While reading through so many names around Assange, I noticed that Assange's former public relations agent is none other than media magician Trevor Fitzgibbon.

While I do not know enough about Fitzgibbon personally to have a strong opinion about the man [yet], his list of associations causes me to take pause:

Among others. Please correct me if I am wrong, or offer additions to the list. Please provide sources.

Public relations is the industry that successfully rebranded itself from its roots in personal propaganda—the media jujitsu of Edward Bernais and Rockefeller-to-Hitler loanee Ivy Lee. My general feeling is that they should be trusted slightly less than the average lawyer, but slightly more than the average politician. But it is appropriate to judge every person as an individual. I have, I think, met a couple of trustworthy politicians. You probably wouldn't know their names.

Fitzgibbon's career is an interesting one to lay out. Prior to his work with Wikileaks, you might describe Fitzgibbon's client list as firmly aligned with the globalist left.

Amnesty International,

ACLU,

Planned Parenthood,

Venezuelan Government,

The Ford Foundation (proving every year that Globalist Naziism subsumed the right-left political axis),

UltraViolet (LGBT),

Transgender Law Center,

Etc.

UltraViolet added the 'T' to 'LGB' in a public way while lesbians, gays, and bisexuals were debating among themselves whether they wanted to be lumped together with a strange medical agenda, people who use the vague "queer" label, pedophiles, and whatever else the public relations magi might stir together in the soup on behalf of people they don't allow to speak for themselves. The Transgender Law Center files suits to push prisons into providing "gender-affirming medical care" and to allow school kids to pick their bathrooms as they "identify," regardless of the feelings [of safety and personal comfort] of other students.

In a recent Mother Jones article, Fitzgibbon was noted to talk fondly of his days working for prominent progressive political candidates and organizations.

It is entirely up to you how you judge the character of somebody who runs propaganda for such organizations.

Now, consider the collective profile of Fitzgibbon's associations through circa 2015, and those since. Consider the way the newer associations include a lot of people who were firmly part of the globalist left, now acting as part of the [mostly alternative] media aimed largely at the nationalist right who has fled the mainstream media (MSM) in search for anyone who might tell them the truth, perhaps naive of the dangers of malinformation operations. Feel free to take a meditation break while you ponder (really).

While I had already found Fitzgibbon to be a "character of interest" after recognizing him as a common thread between the QAnon media that partially transitioned into the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) media, it was sexual assault allegations against him that caught my eye. A blogger compiled an extremely detailed set of articles about this bizarre tale that seem well-informed, but is presented as "opinion":

OPINON: What is perhaps the most baffling part of this story is that after Jesselyn Radack was charged with a felony, after she put all of her clients at risk, and fresh off the heels of completing a one-year suspended jail sentence, she decided to embark on an extramarital affair with Julian Assange’s then-PR representative, Trevor Fitzgibbon. It was yet another inexplicable decision that opened herself up to both foreign and domestic blackmail, and the affair curiously ended with Radack falsely accusing him of assault and rape. While accompanied by high-powered attorney, Gloria Allred, on March 7, 2016, Radack and two other women marched into a Washington D.C. Metropolitan police department and filed multiple sexual assault allegations. One women claimed that Fitzgibbon had “inappropriately hugged” her in the office, a third degree sexual abuse claim that shockingly carries up to a ten-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $25,000. The second woman alleged that Fitzgibbon had touched her buttocks during a board meeting held at the office of the law firm representing Fitzgibbon’s company, although the allegation has never been confirmed by a single attendee. And finally, Mrs. Jesselyn Radack, armed with a manufactured story that she knew would protect her character while destroying her ex-paramour’s in the process, told Officer Oranchak that Fitzgibbon had sexually assaulted her in her office and then raped her a few weeks later in a hotel room. If convicted, he faced life in prison and fines up to $125,000. Months prior, Radack had engaged in an extramarital affair with Fitzgibbon that she explicitly used for her own financial and professional gain. Sprinkled in between text messages that contained titillating innuendos, photos of her naked breasts and requests that Fitzgibbon divulge his sexual fantasies in writing, were requests for professional favors. For example, on November 16, 2015, at 8:19 a.m., she sent him a salacious photo of her derrière as a “special thank you” for his professional help. While plying him with graphic photos of her breasts, she asked him if he could get The Intercept’s Jeremy Scahill to retweet one of her social media posts. She then quickly followed that up with a request that he send her a photo of his groin area. Fitzgibbon refused.

These articles at the blog call "The Llama Files" includes text messages between Radack and Fitzgibbon that are not flattering for either of them, but are particularly damning to Radack. Assange seems to believe they are factually accurate:

Was this some sort of honey trap? Why do we not hear more about it? Was there some other or additional purpose behind it?

What happened between her and "her tall, handsome husband, an Africa specialist for the World Bank"? Dan Radack is a graduate of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies whom the World Bank Blogs now credits as a BioCarbon Fund manager with experience managing "other carbon funds at the Bank, including the Initiative for Development (Ci-Dev), Umbrella Carbon Fund and others." She posts recent pictures of the two of them together on Facebook.

The story we are told is that Jesselyn, married to Dan, aggressively pursued Trevor "Bannon-lite" Fitzgibbon, for trysts, then later threw herself at Fitzgibbon again after (admittedly) falsely accusing him of rape?

