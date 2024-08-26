I have thought about writing a "Thank You" for a very long time now.

Before I get started, I would like to mention that I will be hosting a conversation on the information that I have gathered about Kamala Harris on Locals today at 4 PM Eastern. Given how little information about Kamala's and her family's backgrounds have reached any media (even alt media), I have been surprised at how much I found that is consistent with the story of how the Theosophical Society helped the British Empire take invisible control over the evolution of modern India.

I am currently working on a long-form article on the topic. Additional observations are always welcome.

Thank You for The Motivation

Here are a few messages passed along by subscribers supporting Rounding the Earth. There are hundreds of these, and unfortunately I only have time to share some of the more recent ones.

Ten good substack subscriptions has become a significantly better investment than a newspaper or two. Whether it goes to me or somebody else who stepped back to focus on something important they recognized was wrong in the world, the support is worth it.

I would warn people to be careful of anonymous writers. This is not to declare all of them bad, but I have noticed greater quality and honesty among those who have a reputation to strengthen and uphold. Sadly, I worry that those who want to compel you to accept registered digital ID may be behind the introduction of such information bandits. Choose wisely.

While I do not have time to respond to such messages individually, they are motivating!

I won't get too upset if you misspell my name, but there is only one 't' due to its choosing from a family last name.

Yes, education is the goal. More than that, my passion, including my time as a mathematics educator, has always been to help others achieve understanding, not merely superficial knowledge.

This requires taking enormous amounts of notes, and is the reason I started building and sharing hundreds (I think over a thousand) graphs such as those that I embed in many articles.

I may go back to trading one day, but I still cannot see well enough how the dust might settle. Find ways to invest in yourself. Learn, and pass your energy through your families and networks. I wish that I had time to run a fund, but that is not in my current plans.

There is no way to attain an understanding of history, outside of living at the source, without detailing the patterns and relationships.

Everyone should learn to make maps about any topic they want to research deeply.

I am extremely glad that others are making use of the information. The graphs contain tens of thousands of links and citations, with more added every day. You may find other good sources to follow within, and I am not jealous of an audience. Find all the good writers and researchers carefully gathering and analyzing sources.

There is no way to do so much research alone. We must each stand on each other's shoulders in the task.

I only got here by recognizing the degree to which I had been misled. That took a tremendous amount of work, and I hope that sharing that works speeds up the process for others.

The Hegelian stage is thick with chaos agents. Your best move is to get involved on some level. Those who do better understand the false generation of historical narratives.

Follow the money. Follow the power. Follow the relationships. Move in more than one dimension through history while zooming in and out between the details and the big picture.

Always glad to see returning subscribers!

I am glad that I am able to provide a different vector of approach to problems many of us find important.

Thank you.

That's enough for now. I'm going to get back to work on the threads of my Kamala research so that I can hopefully get this very long article complete this week.

