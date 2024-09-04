Click here for other RTE articles on The Technology Wars. Join the discussion at the bleeding edge at the RTE Locals community.

The man in the video embedded in the article above is one of my former students from Alabama, Nikhil Goel. Here he is on X-Twitter talking about practicing his problem solving skills with artificial intelligence entrepreneur Alexandr Wang, who himself worked through programs that I helped build two decades ago. At least several of my former students have worked with Aleksandr at and prior to Scale AI.

That's a bit of a brag, but that's not my point so much as helping set the stage of the conversation with readers. What the two young men are discussing on Twitter are the national Math Olympiad competition problems. Many of us who enjoyed them still work them years later because they are problems that challenge so many dimensions of thinking skills. It is not unusual to find the smartest people in any technical industry discussing some of those problems.

While I rewrote this problem (pulled from one of the Math Olympiads) into a goofy story, part of the reason I wrote it up was to test the interest, capability, and honesty of the anointed "geniuses" in the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM). The solution that I wrote up would be considered "beautiful" or "the book solution" by mathematicians. It was better than the solutions published after the competition by two very well respected math professors who have numerous medals from the International Mathematical Olympiad between them, including golds. This was around the time that I had begun to suspect the MFM of being almost entirely one giant LARP, with fake statistical arguments spewing from people like Steve Kirsch faster than anyone with any mathematical sense could try to calmly (and maddeningly) steer him. (Yes, there are a few honest people being kept in personalized halls of mirrors.)

Sadly, with the extremely LARPy military health database project that pushed me over the edge of any remaining trust, I stopped working on the statistical details of any of the plandemonium problems knowing that I would be snowed in for the sake of promoting incompetent or dishonest actors. That was the point at which I shifted focus to studying the history of the occult and its relationships to psychological operations, which is a harder nut to crack than any math problem I've ever encountered.

During the 2008-2009 school year, I worked with Nikhil and several students from the flagship public high school in Huntsville, Alabama. This is a school from which many brilliant minds have graduated, often the children of NASA engineers, university mathematicians and scientists, and from among the growing biotech industry in the area. There were four boys there, all seniors, who were very sharp. They ended the school's nearly twenty-year drought at the state's math championship, and some or all of them qualified as among the 200 or so students in the nation who take the U.S. Mathematical Olympiad each year. I honestly cannot recall if Nikhil qualified, which is to say that he was clearly capable. Had I been able to work with him from middle school onward, he might have been one of the top national scorers at such a competition.

But Nikhil's personality and perhaps personal mission was not as a mathematician. I was momentarily shocked when, as a high school senior, he explained to me that he wanted to study to be a Project Manager. In my mind, that was the sort of job that usually came as a career shift that started with more traditional paths of scientists and engineers. Among those who found themselves able to both handle their projects, and manage or teach others in their environments, some people simply transition into management roles, possibly after an additional year or two in a graduate program designed to…something…I think usually network, plus whatever social engineering directives (attempted brainwashing) the universities are tasked with.

Of course, that brainwashing doesn't work on everyone. The most successful leaders are not mired down in Woke ideology, a point I'll come back to in future writing. In the meantime, ask yourself if these two particular young tech leaders look unhappy that they didn't spend their youths partying with the country club kids instead of studying (really cool) math and engineering with smaller cohorts of friends. Their sacrifices were not as unsociable as most Americans seem to think. While I don't know Alexandr personally, I can attest that Nikhil was a socially well-balanced teenager.

These days, most of the 20-somethings and 30-somethings at this stage of the tech game seem to be Asian-Americans. I would argue [strongly] that this is not because Asians have higher IQs, a metric that is an unfortunate and destructive psyop that we all need to move past. In fact, India has one of the lowest average national IQs outside of Sub-Saharan Africa. And when demographics are normalized (that's a long story for another day), the U.S. still has one of the highest such aggregate intelligence metrics in the world.

A sad reality is that the European-American families with the most power stopped caring that our educational system was broken backward. The Asian-American families simply tack on what is needed at home, often with programs like the ones I built for most of the two decades prior to the World Health Organization yelling, "Panic!" Families with a combination of political power and wealth often allow their kids to avoid the hard labor that deprives them of the decadent experience of adolescence [that corrupts their minds]. So long as the kids work hard at something in college, then spend a few years in an office doing something, they can simply manage the family wealth later on. Stupid stock market returns have allowed for that circus over the past few generations.

Euro-American descendents outside that wealthy class are simply languishing, with little understanding of their predicament. This is the larger story as to why white Americans are suddenly dying in their 20s and 30s from drug and alcohol issues. And too many Americans are dependent on happy pills to stop and meditate on the problem for clarity.

In 2019, I briefly moved to Chattanooga after an invitation from an investment fund manager to build one of my math programs there—not for the wealthy white kids or hard-working Asian immigrant families—but for the poorest of the poor kids in the ghetto.

That's me playing chess at the bottom with a rising sixth grader from a violent, crime-ridden neighborhood—the poorest of the poor in the city, where few children live with more than one biological parent, and some none. I drove down to the park and played chess with him and some of his friends. After a couple of games, I gave him the same math interview I've given to more than a thousand white and Asian (and other) students at my schools. And he performed about as well with it as the thousand or so mostly suburban kids I've interviewed. I believe that had I not been run out of town in Chattanooga, that I would be running Tennessee's top math team program there out of the ghetto, proving with certainty the absurdity to which the United States has been subjected through the Prussian-modeled trauma factories we call schools.

Nikhil is now the Chief Commercial Officer of a company called Archer. He was previously at Uber where his team researched a way to engineer air taxis that were originally going to premier in Las Vegas, shuttling some of the many wealthy patrons between the rooftops of the various casinos and hotels. That would have been a great test market.

Instead, Las Vegas was subject to mass murder from above.

Along his journey, Nikhil met with men like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And for whatever all those meetings were worth, he seems to have found Asia more interested in his product than the United States.

If you haven't watched already, the ten minutes of your time is worth it. If you've been trained to think, "lithium bad," think about the whole use of energy and resources on both sides of the ledger. What Nikhil and others like him are doing is finding ways to reduce the grand sum of energy and resources costs. In business, this is known as a win-win, and it simultaneously sidesteps the political conversations around environmental pollution and sustainable development. That's not to say there aren't still hurdles, but I suspect Nikhil and his team will simply engineer solutions to the unknown unknowns as they arrive.

Everywhere Controlled

I have previously written about my doubts about the technological juggernaut image of China, and my understanding of the controlled independence of India from the British Empire. What I have grown to suspect is that all nations and all peoples have been brought to their knees by the Molochian machinery of a network that has been socially engineering the world for many generations, keeping everyone at just the right level of stupid or powerlessness. I bring these stories of exceptional Asian-American tech leaders up because of the way that it fits the alternative model, while far too much information fails to fit anywhere in the standard model. You may not yet see every domino in the line that I believe they line up. But if you see at least some of them, you may want to step back to examine the Bigger Picture. Try zooming in and zooming out to dodge the Gell-Mann amnesia and other warping effects that keep us trapped in the Matrix.

