" The fault lies not with the mob, who demands nonsense, but with those who do not know how to produce anything else ." -Miguel de Cervantes (Don Quixote)

Strangely, the mainstream media is full of stories about space aliens and UFOs lately after years of making light of such stories. It's a very interesting question as to what changed.

What changed?

I'm now going to tell you the most interesting story ever told about an extraterrestrial visitation to Earth. This story has never before been told, and I believe you will find it quite clarifying. To some, it may be clarifying with respect to UFOs. While this may sound odd, I think that it informs us more about what is going on with humanity, and sheds light on the culture war in particular.