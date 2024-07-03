" For God and the Empire ." -Motto of the Order of the British Empire

If the magicians of the British Empire mastered just one thing, it's how to have a polite, well-mannered discussion over tea, probably grown in China, about how to get two highly related groups in a geographic area to massacre one another so that British suits need not be cleaned at the end of the business day.

I blinked when I saw that the Sri Lankan rapper Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasm, better known as M.I.A., was godmother to one of Assange's children. Blink. Blink.

Bang bang. Ching ching. Or Chitty Chitty, Bang Bang?

Since I hate typing "M.I.A." over and over, I'm going to go with "Maya" for the remainder of this article. Fun fact: Maya is both a river in Russia, and also means "magic" or "illusion" in Vedic texts. In Buddhism, it more specifically refers to a mental defect that prevents people from recognizing their own role in deceitful illusions. Māyā also gave birth to Gautama Buddha.

While Maya is not quite a one hit wonder, her "Paper Planes" smash hit consists of some rebellious (and dishearteningly nihilistic) lyrics sung over the Clash's epic "Straight to Hell", a punk rock critique of the British Empire tied together with America's participation in trashing-to-dominate Asia, damn the consequences or the people left behind. The Clash hit was the perfect underappreciated and undersold hypnotic rhythm to import into punk consciousness in the internet era.

"King Solomon he never live 'round here" ends the last verse, and I'm sure this invites multiple potential interpretations, some of which have something to do with various interpretations of empire with an occult spin.

Since Maya burst into public consciousness so quickly, we should trace her roots back a bit. She was a Sri Lankan musician in her early 30s when fame struck, having immigrated as a refugee of the Sri Lankan Civil War twenty years prior. And she had some anger over being an outsider in London, though we might wonder how she was selected for admission among twenty million or so Sri Lankans.

This is the point at which we need a history lesson. Don't worry—it's interesting!

Maya's father, Arul Pragasam, was a Tamil revolutionary who also spent time training with Palestinians if I understand correctly. In 1975, around the time Maya was born, Arul was part of the Tamil group that formed Eelam Revolutionary Organization of Students (EROS). This group was organized not in Jaffna, the Tamil stronghold of northern Sri Lanka, but in Wandsworth, England outside of London. This is a strange place to be for a twenty-six-year-old who recently scored an engineering degree in Russia.

EROS?

Is the Greek God of love and sex perhaps a bit inappropriate as a symbol among Hindus struggling against a policy of rape-to-control-and-convert (we'll get to that)? Are there sporting English chaps sharing a giggle at the end of the day in some pub west of London?

I think British Intelligence (and their friends in the CIA) often makes the mistake of overly-consistent branding with the terrorist and revolutionary groups it conjures. Look through the list of terrorist groups around the world on Wikipedia and you'll see a weird commonality, like all of them sent off to the same FIVERR artist to purchase a logo. The acronyms and labels too often point to Biblical references or gods of Egypt/Rome/Greece. These are only pithy in the minds of those whom you might describe as Westerners who need to be kept in the Matrix, accidentally encouraging the illusion.

Sharing a graffiti artist probably makes it easier for the Secretary of the Ministry of Spooks to manage the affiliate program, amirite?

Understand that the moment Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) achieved independence (or "independence") from the British Raj shortly after India did the same in the late 1940s, the Sinhalese Buddhists became aggressive against the Tamil Hindu population with whom relatively peaceful relations had been shared for several centuries prior. As if out of nowhere. It was all extremely aggressive in a, "The new rules are that we always win and get to rape your family," sort of way. Sometimes entire towns have converted to Buddhism just to stop the targeted rape in their communities.

Probably because all the British gentlemen stopped organizing their little brown neighbors?

"Bwahahahaha!"

Yeah, it's as absurd as it sounds, but I do think that's part of the intended propaganda messaging. If you're going to try to fool all of the people, all of the time, you're going to have to fool them one personality type at a time. Maybe fragment their communities with culture wars, then provide them with online communities of highly aligned mental spaces run by operators in your occult network. Keep everyone's eyeballs off the obvious gaps of logic in the fake history sold to children in textbooks.

