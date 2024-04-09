Other Plandemonium Tales can be found here at the Campfire.wiki. Find more discussion at the RTE Locals community. The Summary of the Remote Viewing Program will be updated to reflect the contents of this article.

This past Sunday I gave an interview with Matt Ehret regarding my research into MOBS, the acronym I've begun to use for the Military-Occult-Banking Syndicate that incorporates so much of the world's power networks. The discussion can be viewed here on Rumble:

The discussion includes a lot of the Bigger Picture including elements of apparent controlled opposition (including UFO cults and military intelligence) in the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) during the plandemonium. Several new connections came out of the talk, including a gentleman who sent me some of his own research into the connection between the CIA, Scientology, and Remote Viewing. This additional new research helps round out the case I've been building that Starget/Remote Viewing was a fake paranormal investigation that was really a trauma-based mind control experiment conducted on U.S. citizens that is connected to and downstream from MKULTRA.

At least as per my own collection of the evidence, this is firmly past the realm of "conspiracy theory", though I am still organizing documentation of testimony (including my own experiences) about what went on in these experiments.

Documentation:

