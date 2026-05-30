Rounding the Earth Newsletter

Rounding the Earth Newsletter

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Mathew Crawford
May 30

For some reason, formatting broke in the computational section. I will fix this soon.

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Andrew Blair's avatar
Andrew Blair
Jun 1

I’m so glad to see you back writing here, even though I find your work consuming time I scarcely have.

This is a fascinating and important post, which intersects with several interests of mine. Autism is a topic which is fairly new to me, but of particular personal interest (I won’t explain here). You convinced me that H2 is far more probable than H1.

I do not expect that the fog shrouding the bigger picture will ever be dispelled for me, but you are one of a few authors that give me glimpses of the outline of the massif that occasionally looms from the cloud. Thanks for that.

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