Maybe she just got wrapped up in all the excitement and glitz of Hollywood Whistleblower World? I don't know. I'm just asking because I'm trying to make sense of it all.

From Jesselyn Radack’s Facebook

It is interesting to note that finding the Llama Files (blog) became much harder in early 2023 when Mozilla published Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA), which has resulted in many references to "llama files" on the internet. I wish that I had found the Llama Files (blog) prior to writing this article series.

Now, just who is Jesselyn Radack? And why does her Wikipedia profile include no mention of her accusations against Fitzgibbon, and the ensuing drama? Does nobody at all have the instinct that this level of compromise in the middle of two of the world's largest ever whistleblower stories is potentially relevant? To something?

Radack, who is on the staff of the WHISPeR (Whisteblower and Source Protection), is one of the attorneys who has represented Edward Snowden. Going back further, she grew up in Washington D.C., so I already feel sympathy for her. That can't be good for a child's mental health.

As an undergraduate at Brown she had already received the honor of Feminist of the Year from the Feminist Majority Foundation after becoming a member of Brown Against Sexual Harassment, and taking on misogynistic graffiti in a letter published by The Brown Daily Herald. After graduating from Yale Law School, Radack went on to serve at the Department of Justice (DOJ), including as an ethics advisor.

From Jesselyn Raddick's Facebook

Radack's most notable case at the DOJ involved the first major terrorism prosecution after 9/11, which was the John Walker Lindh ("American Taliban") case. While I am tempted to go into details, my gut instinct is that the story of Lindh also has substantial elements hidden from the public. However, of immediate interest is the fact that Radack butted heads with Major General Michael Flynn during that episode. Flynn headed up psychological warfare operations in the Middle East. And having personally dealt with numerous satellites in his orbit while working on the military health database (DMED), my opinion is that it is likely that nothing he is involved with is as it seems publicly. More recently, during the Assange and Snowden episodes, we once again find Radack and Flynn in close orbit. And it is unclear (to me) the degree to which their goals coincide.

When does somebody want for you to associate their name with "integrity"? When does a lawyer need a website to elevate them as a "truthteller"? If I wrote "professional truthteller" at the top of my substack, what sort of person would trust me more?

Sometimes it is clear that there is somebody who is not telling the whole truth. And sometimes, nobody is telling the whole truth.

The Llama Files also documents two very disturbing legal cases listed under the name Jesselyn Alicia Radack, with the birthday on Radack's Wikipedia profile.

Radack was arrested on April 5, 2014 and initially charged with grand larceny (see Virginia code §18.2-95). She was released on her own recognizant and officially charged on April 7th. On June 17th, Officer Lemar Garadizi was subpoenaed as a witness for the state but it appears that Radack was able to plea bargain her way to a reduced misdemeanor charge (trespassing) after the subpoena was served. After pleading no contest on July 9th, Radack was found guilty and given a one-year suspended sentence. The sentence suspension itself was for one year but it doesn’t appear that she was put on any type of probation. She also had to pay a whopping $87 in fines which means that all-in-all she came out of this relatively unscathed.

It was on May 20, 2013 that Edward Snowden arrived in Hong Kong, but within months his lawyer risked a grand larceny felony charge? For what purpose? From what I've gathered, Radack isn't exactly advertising the event, so it probably does not represent some heroic attempt at achieving justice.

Mistakes aside, perhaps Radack is herself a victim who wound up making some extremely ill-advised decisions [that might have ruined the life of a professional coworker and lover]? From Mother Jones in 2004,

Radack’s home detention of sorts began in November 2002, when she was effectively fired from Hawkins, Delafield & Wood, the Washington law firm where she’d been practicing housing law for just seven months after being forced out of the Justice Department’s ethics unit in April 2002. An agent from DOJ’s Inspector General’s Office had spent the summer poking around her new office, informing Radack’s co-workers that she was a “criminal,” suspected of leaking to Newsweek emails she’d written while with the government that were critical of the FBI’s interrogation of “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh. At first, Hawkins partner Cullen MacDonald was supportive, assuring Radack that it was a “hallmark of a government lawyer to be investigated.” But by the fall, he demanded she sign an affidavit saying she didn’t leak the emails, or resign. (For legal reasons, Radack still won’t say whether she gave the emails to Newsweek, but she did claim protection under the Whistleblower Protection Act, which makes it illegal for a government agency to retaliate against someone who may have gone to the press.)

However, this story that all the serious people are concerned with her as a threat to national security does not jive well with her husband's work at the World Bank, and particularly not with her daughter's acceptance to the U.S. Naval Academy.

With a lot adding up that keeps this story from cohering, I note that even though I've been aware of the Fitzgibbon accusations for a couple of years now, I never saw Radack's name attached to them. The story of the allegations and retractions have appeared in numerous articles, such as the Mother Jones article I linked earlier, but never naming the accuser who retracted, or covering the basic details that piece the story together (as the Llama Files did).

There are other articles as well, and some of them mention other women involved in the allegations or who worked around Fitzgibbon, but not a single one mentions all-star whistleblower attorney, truth teller, feminist, and human rights activist Jesselyn Radack.

Sometimes you learn more from the omissions than from the content.