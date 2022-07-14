Check out other articles about the Culture Wars here.

What I Saw and Heard While Running Schools for Nine Years

If the Cancel Culture priests were to review footage of my classes, I suspect that hundreds of my students would have their future careers canceled.

That would be absurd.

I've heard all kinds of racist and sexist and classist and ageist and ableist talk among my students during class breaks who often treated me like the invisible chauffeur (parents know the role) because they trusted me. And sometimes I would talk with them about it, casually, and with the hopes of planting something like the idea that we can exercise our abilities to tolerate people's differences (for all kinds of positive benefits to all parties). I bet I sometimes got through and sometimes didn't. And that's fine. Growing happens all through our lives.