Now, I need to prepare you for a leap over a bit of dissonance. I had to prepare myself for it as I trudged through several hundred thousand pages of history since I retired nearly eight years ago. Recall that the full story of Lawrence of Arabia is that (1) "Arabia" was partitioned into states destined to stoke instability through tribal rivalries, and (2) Colonel Lawrence turned out to be a spy who probably understood that was his mission all along. I bring this up because there are still people so trusting as to fail to recognize the harsh realities of psychological warfare—particularly as employed by the British Empire. This is after all an Empire whose activities led to the deaths of more than 100 million Asians and Africans during the 19th century alone—more than all those who died during the two "World Wars", and a scale that would have made Neo-Theosophy's swastika troops from WWII blush.

So, while the British Empire was busy retreating from an unarmed mob of walkers led by an old man in robes academically trained at the Inner Temple in the City of London…

Really, that clause is just too much to write without stopping to laugh. Is there any stupider story in all of fake history? Really, it's just too much. Okay, let's get back in the flow…

So, while the British Empire was busy feigning a retreat from an unarmed mob of walkers led by an old man in robes academically trained at the Inner Temple in the City of London, the Theosophical Society (TS) stepped in to play good cop. And while most of the TS's influence was aimed at larger India, their influence in Ceylon was proportionally larger. Theosophical-trained Gandhi instructed the hindu Tamils in the north about how to peacefully integrate old and new ways, flanked by the British-promoted Rabindranath Tagore (the heir to a great opium empire front concocted by British opium dealers as a double-cross of an agreement with China after the First Opium War), Theosophical Society leader Henry Olcott raised up Buddhism among the Sinhalese from Colombo. For telling the Buddhists, who trailed the Tamils (who dominated the ranks of English speakers among the South Asians on the island) in economic opportunity, that they were victims of the arrangement of shared power on the island, Olcott was elevated as the only foreign National Hero in Sri Lanka. A statue was erected at the railroad station (which might as well have been the new temple given the way most temples went into disuse after the British rolled in, setting up their Cybernetic Empire).

The Sinhalese and Tamils make up the vast majority of the Sri Lankan population, though it is noteworthy that during the brutal colonial era Malay and Indonesian noble families fled the terror of the Dutch and British East India Companies, settling in Sri Lanka. Like the Burghers, they never left. But tensions in Sri Lanka swirl around the ruling Sinhalese Buddhists and large minority Hindu Tamils, who are only slightly less related than the Hutus and the Tutsis. There are lessons here, folks!

With legislative power at their disposal, the Sinhalese-dominated government began to write policy that pushed power and opportunity into the hands of the Sinhalese Buddhists. As Tamils protested, a systematic process of violence began that often involved targeted gang rapes of the women and children of families who opposed the process. In some cases, entire towns converted to Buddhism just to stop the abuse.

You may be wondering what the TS was doing about all this. But the TS had likely accomplished its goals and were busy becoming more invisible on the international stage, focusing their efforts on raising up South Asian leaders to run the show among the "Non-Aligned Movement" (most blatant propaganda messaging during the whole Cold War?!), and promoting the TS agenda from positions that appear independent and organic if you don't look too closely.

During all of this, the populations of India and Sri Lanka explode. Western corporations come in selling GMO crops and chemical fertilizer, which now cannot be withdrawn without shattering entire economies, binding the South Asian continent to a committed population of two billion from which Western corporations routinely profit. Yes, these are the same corporations who get together to speak through the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and the Club of Rome to complain at you about overpopulation and resource limitations.

"Suck it up, global citizen."

Exploding populations raised the number of frustrated people, which set the stage for Arul (Maya's dad) to step in with EROS and stoke tensions in demonstrations around sporting events that turned the largely one-sided violence into a full on Sinhalese-Tamil brawl. By 1987, it was full blown civil war, which disguises an otherwise asymmetric brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing by the increasingly dominant Buddhist majority, funded by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Because the Western bankers were probably preparing that debt slavery from the start. They always do.

