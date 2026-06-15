Rounding the Earth Newsletter

Rounding the Earth Newsletter

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Jenny Joy's avatar
Jenny Joy
Jun 19

Invasion of the bodysnatchers 24/7 - yeah, that's how it feels sometimes, thankfully there are folks like you around.

"The Disneyland of Plato's caves" - love this way of phrasing it. Brilliant!

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