" Welcome to the new overlords, guys. It's your choice ." -Dr. Robert Malone

Edit: I would like for readers to be aware that after trying to work with Robert Malone, I no longer trust him at all. I don’t think Joe Rogan is particularly trustworthy, either.

The one-two punch of Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience over the last few days of 2021 is generating earthquakes and tidal waves. A few days ago, McCullough's interview was already the most viewed podcast of all time, with 40 million views. I suspect the pair of these could shoot far past 100 million in the upcoming days.

That's exciting. It means you're not alone. Far from it. That's hope.

But there is a lot to do, and we have to start building. Our own civilization. Our own networks.

That sounds like a lot, and it is, but there is a beauty to the fact that we've already invented the technology that we need, and we can be more efficient with it.

There are also too many of us, and we have people on the inside. We will win.

Don't forget to have a camera ready.

Changes at Rounding the Earth

When I started writing RTE back in February of last year, it felt like an emergency. I was booted off Facebook for one of five 30-day suspensions (and a few smaller ones) for sharing COVID-19 science, news, and statistical assessments.

At the time, this was one of a small number of writers at Substack focusing on that task. Things have changed. To Substack's credit, they have kept the door wide open for those seeking to set right the many wrongs that have taken place en route to a uniquely modern corporate genocide.

Now there are many of us here—so many that it would take me an hour that I don't want to spend uploading just my own substack follows. Numerous doctors, scientists, and statisticians are setting the record straight. But that's why Operation Uplift formed—because the crowd does more easily what is a chore for any one of us, helping plug the world in to good information. And there is a lot being worked on there besides the Campfire Wiki. You might even call it an open source intelligence community.

Back to where RTE is going…

First, I plan to shift the focus of my writing. Instead of 80% on the pandemic, and 20% on education/solutions, it's going to be closer to 50/50. That shift will become a drift until there is an equilibrium between identifying problems and analyzing them. After all, there are now a lot more people bringing the heat. The media has evolved, so we evolve with it.

Rounding the Earth will also begin hosting livestreams and podcasting. I hope you will join us.

This video (imagery) is all I posted on Facebook today before I got my latest suspension. I don't even think they're pretending this is about “fact-checked” content I post anymore. I am a dissident. Until we engineer the better future.

The more people see that they are not alone, the more they will speak out at once. They will find one another, and they will rebuild community, the primary technology of free human society.

Edit: Facebook reversed its ban. Very interesting, but also creepy. Was somebody watching my substack or social media and sensed they'd erred?

Happy New Year!

A sincere thank you to the 11,000 subscribers we have today. Those of you who have supported RTE financially sparked a lot of new motivation. It was gratifying to find out recently that Rounding the Earth is the top Statistics substack and number two in pandemic coverage (probably not really since Alex Berenson and Steve Kirsch have huge followings, but it's still fun). Subscriptions are now enough that I can start to pay myself a wage this month, continue to make charitable donations to causes like the Honolulu Firefighters Early Treatment program and ICAN, and support the growth of Operation Uplift. I have you to thank for that, and for a lot more.