The fighting also gave cover to a growing sex trafficking operation run out of Colombo, Sri Lanka's largest city. While the Wikipedia article on human trafficking in Sri Lanka focuses on the probably-Western-engineered-and-named Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), it is noteworthy that reports of wartime rape were always one-sided, with the Tamils refraining from such atrocities. That's what happens when you build a Wiki with a policy that only allows citation from sources that are loyal to the Empire. Still, government reports, such as this one from the U.S. State Department, compile almost exclusively information from Sinhalese-controlled Colombo, which has become well-known as a source or pitstop for traffickers moving young women to wealthy oil nations like Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the U.A.E. And the ocean traffic in between Sri Lanka and the Middle East is controlled by whom, exactly?

Arul (Maya's father) later moved to London where he is head of the UK's Sustainable Development initiative.

You're shitting me.

I shit you not. It sounds very humanizing for a guy who not only didn't raise his daughter personally, but who told her he was her uncle when he did manage to find time to visit Jaffna. I'm not calling the guy a British operative and traitor to his people, but such stories on the subcontinent seem so common that I'll call it "my default position," for the moment.

But speaking of fertilizer, a major food crisis in Sri Lanka was engineered when government advisors promoting sustainable development without chemicals (a great goal, sans population explosion into structurally dependent proportions) passed a policy that immediately shifted the entire island of Sri Lanka to organic farming. It took less than a year for massive agricultural collapse to thrust the nation into chaos.

Call it a lesson to South Asian nations considering sloughing off the intellectual property regime of the Empire?

Those politicians are led by the Rajapaska family, which were all educated at schools built by British missionaries…and…take a guess…leaders of the Theosophical Society. This includes Ananda College, founded by Henry Olcott, where Jiddu Krishnamurti's rapist Charles Leadbeater presided over young boys from the outset.

"Is it always the Theosophical Society?!"

Weird. I know. Who knew? But now that I've seen it, I can't unsee it, and it's a bit like Rockefeller money: it's nearly everywhere that smells fishy when you get close enough to the source. In fact, I rarely find one without the other.

While Maya is somehow raised up as a voice decreeing the plight of Sri Lanka's Tamil Tigers, the megahit "Paper Planes" verily skips past the tens of millions of South Asians dead in the wake of the British Raj, and the way Sri Lanka was set up, under the illusion of democracy, as a debt slave nation.

The music video focuses instead on New York, justifying the gangster lifestyle that must be something like an inevitability in racist America…which absorbs by far the greatest number of immigrants of any nation in the world. There is a bit of irony in the stereotyping of the people of any large nation, but more so in this case.

Don't take this as me skipping over a good, juicy critique of America. Do. Not. Get. Me. Started. For now. But I'm not sure the biggest critique, at this point, is that Americans live in the illusion of a Republic, acting as tools to take the blame for the violence of the invisible, totalitarian, British-centric Globalist Empire.

Maya explains the title "Paper Planes" in terms of paper visa documents bringing immigrants into the U.S. in a way that would be equivalent to taking down the towers as happened on 9/11. That would be a little less aggressively creepy were we not in the midst of a stunningly engineered mass immigration issue that has pushed American partisans to the brink in a way that has talks of civil war or secession looking more realistic than ever in our lifetimes. Also…

Painting owned by Jeffrey Epstein

Am I being silly wondering if there is a connection here?

Understand that I'm not shy or easily offended. I grew up in a home where hippies, punks, and random people might at any moment wonder naked, in altered states or otherwise, in or out of any door, perhaps even into the woods behind the house, perhaps with most anything painted on their body, singing or screaming most anything that might be anywhere from beautiful opera to Satanic death metal. But I find the NFL's halftime shows to be boring displays of provocative "Satanic for the heck of it" nonsense. Finding out that the NFL sued M.I.A. for 8-digits over the middle finger, which "tarnished the reputation" of the league makes me wonder if the real motive was to stick it to an artist whose goal was to stick it in America's face from the status of a billionaire bootlegging-banking-"environmentalist" family.

Or perhaps to bring attention to her? The suit was settled, but the settlement was not made public. Perhaps it was settled for a dollar?