" Reality is what you can get away with ." -Robert Anton Wilson

Is it this picture or the man who is generated by artificial intelligence?

Looking back at the Assange rape case, it strikes me that the details discussed in the media and alt media make for the perfect culture war grenade. What was the law where they were? What level of consent took place? What level of consent is ethical among people with a relationship? Were there substances involved? Was a condom used? Was a condom supposed to be used? He said what? She said what? Feet drug. Complaint withdrawn. Intersections with politics from a variety of independent vectors?

Differences of opinion were likely often based on a variety of biases, whether or not the conclusions were correct. I suspected that more than a few friendships ended or were damaged over it.

And after all the battles of the culture wars that have spun the world into turmoil over the past few decades, ramping up like the temperature of the water that boiled the frogs, I have to wonder if that was the point.

I Want to Be Brief, But I Can't

" So, in the long run, we go back to my notion that the only art form the United States has ever created is the TV commercial. That is our art form, And that’s how we control people. And it’s a world of illusions. And it’s a world of false claims ." -Gore Vidal

I wanted to type up a quick, superficial two-pager as a basic warning, but somehow I always get sucked into making a more rigorous argument, so this took up the larger part of my week. But it needed to be done.

My Thesis: Assange is almost surely a disinformation agent—not for Putin (a masterful misdirection), but for the British Empire which shapeshifted into a nearly invisible form. That invisibility spell was cast by a combination of Psychiatrists via the Tavistock Institute, Economists through the London School of Economics, and through the United States of America's debt-based dollar.

And the United States may simply be another nation to be sucked into playing the role of war failure, in service to the British Empire.

I'm willing to be wrong about some or all the pieces of this thesis, but I am invited to make the case by the startling void of voices discussing the many holes and contradictions among the primary competing narratives. My thesis will be hard to swallow for those who have taken refuge in the alt media, certain that the mainstream media manipulates the truth. But I think that the better model is that the mainstream and alt media work together to form the Hegelian dialectic that has turned into Hegelian pinball culture war on every continent, and in every nation.

Understand that I was once a bit lost in the totalitarian hall of mirrors that is mass media, and I take no joy in being the bearer of bad news [again]. But the fact is that almost everyone has a few more levels to attend to before any of us can red pill out of the Matrix. And you're going to have to move past the "problem, synthesis, solution" mantra of Hegelian dialectic to understand that the dialectic implies controlled opposition on a theatrical level. I'll cover that paradigm completion in a future article.

Earlier this week I saw the headline announcing the release of Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange. Here, I issue a warning to observers who have not yet looked beneath the surface. My model of the Military Occult Banking Syndicate (MOBS) better informs the discussion, allowing for us to dispense with conjured illusions of opposition.

While my time constraints only allow for so much documentation on this story, I have as usual prepared a graph for readers and researchers to examine. I only have so much time that I want to commit to the discussion, and I am going with the minimum. The graph is weak on some details that any Assange biographer would include, but you can get that elsewhere. I fully expect that some helpful readers will drop more facts and citations in the comments, as is often the case on these topics that could be the subject of a thick book. Time permitting, I will add new information to the graph.

My focus was on the MOBS connections—specifically those related to the Theosophy-driven social engineering and mind control projects that define the globalist fascist cybernetic enterprise. The Assange story bootstraps the case that children have been raised in cults following a prepared and artificial global religion, subjected to trauma-based mind control in order to ensure their direction, limitations, and compliance. I understand the process better than most because I was one of those children, though I was difficult-to-impossible to hypnotize and uncompleted as a trauma-driven project.

I'm certain that I could find much more, but this is a side show that only supports my general research thesis insofar as it is a revealing case in point, and may be used to help sculpt upcoming election perceptions—or upcoming war perceptions?

How a CIA Magic Trick Might Work

Do not take any section of this article in isolation. There are a lot of stories that do not add up, but in isolation might not sway a neutral or biased mind to reconsider accepted narratives (whether those are "official" narratives or the "alt" narratives that may or may not be a rigorous and genuine set of alternative truths, however you might define that).

