Original Source of the term: While I do not recall precisely when the term occurred to me, I began using it. My first use of the term on X-Twitter appears to be from February 2, 2022. There were a few prior uses of the term under various contexts. I eventually named an article series "Plandemonium" in order to draw attention to the idea.

Plandemonium is the notion that the coincidence of mass chaos in the world—perhaps since September 11, 2001—basically follows according to a plan. The most credible purpose of such a large scale plan is the establishment of some form of New World Order.

The term is absolutely meant to distinguish discussion between the Bigger Picture of such social engineering, and the infotainment documentary "Plandemic", which contains many problematic elements that render the term a poor mantra insofar as it resulted in a chaotic blend of malinformation and building of surrogate voices for people who felt strongly that the public was not being told the truth about many aspects of the declared COVID-19 pandemic.

