From a Now-Private Post to Robert Malone’s Substack

Back in August of last year, I was alerted to Robert Malone grouping me into a "hate cult" that was supposedly terrorizing him. The claim (above) has been edited multiple times, but it is still false and defamatory. My Substack income has since plummeted by around $17,000 per annum, and instead of being more focused on statistics that could sway minds and save lives, I'm forced to research the details of people involved in the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) to unravel the form and level of control of the dissidents.

Is this the behavior of a man of Integrity as the Malone Doctrine is based around? Is it helping or hurting the cause of getting to the bottom of what has taken place during the plandemonium?

To be clear: The original claim was that I [aggressively] edited his Wikispooks page. I have never edited any Wikispooks page. I contacted Malone, but he never responded.

Due to an article I found or somebody sent me (I don't recall) at the Scientific Progress substack, I saw the new change in which Malone crossed out the "spooks" portion of the claim and added "(camp)". What is he even talking about? I'm guessing almost nobody who reads the claim will understand how to check the claim, which is to say that this appears to be intentionally sloppy communication by a highly qualified rigorous thinker and communicator.

The wiki (camp) page is Robert Malone's page at the Campfire Wiki, which I organized a volunteer group to build back in 2021. The goal was to provide the crowd concerned with organizing information with an option outside of the highly controlled world of Wikipedia. At the time the wiki was built, I thought it would be one of the single best weapons in the fight against the (mis/dis/mal) information firehose. However, a few months into the project, I was confused: None of the MFM leadership was making use of or promoting the wiki. By the end of 2021, I felt sabotaged on several fronts, and I began voicing concerns privately about controlled opposition to at least a few ears who would listen.

In early 2022, I was trying to make noise about all the signs that Omicron looked artificial, and not like an immediate descendant of the Wuhan virus strain (at least according to published sequences, which are only as trustworthy as they are). It frustrated me that none of the MFM leadership would pay attention. This included Bret Weinstein (who introduced Malone along with Steve Kirsch to the world), who showed up to a meeting I put together on the topic, told me that he wouldn't support the notion/hypothesis, and left without hearing any of the evidence. Around 19 months later he broached the topic on his podcast, taking it seriously on only a fraction of the evidence that I wrote about, and never mentioned that I'd brought it to his attention. Weinstein does wax often about how we should be listening to the people who got things right.

Now, if you go to Robert Malone's Campfire Wiki page, you can see the entire history of edits of his page. There are scores of edits, but none from me since 2021, and none that I suspect anyone would characterize as negative, much less aggressive. To be clear, I have only one account and have not edited the wiki in any way aside from directly through my own account. All of the more recent edits (the most recent of which is a full year old), were made by Liam Sturgess, whom I generally trust as a good documentarian, but in no way directed to make any edits. I wasn't aware of his work on the page, and I haven't even bothered to look through to see if there is anything that would look anything but neutral. One way or another, you can note that Malone has not protested any of the information, which all seems pretty well documented, with 45 total citations.

Looking back to early 2022, I stopped work collecting and summarizing data on Omicron when Malone called me (Feb 8) and asked me to look into the Defense Medical Epidemiological Database (DMED). That was not long after my wife and I settled into a rental home after our prior dwelling was destroyed a few weeks after I met Malone for the first time in Puerto Rico. That was a bizarre trip that I should write more completely about, but I recall a lot of strange behavior from the Malones, including Jill just glaring at me for no reason I could understand. I don't think we had ever spoken a word to one another at that point.

My findings did not fit the narrative promoted by the whistleblowers and their attorneys of ~10x increases in illness among military personnel (who was going to believe that, anyhow?), though there were still exceptional signals of harm—yet essentially nobody in the MFM seems to use the graphs I put together at all. Worse, I began to accumulate observations of military intelligence running psyops supporting the original incorrect claims of the whistleblowers, and the MFM leadership went hands off the topic. In multiple cases, I was told this was due to an intelligence directive. Why on this very round Earth would the dissident movement be taking orders from the intelligence agencies of the government that thrust all this on us?

On a couple of occasions, I confronted people (fairly I thought) I had been in discussions with who seemed to talk about me in a way that obtusely routed around my work on the military health database. The result was that I got attacked repeatedly. Worse is that I was nearly run off the road by a vehicle that had tailed me for weeks prior, and whose occupants had confined (handcuffed) me after (apparently falsely) presenting themselves as federal law enforcement. It strikes me that public support by your peers makes such attacks less possible, but all my support was withdrawn over the crime of being honest. It didn't matter that I was putting together a better case that included both [real] vaccine harms and also where to look for the conspiracy to muddy the data.

Was I made into a villain and harassed for the purpose of burying my work, burying the Campfire wiki, all while preventing me from continuing to lay out the best case that the quasi-vaccines do not work at all and harm people?

Do you think Malone's behavior is incidental to that, or that he is an operator?

Hiding the Horseshit in the Barn?

Malone has since changed the settings on his post that defames me so that only paid subscribers can read it. What sort of man behaves this way?

And why does his circle of heroes, who say things like, "I vouch for Robert Malone," in a sort of, "You're either with us, or you're against us," sort of tone, care that he abandons honesty this way—and that it's aimed at somebody who had given up a lucrative career (and safety) in 2021 to spend 80 hours a week researching all that had gone wrong during the plandemonium?

Is that what "unity" means?

Is that what "integrity" means?

Call it like you see it.

I can't help but to spend some time now building a visual profile of the Malones.

Let me know if I've missed anything. I'll try to write it all up soon.

