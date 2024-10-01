Some more active conversation about topics such as this can be found at the RTE Locals channel. Other articles on Theosophy and social engineering can be found here.

First, I have been interviewed by Geopolitics & Empire about my research into Kamala's family lineage, and it's relationship with the Theosophical Society.

I was also interviewed by Peter Duke:

Peter spelled my name correctly four out of five times, so we'll be forgiving.

There is new evidence that the background of the family of Kamala Harris is not what we have been told. Before getting into the details, I would like to summarize the implications, including those discussed in my previous article:

The Deep State is almost certainly helping Harris hide the implications of Harris's family background. The intelligence agencies should certainly be able to do better than me as a lone researcher, working from home with open source intelligence.

The mainstream media, as well as nearly all of the alt media, seems complicit in the lack of investigation that a reasonable person should expect in the course of due diligence for a Presidential candidate.

Every detail of what has been uncovered about both sides of Harris's family suggests that Harris is a planned candidate of the British (globalist) Empire.

This story fits squarely into the theory of the Theosophical Society as an arm of the Empire's Military Occult Banking Syndicate (MOBS).

Is this the British Empire trying to firm up the yoke around its primary military arm? Is this the real meaning behind the corona("crown”)virus plandemonium, and the confusing arrangement of World War E?

In the video above, Candace Owens explores Kamala Harris's paternal lineage. This exploration continues in a second video.

Peter Duke used ChatGPT to summarize the second video:

Ultimately, it seems very possible, if not likely, that Kamala Harris's paternal lineage has been lied about. There are many potential interpretations, but if the hiding of Kamala's roots is an organized scheme, then it may very well be that the woman on the right below is her real paternal grandmother. You can decide for yourself.

Personally, I wouldn't have given the theory too much consideration a few short years ago. However, after studying the social engineering history of the Theosophical Society, and discovering Kamala's material family's relationship with that organization, I consider it likely that most all of Kamala's life has been a fraudulent scheme, right down to her relationship with Montel Williams.

What do I mean by that last part?

I began putting together a map of the talk show circuit after my study of Rajneesh's (Osho's) Neo-Sanyassen cult that included a [now memory holed] member of the British Royal Family. The talk shows gave Ma Anand Sheela a lot of attention for a crazy woman who plotted a bioterror attack and numerous murders. It is nonsensical that she served merely 29 months in prison.

Just the Oprah portion of this map alone includes a whole lot of gurus and sex offenders, and I've barely gotten started. The map also reveals a significant set of talk show hosts with military intelligence backgrounds—particularly people with ties to the Office of Naval Intelligence.

Why is it always the Navy, most of all, in the middle of psyops run on the American people?

More pertinent, when it does or doesn't tie back to the Navy, why does it always seem to tie back to the British Empire?

Share