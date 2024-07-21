For more articles on the Plandemonium, click here. Join the RTE Locals community here.

I get why the phrase, "It's just the flu," became popular in early-middle 2020. Governments everywhere were making the wrong move while almost nobody outside the elderly and the severely health compromised were getting more than mildly ill with COVID. There are people who believe that COVID is purely a rebranding of the flu, but that is not what the data tells us. Turning, "It's just the flu," into a mantra is no better than mantras about masking and social distancing, and it encourages those made into dissidents to begin ossifying the artificial divide that needs to be healed.

Understand that there are still mysteries in my mind surrounding COVID, but I want to push away questions that I don't know how to answer to focus on plain facts and logic that can sort out what may be a mistake, and may be a Mindwar tactic.

A Difference of Symptoms

It is an unfortunate fact that many illnesses include a large or complete overlap of symptoms with "flu-like illness." Whatever confusion may result from this fact is best settled by examining the symptoms outside of that overlap. In the case of COVID vs. the flu, the easiest symptom to focus on is anomia—the loss of taste or smell.

Here is a chart from the military health database (DMED) that instantly settles the question:

I asked one of my new military buddies from the past few years to run this query for anosmia after I was repeatedly ignored in X-Twitter threads and DMs over the obvious differences between COVID and the flu. I took the excess anosmia cases over the prior four-year average and divided them by the number of COVID cases in each branch of the military to get this graph:

The scale on the left is per 100 COVID cases. These rates are a little lower than the 40% to 60% case rates I've seen in various scientific literature, and that may represent a possibility that anosmia is more likely with the elderly than with young, fit soldiers. Or, perhaps the reporting rates are different. Soldiers have told me that mild injuries and illnesses are routinely underreported because most troops dodge the shame of being undeployable when the need for the military arises.

There is a strange anomaly with the Navy, which bothers me given the Navy's history of biowarfare operations and unexplained clusters of COVID cases from 2019. I am still pondering what that means, but my time resources have been spent elsewhere, so I have no conclusions for you.

One way or another, we clearly see that COVID was concurrent with rises in the rate at which people suffered anosmia. So long as we define COVID more broadly (and less politically) as, "Whatever this illness was that appeared in 2019/2020," it clearly diverges from the flu.

And anosmia is just one symptom where we saw rate changes concurrent with COVID. Breathing difficulties and interstitial lung injuries were more severe than during any flu season on record. So, it is puzzling to observe the "No new illness" mantra pushed so strongly without the observance of such data that would quickly test the hypothesis.

Here, an RTE reader notes that there were excess death spikes in many nations, which by definition goes beyond what would occur from the flu, and correlated with COVID emergence much more than flu season.

The mantra, strongly pushed, in combination with poorly closed public discussion has not only created division among those resisting authoritarian government action, but makes it harder for the divide between those who went along to get along and self-defined dissidents to communicate. We need for that communication to take place.

Pro tip: Do not take on a mantra without understanding how to test the hypothesis.

Whether or not you turn out to be correct in any given case, you have committed to becoming a useful drone digital soldier in a communication war that serves no purpose aside from raising and muting the profiles of parasocial leaders. I hope this causes some people to take pause and consider the nature of behavioral conditioning that occurs in the orbits of popular icons. I have been attacked, with no additional warrant, by committed digital drones without any additional warrant. I'll talk more about that…

Flu Testing Never Stopped

There are numerous Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) dissident leaders and digital drone soldiers who repeatedly make the claim (sans warrant) that influenza testing stopped. For a while, I actively engaged with some of them to ask them to show their work—provide the data on which they based their opinion. In nearly every case, I was ignored, or presented with a paper that did not provide such data.

Is that evidence of groupthink? A psyop?

Back when I took the LARPer who goes by John Cullen to task over his "revived Spanish flu" hypothesis/insistence, I looked up testing rates. They were lower, but far from zero:

And the positive rates were less than one would even expect statistically from false positives! There are those who claim unrealistically low false positive rates for PCR testing, but I don't buy that argument easily given all the manipulation of presentation and interpretation of PCR data over the past few years. And while I admit to not being 100% certain this testing data is not fudged, my tendency is to think that the plandemonium illusionists set things in motion requiring as few people as possible to lie for them.

Conspiracies are real, and it is okay to hypothesize about them, but conspiracy theories that require unnecessary complications are usually incorrect. This is a good reason not to forcefully turn one into a mantra without a high degree of evidence.

I do hold out the possibility that the dominant strain of influenza was manipulated to avoid PCR detection. When my priorities abate, I plan to read more about the history of biowarfare and related Rockefeller circle research to best understand exactly what proportion of such illness is the result of such programs. I have seen enough to know that the answer certainly isn't zero.

