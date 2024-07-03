"I'm constantly annoyed that people are distracted by false conspiracies such as 9/11, when all around we provide evidence of real conspiracies, for war or mass financial fraud." -Julian Assange

I'll let you decide that for yourself.

And if you happen to be reading, and think that there is absolutely no reason to wonder if the official narrative on 9/11 has serious holes in it, I'll encourage you to agree to disagree, but to keep reading for the sake of absorbing the relevance to the story of Julian Assange. Let's see what Assange thinks about 9/11:

To paraphrase:

"Saudi Arabia…JFK documents…scratches chest…I don't think it's particularly important because your attention should be on what gets shared through Wikileaks…"

I wonder what a body language specialist would have to say about that response.

Let's take a brief and abbreviated tour of observations that lead many of us to have rational doubt about the official 9/11 story.

The World Trade Center: Rockefeller built, symbolic of American economic achievement. Attacked repeatedly by terrorist organizations that look increasingly synthetic. Did David Rockefeller really put on a suit and have his driver bring him into the city "to see the fireworks"?

Double-insured. Puts purchased in the stock market.

The free-falling towers.

The apparent Israeli agents in prophetic vans. Something about the Daniel Lewin story just seems a little off.

President Bush to staff: "Stop flying commercial."

The impossible cell phone call.

Operation Northwood

The passport. Found by NYPD. Because, "good detective work."

Thermite dust?!

Professors disagreeing with official reports, then being forced into retirement.

Tower 7 held a treasure trove of intelligence documents that might have told us more than a little about who runs the world. It was not hit by a plane. Something something single debris zig-zagged into something something, then office fire and very quickly kaput. Ignore the videos with series of bangs, or interviews and emergency crew talking about bombs.

The resulting wars that make no sense in terms of the hunt for who was responsible.

I could go on and on and on. Richard Gage does.

Might it be said that people who seek to turn our attention away from unraveling what happened with 9/11 are providing cover for the people who made so much war and chaos in the Middle East?

Honestly, I can't tell you that I have the strongest theory on precisely what took place on and around 9/11. I can tell you that I think that the official narrative is a steaming pile of feces. And my belief that the illusion of American independence was sacrificed to Moloch isn't fading.

And I'm fairly certain that 9/11 was the day that World War E began. But maybe not. It was, after all, September 11, 1893 when the first session of the Parliament of Religions was opened in the Hall of Columbus. It should have been called "Theosoparty 9/11."

This gathering was chaired by a graduate of a Baptist Divinity school with a Buddhist Studies program, often associated with Rockefeller Chapel, brought together the highest prelate of the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Gibbons, with the "Oriental delegates", which included,

A lawyer relative of Theosophy-trained and elevated "Mahatma" Gandhi, Virchand Gandhi was a British-educated Jain scholar chosen to represent Jainism.

Representatives of the Brahmo Samaj, which is best described as a bunch of British-trained Indian lawyers formulating Neo-Hinduism, funded to a large extent by the British East India Company's main opium subsidiary (designed to look independent in the face of Chinese demands) on the Asian subcontinent, Dwarakanath Tagore, who was a Pirali Brahmin, not Hindu,

Anagarika Dharampala, the son of a wealthy merchant who was British-schooled, and whom Theosophical Society leader Henry Steel Olcott trained up to lead the Buddhists in Ceylon (who now hold almost total power over Sri Lanka).

Swami Vivekananda, a lawyer's son-turned-Hindu-monk forcefully platformed as the "father of Indian nationalism" by British-controlled press and the Theosophical Society. Vivekananda would later become friends with Aldous Huxley, a member of Allen Dulles's unofficial MKULTRA committee.

Christianity was represented by G. Bonet Maury, who just happened to be an occultist with a keen interest in Theosophy.

Numerous other organizers and representatives of New Religious Movements, often associated with Theosophy or New Age groups,

Gyanandra Chakravarti, Annie Besant, and William Quad Judge represented Theosophy, the 18-year-old religion that seems to have held most of the seats at the table at the Parliament of Religions.

Lots of names that most Americans will never learn how to pronounce, much less catalog to understand.

Notably not represented were Sikhs, who were passed over in their own movement for self-governance in the Partition of India despite making up half the Indian troops in the British Indian Army, and representatives of any and all tribal and ancient religions of the Americas. This start of the "interfaith movement" looks to be highly controlled by the British Empire, and their occult hand, the Theosophical Society, but made to appear as a diverse international body. And if you go deep in studying the use of the term "New World Order", after you get over its quantum state as something real and not real, most of its references from 1893 and 2001 come from the narrowly sculpted representatives of this "parliament", and their political and spiritual successors.

The religious event transitioned into the World's Columbian Exposition (World's Fair in Chicago), an event that showcased the technology of occult inventor Nikola Tesla, then came to a close on Halloween—but not before the assassination of the popular Chicago mayor, and a massive fire that took the lives of many firefighters.

But Assange, backed by George "definitely not a British-Empire Nazi illusion and tool change agent" Soros, was there to tell us that there is definitely nothing to see here. Do not dig deeper, or read and apply history. Just move along, by which I mean, "Pay attention to my stories. To me. Me."

DoN't yOu PEoPle KnOw THaT I aM tE pOlYmATh?!

"I am the one the pathetic journalists must ask for interpretation into world events [so you know that 9/11 must be basically unimportant]."