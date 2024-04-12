Some more active conversation about topics such as this can be found at the RTE Locals channel.

A few weeks ago while I was on a trip out west, I checked Substack emails to see that Cynthia Chung posted an interesting documentary, along with her interviews with the documentary maker. This turns out to be one of the best documentaries I have ever watched insofar as it lays out facts in a way that allow for us to dismiss a family of hypotheses about ancient Egypt that plague modern education in this age of information warfare.

You can find the documentary here:

Fun fact: The ratio of a cubit to a meter is the same as the ratio

Spoilers

The documentary dismantles several absurd notions:

That humans were incapable of the engineering required to build the Great Pyramids 4600 years ago (sO AliEnS!).

That the mathematics involved in the measurements associated with the Pyramids was advanced on a level we cannot expect from ancient Egyptians (sO AliEnS!). I may prepare a few lectures to demonstrate the point.

That the pyramids are build from cut stone that was transported long distances that would have required thousands of workers breaking their bodies and souls (sO AliEnS!).

The pyramids, and numerous other ancient marvels were almost certainly the result of poured concrete. The end.

The explanation (of concrete) seemed natural and obvious to me when I first heard it a number of years ago, though I hadn't thought about it in a while until I saw this documentary. It's so obvious that it furthers my belief that there is a suspiciously organized effort to muddy any clear view of the history of modern man.

You do not have to agree with every one of the film maker's points to reach these general conclusions, and the documentary opened the door to a theory I had not previously considered: that Egyptian history involves a circumnavigation of the globe, which civilizations planted along the way.

Interestingly, there are people within the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) who are part of organizations involved in the suppression of rigorously constructed history along these lines. There are others who seem to be part of groups who deify some retrospective image of Egypt. These observations will be a part of future articles.

Units of Measurement Obscuring History?

I recall learning as a student that a cubit was equal to the distance from the elbow to the tip of the middle finger. Such a nonstandard measurement might serve extremely simple purposes for measurement, but nothing nearly so precise as the measurements that we see in Egyptian construction. I immediately wonder if such as story was meant to be about estimation, whereas the precise description was always available, but obscured.

This cubit rod of Maya, which is extremely close to one-sixth of pie meters, ties together both highly precise measurement, and the possibility that ancient Egyptians caught the trade winds to the Americas. After all, there are many similarities between Mayan and Egyptian architecture, and the cubit/meter relationships are already striking!

The pi/6 ratio, estimated at 0.5236, is the same as the ratio of the circumference of a circle to the such of the straight lengths of the inscribed hexagon divided into a regular triangular tessellation. It is also the ratio of the volume of a sphere to that of the cube in which it is inscribed. Is this the sort of geometry sophistication that we see in ancient Egypt? Yes, it most certainly is!

When we have a much more natural family of hypotheses regarding ancient history to explore, why invent a plethora of hypotheses that require intergalactic travelers that hung out with humans right up until the point that we got within reach of destroying our children with smart phones? Then they started anal probing cows and abducting Rima Laibow's patients?

Clearly this topic deserves further discussion away from Rockefeller money.

Share