Were I running an intelligence agency, I would certainly plant controlled opposition for the purpose of stoking and stringing along people who know how dirty official information streams can be, and who are wary of most or all authorities. I would green light the release of a certain amount of factually true information that did not damage Big Picture plans, and might even exhaust attention and hours of time by quality researchers pursuing unimportant stories. Sometimes that (dis)information could be sculpted to create arguments in a culture war-esque sort of way. Pizzagate, anyone?

It is worth noting, for instance, that Wikileaks released "Church" of Scientology files that were almost entirely information that was well-known from other sources. Nothing particularly damaging. Is there anyone who believes that there aren't highly damaging files on Scientology that could be captured and released. Scientology's files on psychiatrist Jolly West alone would be worth gold for the public to understand given West's association with MKULTRA, remote viewing, biowarfare, the Charles Manson case, and both Kennedy assassinations. Recall that Scientology is a Neo-Theosophy organization whose founder expressed eugenics as a goal, and mind control technology as its methodology. We will see Theosophy and Neo-Theosophy pop up again and again throughout Assange's tale.

Were I the CIA director controlling a disinformation psyop as described, I would create the appearance of conflict between the CIA and the disinformation operator. A scary assassination plot would do.

Somehow, I doubt that the CIA has all sorts of people at the "need to know" threshold for information on assassinations who go running to…Yahoo! News all at once, and without detection, to blab about targeted journalists. That Michael Isikoff expresses zero skepticism about the purpose of the information being fed to him, much less whether it is possible for him to be fed that information without the CIA knowing the sources of the leak, strikes me as unlikely-to-absurd. But if you find him trustworthy, stop a few times as you read through this article and ask, "Why wouldn't Yahoo! or any other news service tell me about that?" The most common disinformation tactic is the sculpted omission of important details.

But Assange fans are not likely to take the time to stop and think all of that through. Most of them have jobs and families, or at least scheduled hours of first person shooters in their parents' basements. While some of them might be willing to read a book like Deconstructing Wikileaks, many may never see any reason they might want to seek out such a book. Those whose minds were already successfully steered toward a state of bias will generally find themselves in an increasingly militant mindset, ready to spread the Gospel of Assange, and instinctively dismiss important information that might encourage general skepticism.

The thought experiment about Assange representing a CIA Magic Trick is meant to open the mind to the need to examine all possible models (there are certainly even more of them) of the tale at hand so that we can begin a dispassionate process of examining the details of the story. The John Young thread of the Wikileaks story is one that helps us begin to compare whatever models we might have in mind.

Young knew Assange from cypherpunk circles, and joined the Wikileaks board in 2006. Assange asked Young to be the public face of Wikileaks, and Young took responsibility for registering the Wikileaks domain. However, within a few months, Young began accusing of Assange of running a facade that was really a for-profit media outlet, set out to turn emotions into dollars like any other media outlet. Young claimed that a great deal of money was coming into Wikileaks through subsidiaries of the George Soros and Koch Brothers networks. Young also accused Wikileaks of being a CIA conduit—an extremely serious charge.

While Young later tempered his comments about Wikileaks, it is reasonable to look through the Wikileaks board list to see if there are characters who match the description of "agents of the intelligence community" or the MOBS more broadly.

Assange's Neo-Theosophical Origins?

" It is not enough to succeed - others must fail ." -Gore Vidal

Let's cut to the chase. By all appearances, and despite mumbling protests of the connection, Julian Assange appears to be one of the children raised in Anne Hamilton-Byrne's Neo-Theosophy cult.

Yes, we can agree to disagree. But you should continue reading to understand how and why we might disagree, if we do. One way or another, there is a lot to learn, which is why I found myself consuming several hundred pages of history on Theosophy and the British Empire this week just to finish this article.

If you read Assange's Wikipedia page, it will ironically give you mainstream media sources sharing Assange's sidestep answers to questions about the Neo-Theosophical "The Family" from which Hamilton-Byrne profited as do so many other New Age and New Religious Movement gurus.

Those mainstream sources, which regularly accuse Assange of being a Russian asset (knowing that half of us giggle at the ineptitude of the case of Russian authority they concoct), surprisingly print Assange's own words on the matter of his potentially cult-sculpted childhood at face value. Meanwhile, Australia keeps the lion's share of records into the investigation of Hamilton-Byrne under wraps, but none of Assange's critics are interested in pressuring that information into the light? Which models of reality does all of that fit with consistency?

