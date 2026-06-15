Exiting the Cave with David Gosselin
RTE Interviews
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Last week I had the pleasure to talk with my friend David Gosselin who wanted to talk education and other topics with me after my most recent article. I have enjoyed both my private and public talks with David.
David writes at the Age of Muses substack.
Invasion of the bodysnatchers 24/7 - yeah, that's how it feels sometimes, thankfully there are folks like you around.
"The Disneyland of Plato's caves" - love this way of phrasing it. Brilliant!