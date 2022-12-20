Last night I had a great conversation with the anonymous deep dive researcher "Nick" who goes by @pizzapicklespur (Pizza, Pickles, Pur) on Twitter. While the primary topic was Operation Paperclip, we wove through numerous aspects of military history, war profiteering, and even parapsychology programs—one of which I took part in.

One refreshing piece of our conversation was a discussion of what really happened to Hitler. I don't find the story of his death at the bunker compelling, but have collected only fragments of a full deep dive into the topic over the past few years. Nick shared some recommendations on that story.

After our conversation, I found that I'd previously grabbed the audio version of Annie Jacobsen's Operation Paperclip book, but never listened (I drive less since the plandemonium began). I just fired it up while writing this article.

Oddly, and coincidentally, we wound up on the topic of Huntsville, Alabama where I had friends growing up, and where I ran an outpost of one of my schools a little over a decade ago. This led down the rabbit hole of Remote Viewing and related parapsychology studies that I personally took part in during childhood. Nick has a friend from Huntsville who apparently took part in a Remote Viewing test program of some kind through an independent arm of the program.

After our conversation, somebody on Twitter (who wants to believe that Remote Viewing is something other than a psychological warfare operation program spurred on by nightclub magicians who insisted their illusions were real magic) pointed me toward Remote Viewer, Edward Riordan, who has timestamps of his own drawings from late 2017 of what could be described as the rubbery fibrin clots as seen in Died Suddenly (and elsewhere).

It's just my luck that Riordan didn't manage to see who might have manipulated the DMED data.

Is this amazing proof of Remote Viewing (actually, full on psychic prediction of future objects)?

I very much doubt it.

What Does a Remote Viewer Tell Us About the Fibrin Clots from Died Suddenly?

I suspect absolutely nothing. But I do think it could potentially tell us something about the DoD's involvement in the plandemonium.

Let us start from the Big Picture view: The DoD is the obvious common thread.

Remote Viewing (at least as a formal study, for some definition of "formal") was perhaps first conceived at the Stanford Research Institute, but brought into Jim Channing's military supersoldier program. If I ever have the time, I'll write more about that program, but suffice it to say that my strong opinion is that this program was only about paranormal phenomena on the surface. It was run out of Fort Bragg, which is the home of the Army's two Psychological Warfare Operations Groups (POGs), and I feel certain that mass psychological manipulation was the goal.

Meanwhile, there is a mountain of evidence of the DoD's involvement in the plandemonium, but I'll skip past making or repeating those arguments for the moment.

Next, I would like to examine some of what I see in Riordan's [Verified] reddit group interview about his claimed talents.

As a rule of thumb, when I see anyone begin the description of anything with "temporal communications" or "theory of consciousness", I open my desk drawer to locate my bag of heavy salt grains. It takes a few.

If only he had more money, perhaps he could open the interdimensional portal the DoD missed after several hundred million dollars in funding. Huh. But would he allow neutral researchers to examine his "findings"?

Don't worry—Riordan understands proof all on his own, so outside observers aren't even necessary.

Personally, I think it's appropriate to think through the downside of such research. Really, somebody needs to get Riordan to watch Stranger Things. With enough Patreon subscribers, Riordan really might open an interdimensional portal. But if I know anything—anything at all—it's that these things do not end well.

But understand that Riordan is risking his own brain for all this—for the betterment of humanity.

Okay, kidding aside…this would feel unnecessarily caustic were it not actually so important. But the psychological operations at play [during what I've long argued is a controlled splitting of the world economy ahead of the failure of the dollar] are blinding people, and that keeps people from using honest information to prepare for hard times to come.

It is noteworthy that Riordan does not seem to be military-trained. When the Remote Viewing and related programs were shut down at the DoD in the late 90s (for what looked on paper like a total failure to achieve what serious people would describe as actionable results), suddenly training went civilian. Those whose careers had revolved around the DoD programs began running classes and writing books on Remote Viewing. Amazingly, despite what seems like a consistent insistence by practitioners on not being tested by neutral researchers, people flocked to the subject. I personally view this as a sort of Ponzi competition that perhaps works like a personality sieve (ahem). After all, the entire field of research was brought into the DoD after Channing spent two years studying psychopathy and New Age cult gurus.

Are the blue ribbon winners of the Public Psychic Pageant actually still independent of the DoD? Or does making a living this way require the support of a military organization that has a stake in nudging people who buy the Remote Viewing Traveling Road Show?

Work With Me

While I poke [a whole lotta] fun at these parapsychology programs that seem (ahem) very coincidentally associated with the exact cadre in the military associated with psychological warfare operations, understand that I do keep an open mind. Perhaps I am wrong, and these sorts of psychic powers (that are sometimes faked by people who might be described as on the losing side of various Pareto distributions) can in fact be achieved by some subset of humans. What I don't understand is why none of them reach out to me. I reached out to Uri Gellar, and invited him onto my program, in fact. If what these claimed Remote Viewers can do is true, there is no way in the world that a trader like me who already averages three-digit annualized returns breaking down structural inefficiencies in markets and stepping in front of trading scams would not be able to make Phat Stacks of Cash by identifying revealing targets for such a skill.

Phat Stacks of Cash higher than all the money ever raised on Patreon.

What many self-proclaimed psychics reply in return is often that greed interferes with the process. But (1) that didn't stop Uri Gellar from selling his talents to supposedly find untapped oil fields (where is he during the global gas/fertilizer crisis?), and (2) the greater goal would be proving the value of the skill that could save humanity. If we could crush markets continuously (I know I can hold up my piece of that bargain), imagine how many kids would want to grow up developing their Third Eye (not the one that might grow after a bad vaccine lot). If genuine, the psychic revolution could be that thing that saves humanity while preventing the frighteningly perceived need to channel people into the transhumanist future.

While some firm conclusions may yet be out of reach, I'm happy to start small. I'd like to understand why it is that psychics have stronger tendencies toward loud clothing and affectations. That would be a start to some fascinating research.

