Some song and dance about not having the resources to run the trials and it wouldn’t work, regardless. The group offered to pay for the trials. Not only did Fauci shut them down, but he also pulled the Hydroxychloroquine/Ivermectin stunt, making Bactrim, a widely prescribed antibiotic used to treat a broad spectrum of infections and chronic ailments ranging from urinary tract, gastric to irritated bowel syndrome. It was cheap , safe, effective and in many cases, life saving. Just like HCQ, effective in treating malaria to rheumatoid arthritis, also cheap, safe, effective, off label and widely available, Fauci made Bactrim near impossible to prescribe.
Of the 17,000 HIV/AIDS patients in Fauci’s torture trials, which included Freddie Mercury, George Michaels, Arthur Ash, Ryan White and Magic Johnson, only one survived. Magic Johnson,who ditched the trials after a week. He would rather take his chances than undergo prolonged torture. He’s alive and well today. It’s also been reported that many of the “ patients” Fauci was poisoning did not have HIV, but were dying from “ wasting”. Organs , bones, deteriorating, sedation.. they were literally being poisoned to death. The rare pneumonia was likely caused by immunosuppresion, making them vulnerable to the specific strain of pneumonia. Isn’t it a bizarre “ coincidence” that Mullis not only contracted and succumbed to such a rare pneumonia just prior to the Covid announcement isn’t it a bizarre coincidence that Fauci stated he expected the “ most serious pandemic in history” to occur during Trump’s presidency? Isn’t it odd that Fauci wrote an editorial published by the NYT about GOF being dangerous and might trigger a pandemic, but it was worth it” and shortly following was Event 201, a tabletop germ game echoing the disastrous Operation Dark Winter that literally outlined the Covid outbreak to a tee, including symptoms, Wuhan origin, masking, lockdowns, economic collapse, allowing only big box stores to remain open, partially and only with social distancing? The same players , including media, tech, Pharma , instructing the media to deliver a single “ authoritarian” message to shutdown” misinformation? That it was sponsored by the World Economics Forum. Bill and Melinda Gates philanthropies, Michael Bloomberg Johns-Hopkins School of Medicine? The presenters had all been department heads in the Obama Deep State Regime and invited attendees included Bourla/Pfizer, Bancel/Moderna, J&J, Zuckerberg, Fauci, Gergen.Sulivan, Grady, Birx, Rick Bright, Hahn, Collins, Judith Miller, Kadlek,Gottlieb Brian Stelter/CNN, Bezos/WaPo, China’s equivalent of Fauci,among them? Avril Haines, current NIA Director? Seeing a pattern?