Did Illness Give Cover to Assassinations?

Recall the numerous leaders in Africa, including four heads of state, and the leader of Haiti, who all died, including several murders and suspicious car accidents. While I never finished and published my compilation, there is also a suspiciously large number of Russian energy sector oligarchs and executives who were murdered, "committed suicide", or died under suspicious circumstances.

It would be far easier to plan taking pieces off the chess board using a real illness, and the suggestion correlates with an engineered illness, whether an artificial virus, infectious clone, a toxin/toxicant release, or something else.

Further Implications: Confusion Favors the Tyrants

There are some MFM dissident leaders who have made the leap from, "There was no illness," to, "Thus, anyone promoting 'early treatment' medicines must have been 'in on it' all along." Some of this gets stirred in the pot with "no viruses", which is just as over-simplistic as it sounds.

There are two false leaps of logic in this reasoning in the accusation:

The assumption that there was no new illness, and

Anyone examining early treatment medicines surely must have known this [even though the "no new illness crowd" only itself congealed in 2023].

Even if we ignore the evidently incorrect assessment of, "Nothing was different in 2020," it is perfectly normal for reasonable people to gradually dig through psyops using their faculties with the research available. The absurdity of masking is a great case in point. How many of us bought into that psyop for a few days or weeks before combining our senses with evidence from the past and present? Few of us had gone deep studying the history of biowarfare and "pandemic" planning, and we were all reacting to what appeared momentarily to be organic news of a scary illness. Realizing the absurdity of that exact policy is what encouraged many of us to ask more questions, and get involved.

But here is what happened surrounding early treatment medicine: entire critiques of character, not asked as a question with two-way communication, were launched against anyone who worked on early treatment medicines in any way. Such attacks are malicious or stupid.

The audience watching the drama unfold is sucked in due to the number of so-called dissident leaders who seem to have betrayed their trust in one way or another. My articles on chaos agents were not motivated as a suggestion that "everybody is rotten," but grounded in the collective observations about how nearly all MFM leadership either actively participated in what appears to have been a coordinated psyop over the military health data (which I see as stark treason, frankly), and the fact that I was isolated and abandoned by many who could have held the line on data fidelity (Yes, you should be asking those people why). It was a simple litmus test, and almost everyone failed it, by malice or mental control.

Add to that the weird and surreal appearance of the Wellness Company (that's the best way I can say it without at least doubling the size of this article) in the wake of Zev Zelenko's stand on the most obvious early treatment protocols. Add the suspicious-in-retrospect Steve Kirsch and his COVID Early Treatment Foundation, which funded the Boulware trials that look like an intentional sabotage of hydroxychloroquine as a medicine that would have prevented the EUA of warp-speedy vaccines, partially funded by what looks to me like the world's largest child grooming operation while pushing psychotropic SSRIs on increasingly anxious and depressed teenagers locked at home away from peer groups. There is an audience paying attention to this stuff, and yet it would be incorrect to suggest that there was no illness or that the illness had no treatment.

You might wonder if a weird grouping of me with the Wellness Company as "categorical to an early treatment psyop" is a way to slow me down when the Wellness Company has many media assets and employees to deflect critiques.

Critique c19early.org all you like, but that's a pretty stark coincidence of success for the categorically correct studies on HCQ. Heck, even if COVID were just the flu, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an antibiotic, and some vitamins is probably one of the more effective flu-limiting cocktails. This was part of the reason I was willing to give up comfortable anonymity and lay out the logic of the HCQ case to begin with.

Moving on…This is a snippet of recent conversation with a friend and RTE reader who is recovering now from a case of COVID.

It shocked me when I got attacked by people in the MFM, saying that I faked my illness and my testimonial with respect to ivermectin. That attack was made with no evidence beyond, "It couldn't be true, and you lie, and I know you were working with Bad Person X because you were in the same room that time" and those making the attack wouldn't come to the table for a politely requested conversation. One of them even insinuated to his followers that I may have intentionally given him COVID the one time we met, but somehow he has followers chanting, "Integrity!" Makes you wonder, doesn't it?

This is a Lysenkoist chaos that is not a recipe for finding truth. It's a recipe that deliberately lacks rigor, resulting in unnecessarily fracturing community. This is the sloppy stirring of intuition and misunderstandings into conspiracy slurry—the avoidable mindset in which anyone who disagrees with you is part of the grand conspiracy. And it only serves those who would try to knit the world into one cybernetic surveillance state without communities that can operate independently.

Ultimately, it is the combination of sabotage of my work laying out how early treatment medicine would have suppressed COVID illness, and how vaccines harmed people, which I'd already given up multiple years and most of my income to pursue.

