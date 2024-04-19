"... And then one day it occurred to me that I could show with magic how we take our freedom for granted. Sometimes we don't realize something is until it's done…How long can we stay free? For just as long as we keep thinking and speaking and acting as free human beings ." -David Copperfield

This article is a draft of a section of a book on which I am working.

Imagine the shock that New Yorkers felt at witnessing the void where an immense landmark once stood. No, this is not a 9/11 reference, but the devastating destruction of three World Trade Center towers in 2001, including the Twin Towers, prepares the mind for a particular level of shock and awe. This "Awe Gone" effect can take hold of the mind's focus for use in the performance of a grand illusion.

On April 8, 1983, a large, enraptured audience watched on live television from home as magician David Copperfield made the Statue of Liberty disappear—Awe Gone—and then reappear. Twenty guests had a front row seat for the event. They watched high-powered searchlights beam through the empty space where the audience expected to see the 305-foot monument. A helicopter hovered in view, positioned similarly before and after disappearance and reappearance of Lady Liberty, clearly visible each time the large curtain that shielded the audience view was lowered.