This is not simply any run-of-the-mill cult we're talking about, abusing a few kids locally until the menace in the middle expires. The [dozens of] Neo-Theosophical cults and their occult and New Age orbitals have a history of integral involvement in the most important world events of the past 149 years. Also, I grew up in one of them, so I understand well the employment of trauma-based mind control baked into the recipe, as well as the relationships they have with intelligence and programs like MKULTRA, whose Dulles-organized planning team consisted of multiple English intellectuals, but only one American (married to an Englishman). On such matters, we cannot take simple statements at face value (though the media drops its guard?). We must instead explore competing models of reality to determine which of them best fit all of the information.

Did you ever see a man hauled away sideways managing to hold a visible book facing all present photographers? Why is Gore Vidal important? What's the message?

The book is Gore Vidal History of the National Security State, which fits Assange in a cardboard cut out sort of way. Don't you know that after years in captivity, he doesn't stop reading the seventeen books written by credible authors on a topic they might have well (or did) interview him about?

A few observations about Vidal and his expressed beliefs:

Both Assange and Vidal buy into the basic official narrative of 9/11 as an act of terrorism masterminded by angry Middle Eastern terrorists, but attack George W. Bush on the "going after oil" motive. While Vidal stokes understandable anger of the loss of American civil liberties in the wake of 9/11, he also wrote an entire novel celebrating the president who suspended habeas corpus during the Civil War. Is this about ideology? Or people? Or about politics in support of a preferred network of rulers?

Vidal's sci-fi novel Kalki tells the story of a small cult of scientific adepts that destroys humanity by means of biological warfare.

Vidal authored Messiah, a book about a new religion brought forth to replace Christianity as the predominant New World Order, which adopts some elements of Buddhist and Egyptian mythology that are strangely parallel to what the Theosophical Society pushes at the United Nations.

Scientology: Vidal joined in a publicity campaign waged by Scientology against the German government.

Vidal played a role in the film Gattaca that normalizes a world of permanent classes based on eugenics ideology, biometric data surveillance, sometimes overcome through painful transhumanist means. Others in the cast, such as Uma Thurman, have been involved in Neo-Theosophy education programs.

On the concept of "American values": "Lying and cheating. There's nothing better." This is a weird thing to admit when you're a writer whose usual schtick might be summarized as, "The mainstream media is lying, and here is the truth."

Jackie Kennedy was Vidal's stepsister, and the antiwar Vidal supported JFK through the Vietnam conflict and Cold War military buildup.

On the Roman Polansky drugging and raping of a thirteen-year-old girl: "I really don't give a fuck. Look, am I going to sit and weep every time a young hooker feels as though she's been taken advantage of?"

Biographer Fred Kaplan: "He was not interested in making a difference for gay people, or being an advocate for gay rights. There was no such thing as 'straight' or 'gay' for him, just the body and sex."

That last observation strikes me as the sort of almost nihilistic connection to sexuality that I detect in the handful of gay or bisexual men who have told me or I've heard within the shared social circle were themselves sexually abused. I suspect that he was himself a victim of trauma-based mind control, but chooses to view sexual abuse as something like the trials of the natural world, no different than hurricanes or earthquakes. I think that abusers who turn into predators also experience an offloading of the shame as they flip the power dynamic. This is a master-slave dynamic that occult sex magick practitioners work to cultivate.

Most people have been trained to bristle at the mention of MKULTRA as if its existence is purely the stuff of conspiracy theory. Americans would prefer to imagine their government as something more benevolent, and responsible to the people. Sure, nasty stuff happens, but that's usually about money or murdering a few brown people on other continents for the sake of democracy, or something like that?

Zooming in on the Assange graph, we see all the elements of MKULTRA, including the sorts of programs like Remote Viewing, The Finders cult, and gifted education programs that followed:

Psychiatrists—Lots in this case, and with the power and authority of the healthcare network.

Drugs like LSD that are noted to induce psychosis and other symptoms associated with schizophrenia.

Authoritarian control, including government authorities who are willing to look away or horde evidence for as long as can be accomplished.

This is a well-organized mind control program, not a mere sex cult or simple grift.

Assange's story roughly skips detail of his early upbringing. The details begin during teenage years. He studied to become a genius superhacktivist who was crafty enough to be simultaneously well-paid…by large corporations. That last part seems like a clever bit of smuggling of the ethics, but we can look past it…

This is a point at which I should let you know about some very specific parallels I see between various Neo-Theosophical cults. In particular, they produce a seemingly extraordinary number of what most people recognize as geniuses. The recipe promotes it. Just as Keith Raniere (NXIVM) promoted himself as having the world's highest IQ (by some test), the talented computer hacker Assange promoted himself via the domain IQ.org:

DoN't yOu PEoPle KnOw THaT I aM tE pOlYmATh?!

Note the Harvard email address. Assange has had many email addresses, but for the purpose of a publicly facing profile, he selects a disarming photo and couples it with the Harvard label. Make your own conclusions.

Let's be clear: Assange is clearly highly intelligent. I can say the same about my oldest (now deceased) brother Andrew who, after losing his scholarship to player keeper in college due to an auto accident, spent his recovery time in the yard throwing objects around until he was one of the two or three best club/knife/torch jugglers in the world, or my (now deceased) brother Chad who self-taught on forty instruments by high school, both of whose lives ended early at least in part due to get swept up into an intelligence-connected drug mafia. I can toss in the numerous national math championships I won while growing up, and the ability to leave Wall Street behind at 22 because I could stay home and trade, doing most of the math in my head as I went. I always tell people that setting aside the abuse, that learning basic and broad meditation skills is highly productive. This is half the reason I had a passion for education: to separate the abuse (trauma-based mind control) from the productive elements. Separating out the variables, Assange is a good case in point for what to do and what not to do while fostering childhood development.

Aside from that, there is a tendency among children in Neo-Theosophy cults toward social isolation and learning to see other people in a more distant sort of way (something I think that I successfully fought against). Focusing intensely for eight hour spans on something that feels both important and enjoyable is nearly all of the difference between somebody who appears to be a genius and most anyone else. Assange fits the profile too well for my intuition not to scream, "Yes, this is a classic case of trauma-based genius drone building associated with Neo-Theosophy cults."

This may also be the time to note that an OkCupid profile that appears to be Assange's advertises an affinity for "women from countries that have sustained political turmoil." I can only think of the many women and girls that my brother Chad attracted, quickly hypnotized, and then abused over the years. Most all of them were searching in the wrong place for refuge from some traumatizing turmoil.

I take pause when I read this part of Assange's profile:

Passionate, and often pig headed activist intellectual seeks siren for love affair, children and occasional criminal conspiracy.

Sometimes people tell you who they are up front. But only to an extent. He reminds us that he is an intellectual in the last paragraph, but the whole thing strikes me as a "long walks on the beach" ad aimed at the sort of women who read sappy poetry and want to discuss their horoscope. I detect high levels of narcissism and a need to control that I've been in close contact with before. On the other hand, a nearly forty-year-old emitting those vibes on a dating site likely has no ability to create any lifelong relationships at all, and they're going to attract exactly the sort of fish who have lost the ability to detect a malignant narcissist.

He's just here to enlighten your world, girl.

My brothers and I were also told that we were being prepared as supersoldiers in a fight that would be waged during the end times. This description of "supersoldiers" is observed both in military programs involving transhumanism, and also in the Remote Viewing Program (Stargate). From the profile of Major General Albert Stubblebine (emphasis mine) who ran that program as the head of INSCOM, tasked with reorganizing U.S. military intelligence by Trilateral Commission co-founder Jimmy Carter:

I wonder if "invisible" means "fools people" and "walk through walls" means "use technology to surveil."

Assange uses a lot of the sort of religious language that I heard at home, and have noted among Neo-Theosophists I've observed. Pointing to scripture makes some people feel self-important, and that helps them present as a guru to those they intend to manipulate.

Could Assange have been prepared as a supersoldier to work for the MOBS in some role? He certainly has an interesting list of employers and benefactors (this list will grow for final article):

NASA,

Los Alamos National Laboratories,

Sematech, a DARPA and DoD sponsored electronics company,

DARPA,

George Soros,

Koch Family,

Now, let us consider the exceptional level of media promotion Assange has received, and consider whether he might truly be speaking truth to MOBS power: